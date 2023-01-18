Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Peacock Cancels Two Fan-Favorite Series
Peacock has officially cancelled two of its biggest YA series. On Friday, it was confirmed that the network has cancelled both Vampire Academy and One Of Us Is Lying. According to reports surrounding the cancellation, Peacock execs were happy with the creative directions of both shows, but did not think they had enough of an audience to continue. One Of Us Is Lying will now end after two seasons, while Vampire Academy only aired one season.
ComicBook
Yellowstone Casts Dennis Quaid to Star in Newest Paramount+ Spinoff
Paramount+'s latest Yellowstone spinoff has landed its latest star. On Thursday, it was announced that Dennis Quaid is set to star alongside David Oyelowo in 1883: The Bass Reeves Story, a spinoff of the Yellowstone prequel series 1883. Quaid is set to portray Sherrill Lynn, a Deputy U.S. Marshall in the orbit of the titular legendary lawman. Quaid's recent filmography includes Disney's Strange World, as well as American Underdog, A Dog's Journey, and Merry Happy Whatever.
ComicBook
Jeremy Renner Shares Emotional Recovery Update
Jeremy Renner posted another update from his recovery after that nasty snow plow accident. The Hawkeye actor has been showing fans some of the process since he was admitted to the hospital. But, now he's in physical therapy on the long road back. Renner revealed that he's broken more than 30 bones in the accident. Even with that staggering number, doctors are confident that he'll make a full recovery. In a humorous manner, the Marvel star hints that his New Year's Resolutions have changed quite a bit because of that day. But, he's remaining positive and thanking all the fans for the absolute deluge of love that has come his way. Hollywood and the Internet at large have been hanging on every word from his Instagram for updates. Check out the latest picture and his message down below.
ComicBook
Big Sky Star Jensen Ackles Speaks Out on His Surprising Future After Season 3 Finale
Jensen Ackles has been a television staple for the past few decades, thanks to memorable appearances in the likes of Smallville, Supernatural, and The Boys. Ackles' most recent television role has been as Sheriff Beau Arlen in ABC's Big Sky, the mystery series that just recently wrapped its third season. There has been speculation from the jump that Ackles might only appear in Season 3 of the series (subtitled Big Sky: Deadly Trails) and the events of the finale definitely fueled that ambiguity even further. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Ackles addressed the possibility of him returning for future episodes of the series, after Beau survived the Season 3 finale.
ComicBook
The Last of Us Episode 2: First Look Released by HBO
[Warning: this story contains spoilers for The Last of Us Episode 1, "When You're Lost in the Darkness."] Cue Depeche Mode's "Never Let Me Down Again," because there's trouble on The Last of Us Episode 2. Sunday's series premiere of HBO's adaptation of the PlayStation game, titled "When You're Lost in the Darkness," ended with Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Tess (Anna Torv) smuggling Ellie (Bella Ramsey) out of the Boston QZ to rendezvous with Marlene's (Merle Dandridge) freedom fighter Fireflies. The trio then fled FEDRA soldiers, escaping into a Biological Contamination Area marked with a warning sign: "DO NOT PROCEED."
ComicBook
One Piece Cosplay Highlights Hancock's Wedding Look
One Piece surprised fans with the major, one-sided romance between the Pirate Empress Boa Hancock and Luffy, and one awesome cosplay is getting her ready for a potential wedding day with the newest Emperor of the Seas! Eiichiro Oda's massive action manga and anime franchise has introduced fans to a ton of characters over the course of its multiple decades run thus far, but there are a few that stand out from the pack. Because while Luffy shows no interest in any kind of romantic relationship, Hancock has fallen completely in love with him anyway and even imagines a full married future for the two of them.
ComicBook
HBO Sets Release Date For New Original Comedy Series
HBO is brining a new original comedy series to the cable airwaves. Rain Dogs comes courtesy of Cash Carraway and BBC One on March 6. In the show, a single mother and a gay man forge a friendship that will see them trying to navigate a hysterically realistic world. Fans of I May Destroy You, and Fleabag should definitely be on the lookout for this show. Daisy May Cooper helps bring a darkly funny sensibility to her everyday life. Rain Dogs draws from her experience near the poverty line and thinks that "authenticity" has a definite place on-screen. In an interview with Deadline last year, the writer talked about her experience trying to get the show off the ground and how the landscape can be harsh for original projects.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Drops a Clever Cell Cameo in New Arc
Dragon Ball Super is back with a new chapter, and of course, all eyes are on the big release. After all, the manga brought a new arc center stage this year, and Trunks is heading up the whole thing with Goten. But this week, well – chapter 89 felt it was time to distract fans by introducing a special nod to Cell.
ComicBook
That '90s Show: Netflix Releases Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' Cameo Scene Online
How much involvement do Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have in Netflix's That '90s Show? You're lookin' at it (down below)!. Netflix has released the scene from That '90s Show that features Kunis and Kutcher's (brief) cameo. The two appear in a scene inside the Formans' kitchen, where it's revealed to Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) that Eric's daughter Leia (Callie Haverda) is involved with "Jay Kelso" (Mace Coronel) – aka the son of Michael Kelso (Kutcher) and Jackie Burkhart (Kunis).
ComicBook
Fortnite Leak Reveals Huge Chapter 4 Surprise
A new Fortnite leak has potentially spoiled a major surprise coming to the game later in Chapter 4. Thanks to dataminers constantly digging through the files of every single update to the game, we have a constant stream of leaks derived from these files. And more often than note these leaks are reliable. Sometimes in development things change and these files end up being a glimpse into altered or scrapped content, but this is more the exception than a rule. Despite this, take everything that follows with a grain of salt.
ComicBook
DC Has Killed a Major Flash Character
The One Minute War has started in the pages of DC Comics' The Flash and to kick off the battle that will only see the speedsters of the DCU taking on an alien threat looking for world domination, it seems that a major supporting character for the Scarlet Speedster didn't survive the initial assault. Writer Jeremy Adams and penciler Roger Cruz have introduced "The Fraction" to the comic book universe, and it seems as though Wally West and Barry Allen are paying the price.
ComicBook
Apple TV+ Cancels Hit Series After Two Seasons
Apple TV+ is no longer venturing into The Mosquito Coast. On Friday, it was revealed that the live-action adaptation of Paul Theroux's 1981 novel has been cancelled after two seasons, just two weeks after the debut of its Season 2 finale. Justin Theroux, Theroux's nephew, starred in and executive produced the series.
ComicBook
Netflix's Wednesday Gets Kicked Off Top of Streaming Charts by Surprising Amazon Prime Series
Netflix's Wednesday has (finally) been knocked off the top streaming charts – and there is an unexpected assassin that took it down! During the Christmas holiday window of December 19th – 25th, Amazon Prime Video's Jack Ryan Season 3 cracked the top streaming charts, knocking Wednesday off the no. 2 spot and dropping Tim Burton's Addams Family spinoff series to no. 3. in its fifth consecutive week in the top 3. Shocking no one, Netflix remained on top over Christmas, with Rian Johnson's Knives Out sequel Glass Onion easily claiming no. 1 in its debut weekend.
ComicBook
Ryan Reynolds Praises Michael J. Fox Following Actor's Documentary Premiere at Sundance
Michael J. Fox is known for an array of roles, having starred in major shows like Family Ties and Spin City as well as big franchises like Back to the Future in addition to fan-favorite films such as Teen Wolf, The American President, and much more. When he was only 29, Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, and a new documentary from Davis Guggenheim (An Inconvenient Truth, Waiting for Superman) chronicles the actor's life and career while living with the disease. Still is coming to Apple TV+ sometime this year, and it just had its debut at Sundance. In honor of the movie's upcoming release, Ryan Reynolds shared some praise for Fox on social media.
ComicBook
Boruto Hints At Himawari's Hidden Power
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' anime adaptation is neck-deep in the Sasuke Retsuden story, focusing on the story that saw Sasuke and Sakura teaming up years prior to the beginning of the current season. With the Code Arc set to start following the conclusion of this arc that happens following Naruto Shippuden but prior to Boruto, the manga is still going strong and has not only seen Kawaki making a terrifying decision, but might have also hinted that Himawari is hiding a power of her own.
ComicBook
Jason Momoa Addresses Rumor He Will No Longer Play Aquaman
The future of the DC Universe has been speculated about a lot as of late, now that James Gunn and Peter Safran have begun their tenure leading DC Studios. The question of which characters or existing movie and television franchises could continue has been on many fans' minds, with a flurry of rumors about certain actors being recast or replaced entirely. In particular, fans have been curious to see what the future could hold for current Aquaman star Jason Momoa, who has been rumored to be exiting the role — but potentially staying the franchise as fan-favorite antihero Lobo. In a recent interview with Variety, Momoa addressed his recent meeting with Gunn and Safran, which he documented on social media, and teased that he'll "always be Aquaman", but might be playing additional characters.
ComicBook
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Reveals New Mystery Gift
Since debuting on Nintendo Switch back in November, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has given players a plethora of free Mystery Gifts to claim. Today, The Pokemon Company made another one available, and it can be claimed with the code T0KUSE1STUDY. That code will grant players an Ability Capsule, which is actually pretty handy. Ability Capsules can be used to change a Pokemon's Ability type, though it does not work for Hidden Abilities. It's a neat little option, especially for those that get into Pokemon's competitive scene! The Mystery Gift is available now, and can be redeemed through February 28th.
ComicBook
Fire Emblem Announces New Manga
Oh, it's happening. It was not long ago the world was introduced to Fire Emblem Engage, and it is safe to say the fandom is obsessed. The game has been the talk of social media this weekend, and Shueisha is now jumping on the hype train. After all, the publisher is bringing Fire Emblem back to its pages for a new manga, and the title will go live shortly.
ABC News
Mariah Carey and daughter Monroe wear matching looks while hitting the slopes
Mariah Carey and her daughter Monroe Cannon glowed on the slopes recently in matching ski looks. The singer posted a few fun snaps on Instagram showing the duo wearing pink metallic puffer jackets, sunglasses, black hats and pants while posed in front of a snowy backdrop. "Matching ensems on the...
ComicBook
Solo Leveling Debuts New Series With Tribute to Late Artist
In the world of manhwa, there are few titles bigger than Solo Leveling. The action series made its debut in South Korea years ago, and the rise of webtoons saw Solo Leveling lead the pack. Between 2018 and 2021, few series could touch Solo Leveling, and the series just returned in a big way thanks to a new story. But before the side project could kick off, a tribute was shared honoring the original artist behind Solo Leveling who sadly passed away in 2022.
