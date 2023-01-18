Read full article on original website
'We're seeing that more frequently:' Portland police seize five guns in 10 days
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Investigators with the Portland Police Department said this week they seized five guns within 10 days, leading to a number of arrests. It comes after the city of Portland saw a major rise in violent crime in 2022. "We know and we've talked about it throughout the...
Brunswick man arrested for alleged burglary
A man in Brunswick was arrested after allegedly breaking into a home and then opening doors to a neighbor's car, according to Brunswick Police Department. On Friday, Brunswick Communications received a phone call from a resident on Antietam St about an unknown male, later identified as Daniel Erlebach of Brunswick, that made entry into their home while they were upstairs with their child.
String of mail thefts in southern Maine mirrors trend being seen across country
KENNEBUNKPORT (WGME) -- A recent string of mail thefts has left a number of families in southern Maine out thousands of dollars, and it mimics a trend being seen in other states across the country. According to Kennebunkport police, the thieves are stealing checks from mailboxes and then using copying...
Saco man arrested for alleged shooting incident in Biddeford
BIDDEFORD (WGME) -- The Biddeford Police Department says a Saco man has been arrested for an alleged shooting incident on Tuesday. Police say they responded to a report of gunshots around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday in the area of 61 and 63 South Street. No one was injured in the shooting.
MaineHousing ready to spend $21 million to provide overnight shelters this winter
LEWISTON (WGME)-- At the height of Thursday night's snowstorm, hundreds of people in Maine will be sleeping outside. It's why MaineHousing is ready to spend $21 million to provide overnight shelters and find other solutions to keep those experiencing homelessness warm this winter. Sandra Landry is 53 and living on...
Brunswick Regal Cinemas part of dozens of movie theater locations closing
BRUNSWICK (WGME) - The last credits are set to roll at a movie theater in Brunswick. Regal Cinemas announced this week they will be closing 39 theaters across the country, including the one on Gurnet Road. Their parent company, Cineworld, filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy in September. In a filing,...
Snowstorm long overdue for Maine plow truck drivers, outdoor enthusiasts
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The snowstorm that hit Maine Thursday night into Friday morning was long overdue for outdoor enthusiasts and plow truck drivers. Snowfall amounts range from about four to eight inches over much of southern Maine. The Portland Jetport officially got seven inches of snow. For people who love...
Lewiston church opens new warming center for those in need
LEWISTON (WGME) – A church in Lewiston has opened a new warming center. Thursday afternoon, knowing a snowstorm was coming, Calvary United Methodist Church put in charging stations and got its new warming center ready to open earlier than expected. Normal hours will be from 12 a.m. until 8...
Southern Maine braces for significant snowstorm
YORK (WGME) – Southern Maine is bracing for what could be a significant snowstorm Thursday night into Friday. Mainers knew this day would come. “It’s kind of a weird year, because we really haven’t had that much snow coming throughout the season. So it’s a little off,” Susan Hall, who was getting ready for the snow, said.
Several crews respond to house fire in Gray
GRAY (WGME) - Several area crews responded to a house fire in Gray late Saturday afternoon. Officials say the fire broke out at 120 Ramsdell Road. Multiple crews responded to the scene shortly after 5:30 p.m. They tell us that the family was home at the time but no one...
Funding for Portland Harbor dredging project could be coming soon
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) - Dozens of Mainers are helping get the final funding for a major dredging project in the Portland Harbor. Saturday, folks gathered in South Portland during one of the lowest tides of the year. They are hoping to show the local support to the federal government in...
