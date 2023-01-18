Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Identifies the 78 Shelter to House MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
This New Jersey Restaurant Was Once an Infamous Mob HangoutTravel MavenCliffside Park, NJ
Connecticut witness reports silent chevron-shaped object under 300 feetRoger MarshGreenwich, CT
Longstanding Red Lobster Location, Closed Since August of 2022, Reopening This SummerJoel EisenbergEast Brunswick, NJ
Popular NYPD Detective Dead at 38News Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Related
rew-online.com
Avanath Capital Management Acquires High-Rise Apartment Community in Brooklyn for $101.25 Million
Avanath Capital Management, LLC (Avanath), a private real estate investment management firm, announces the acquisition of 7 DeKalb, a 251-unit multifamily property located in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York for $101.25 million. The acquisition of the 18-story high-rise community, purchased with equity from Avanath’s Renaissance Fund,...
rew-online.com
Sale of boutique luxury hotel in Manhattan’s historic Seaport District closes
JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group announced today that it has closed the sale of Mr. C Seaport, a 66-key boutique luxury hotel in downtown Manhattan’s Seaport District. JLL represented the seller, Atlantic Pearl Investments, Inc., in the sale. Located at 33 Peck Slip, on the corner of Peck...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Bed-Stuy Is One Step Closer to Getting a Massive New Development Designed by Sir David Adjaye
Restoration Plaza in Brooklyn is headed for a transformation over the next decade, creating hundreds of thousands of feet of office and culture space inside buildings rising as high as 16 stories, papers filed Tuesday with the Department of City Planning show. The environmental review documents provide the first detailed...
therealdeal.com
Naftali’s 200 East 83rd Street tops Thursday’s 10 priciest resi sales
In a near tie, two sponsor units at Naftali Group and Rockefeller Group’s 200 East 83rd Street led New York City’s 10 most expensive residential sales recorded Thursday, Jan. 19. The two units, 12A and 11A, were handled by listing brokers Alexa Lambert, Alison Black and Shelton Smith...
therealdeal.com
Chick-fil-A hatches first Westchester location
Chick-fil-A’s quest for chicken sandwich dominance has reached Yonkers, where the fast food chain is set to open its first Westchester County location. The city’s planning board approved the eatery’s proposal for 2205 Central Park Avenue last week, the Daily Voice reported. Situated at the intersection of Route 100 and 10 Roxbury Drive, the restaurant is expected to include both a drive-thru and outdoor seating.
Afraid of being homeless? Apply for Rental Assistance Program for renters in New York to get some money
In addition to the soaring rent prices, New York renters face a number of problems. The major ones are lack of facilities and unfriendly environment. A story reveals that the median asking rent for an apartment in Manhattan is $4,000 and you cannot qualify for it if your income is not at least $160,000.
therealdeal.com
Peter Fine to build 333 units in the Bronx
Put another one on the whiteboard for Peter Fine. The developer plans to build a 15-story multifamily building with 333 units at 1959 Jerome Avenue in the Bronx, replacing a garage and auto body shop. The 285,000-square-foot building will have 29,000 square feet of commercial space and a 43,000-square-foot community...
brickunderground.com
A lottery opens for 57 apartments for seniors in Sunset Park, Brooklyn
Housing lottery applications are open for 57 newly constructed apartments at 414 63rd St. in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn. Only households where at least one member is 62 years of age or older are eligible to apply for this housing lottery. Eligible applicants must also qualify for Section...
Commercial Observer
Famed NYC Steakhouse Delmonico’s Reopening This Fall
After sitting shuttered for nearly three years, legendary New York steakhouse Delmonico’s will reopen at 56 Beaver Street this fall under new management, following an eviction battle with its landlord and a legal dispute over its ownership. Delmonico’s Restaurant Group’s Dennis Turcinovic and Joseph Licul inked a fresh 15-year...
Thrillist
Asian Supermarket H Mart Is Officially Opening on NYC's Upper East Side
NYC's Upper East Side will soon be able to easily shop for Asian groceries and products they might not find at other stores. The popular Korean-American supermarket H Mart is officially coming to the neighborhood this year. The grocery chain recently bought a retail space located at 223 East 86th...
Daylighting Tibbetts Brook, large flood defense project in Bronx, finalized after NYC makes land deal
Cars sit abandoned on the flooded Major Deegan Expressway following a night of extremely heavy rain from the remnants of Hurricane Ida on Sept. 2, 2021 in the Bronx. The project will also protect the Harlem River from raw sewage and create a much-needed greenway in the Bronx. [ more › ]
Controversial truck depot opens in Harlem
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A controversial truck depot opened in Harlem on Wednesday. Developer Bruce Teitelbaum originally wanted to build housing on 145th Street near Malcolm X Boulevard. Kristin Richardson Jordan, the councilwoman for the area, objected to his plan. She said the plan would “upzone” the neighborhood and wouldn’t provide affordable housing for residents. […]
What is the Oldest Restaurant in the New York City?
The Big Apple is known for many wonderful things, including the food scene. From small hole-in-the-wall places to fancy dine-in experiences, NYC never ceases to amaze me. But have you ever wondered what the oldest restaurant in the city is?
East Harlem receives $10M for downtown revitalization
NEW YORK -- East Harlem is getting a $10 million shot in the arm to revitalize its downtown area.Gov. Kathy Hochul made the announcement Thursday morning."We are going to be righting the wrongs of the past, years of neglect, and transform people and places in an extraordinary way," she said.The money will be used to not only revitalize the downtown area but also generate new opportunities for long-term growth.East Harlem joins the communities of Jamaica, the Bronx, Downtown Brooklyn, Staten Island and Chinatown, which were the New York City region's winners in the first five rounds of revitalization funding.
therealdeal.com
Landlord fines for building emissions could hit $900M by 2030
Local Law 97 is going to be costly to New York City landlords, according to a report on projected fines when the regulation comes into effect. More than 3,700 properties may run afoul of the law and penalties could soar above $200 million as soon as next year, according to the study conducted by Level Infrastructure and commissioned by the Real Estate Board of New York.
Mexico’s richest man re-lists NYC’s largest townhouse for $80M
Telecom billionaire Carlos Slim, Mexico’s wealthiest man and the former richest man in the world, has re-listed his palatial New York City townhouse for a whopping $80 million, according to a jaw-dropping StreetEasy listing update. Located at 1009 Fifth Ave. on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, Slim — otherwise known as Carlos Slim Helú — previously listed the 20,000-square-foot property for the same price in 2015. At the time, that $80 million ask was a record price in the city — and today, it’s the priciest townhouse for sale across the city, according to StreetEasy data. Moreover, if the property sells...
homedit.com
Flea Market NYC: Where To Find The Best Secondhand Shops
A flea market NYC is a great place to find bargains in the Big Apple. There are flea markets scattered across the city, and many of them are near major tourist attractions like the tallest buildings in NYC. Some NYC flea markets are indoors while others are only outdoors. Certain...
archpaper.com
The new LaGuardia Airport is another reminder that architects work at the whim of larger political forces
After stepping foot in the new Terminal B at LaGuardia Airport, New Yorkers pass through an airy ticketing hall and security checkpoint, ascend via escalator, trek through a maze of Duty Free shops, then across a food court, then over a skybridge with more bars and restaurants, and then down another set of escalators to a terminal level lined with even more shops before finally arriving at their gate. Effectively, it’s an airport, just like nearly anywhere else in the world. Or, as Justin Davidson wrote when the facility opened early last year, it’s “no longer a hellscape.”
16 Cozy Restaurants in NYC to Beat the Winter Blues
Whether you're in the mood for a warm and friendly ambiance, delicious comfort food, or an intimate atmosphere, these cozy restaurants in NYC fit the bill.
Bronx council member calls for investment to shorten public transportation waiting times
Bronx Council Member Amanda Farias said New Yorkers should not have to rely on an unreliable service.
