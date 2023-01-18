NEW YORK -- East Harlem is getting a $10 million shot in the arm to revitalize its downtown area.Gov. Kathy Hochul made the announcement Thursday morning."We are going to be righting the wrongs of the past, years of neglect, and transform people and places in an extraordinary way," she said.The money will be used to not only revitalize the downtown area but also generate new opportunities for long-term growth.East Harlem joins the communities of Jamaica, the Bronx, Downtown Brooklyn, Staten Island and Chinatown, which were the New York City region's winners in the first five rounds of revitalization funding.

