New York City, NY

rew-online.com

Avanath Capital Management Acquires High-Rise Apartment Community in Brooklyn for $101.25 Million

Avanath Capital Management, LLC (Avanath), a private real estate investment management firm, announces the acquisition of 7 DeKalb, a 251-unit multifamily property located in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York for $101.25 million. The acquisition of the 18-story high-rise community, purchased with equity from Avanath’s Renaissance Fund,...
BROOKLYN, NY
therealdeal.com

Chick-fil-A hatches first Westchester location

Chick-fil-A’s quest for chicken sandwich dominance has reached Yonkers, where the fast food chain is set to open its first Westchester County location. The city’s planning board approved the eatery’s proposal for 2205 Central Park Avenue last week, the Daily Voice reported. Situated at the intersection of Route 100 and 10 Roxbury Drive, the restaurant is expected to include both a drive-thru and outdoor seating.
YONKERS, NY
therealdeal.com

Peter Fine to build 333 units in the Bronx

Put another one on the whiteboard for Peter Fine. The developer plans to build a 15-story multifamily building with 333 units at 1959 Jerome Avenue in the Bronx, replacing a garage and auto body shop. The 285,000-square-foot building will have 29,000 square feet of commercial space and a 43,000-square-foot community...
BRONX, NY
brickunderground.com

A lottery opens for 57 apartments for seniors in Sunset Park, Brooklyn

Housing lottery applications are open for 57 newly constructed apartments at 414 63rd St. in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn. Only households where at least one member is 62 years of age or older are eligible to apply for this housing lottery. Eligible applicants must also qualify for Section...
BROOKLYN, NY
Commercial Observer

Famed NYC Steakhouse Delmonico’s Reopening This Fall

After sitting shuttered for nearly three years, legendary New York steakhouse Delmonico’s will reopen at 56 Beaver Street this fall under new management, following an eviction battle with its landlord and a legal dispute over its ownership. Delmonico’s Restaurant Group’s Dennis ​​Turcinovic and Joseph Licul inked a fresh 15-year...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Controversial truck depot opens in Harlem

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A controversial truck depot opened in Harlem on Wednesday.  Developer Bruce Teitelbaum originally wanted to build housing on 145th Street near Malcolm X Boulevard. Kristin Richardson Jordan, the councilwoman for the area, objected to his plan. She said the plan would “upzone” the neighborhood and wouldn’t provide affordable housing for residents.  […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

East Harlem receives $10M for downtown revitalization

NEW YORK -- East Harlem is getting a $10 million shot in the arm to revitalize its downtown area.Gov. Kathy Hochul made the announcement Thursday morning."We are going to be righting the wrongs of the past, years of neglect, and transform people and places in an extraordinary way," she said.The money will be used to not only revitalize the downtown area but also generate new opportunities for long-term growth.East Harlem joins the communities of Jamaica, the Bronx, Downtown Brooklyn, Staten Island and Chinatown, which were the New York City region's winners in the first five rounds of revitalization funding.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Landlord fines for building emissions could hit $900M by 2030

Local Law 97 is going to be costly to New York City landlords, according to a report on projected fines when the regulation comes into effect. More than 3,700 properties may run afoul of the law and penalties could soar above $200 million as soon as next year, according to the study conducted by Level Infrastructure and commissioned by the Real Estate Board of New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Mexico’s richest man re-lists NYC’s largest townhouse for $80M

Telecom billionaire Carlos Slim, Mexico’s wealthiest man and the former richest man in the world, has re-listed his palatial New York City townhouse for a whopping $80 million, according to a jaw-dropping StreetEasy listing update. Located at 1009 Fifth Ave. on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, Slim — otherwise known as Carlos Slim Helú — previously listed the 20,000-square-foot property for the same price in 2015. At the time, that $80 million ask was a record price in the city — and today, it’s the priciest townhouse for sale across the city, according to StreetEasy data. Moreover, if the property sells...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
homedit.com

Flea Market NYC: Where To Find The Best Secondhand Shops

A flea market NYC is a great place to find bargains in the Big Apple. There are flea markets scattered across the city, and many of them are near major tourist attractions like the tallest buildings in NYC. Some NYC flea markets are indoors while others are only outdoors. Certain...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
archpaper.com

The new LaGuardia Airport is another reminder that architects work at the whim of larger political forces

After stepping foot in the new Terminal B at LaGuardia Airport, New Yorkers pass through an airy ticketing hall and security checkpoint, ascend via escalator, trek through a maze of Duty Free shops, then across a food court, then over a skybridge with more bars and restaurants, and then down another set of escalators to a terminal level lined with even more shops before finally arriving at their gate. Effectively, it’s an airport, just like nearly anywhere else in the world. Or, as Justin Davidson wrote when the facility opened early last year, it’s “no longer a hellscape.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY

