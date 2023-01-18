ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPFO

Brunswick man arrested for alleged burglary

A man in Brunswick was arrested after allegedly breaking into a home and then opening doors to a neighbor's car, according to Brunswick Police Department. On Friday, Brunswick Communications received a phone call from a resident on Antietam St about an unknown male, later identified as Daniel Erlebach of Brunswick, that made entry into their home while they were upstairs with their child.
BRUNSWICK, ME
WPFO

Saco man arrested for alleged shooting incident in Biddeford

BIDDEFORD (WGME) -- The Biddeford Police Department says a Saco man has been arrested for an alleged shooting incident on Tuesday. Police say they responded to a report of gunshots around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday in the area of 61 and 63 South Street. No one was injured in the shooting.
BIDDEFORD, ME
WPFO

Snowstorm long overdue for Maine plow truck drivers, outdoor enthusiasts

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The snowstorm that hit Maine Thursday night into Friday morning was long overdue for outdoor enthusiasts and plow truck drivers. Snowfall amounts range from about four to eight inches over much of southern Maine. The Portland Jetport officially got seven inches of snow. For people who love...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Lewiston church opens new warming center for those in need

LEWISTON (WGME) – A church in Lewiston has opened a new warming center. Thursday afternoon, knowing a snowstorm was coming, Calvary United Methodist Church put in charging stations and got its new warming center ready to open earlier than expected. Normal hours will be from 12 a.m. until 8...
LEWISTON, ME
WPFO

Southern Maine braces for significant snowstorm

YORK (WGME) – Southern Maine is bracing for what could be a significant snowstorm Thursday night into Friday. Mainers knew this day would come. “It’s kind of a weird year, because we really haven’t had that much snow coming throughout the season. So it’s a little off,” Susan Hall, who was getting ready for the snow, said.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Several crews respond to house fire in Gray

GRAY (WGME) - Several area crews responded to a house fire in Gray late Saturday afternoon. Officials say the fire broke out at 120 Ramsdell Road. Multiple crews responded to the scene shortly after 5:30 p.m. They tell us that the family was home at the time but no one...
GRAY, ME
WPFO

Funding for Portland Harbor dredging project could be coming soon

SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) - Dozens of Mainers are helping get the final funding for a major dredging project in the Portland Harbor. Saturday, folks gathered in South Portland during one of the lowest tides of the year. They are hoping to show the local support to the federal government in...
PORTLAND, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy