WSAW GM to retire after decades in broadcasting
The general manager and vice-president of WSAW-TV in Wausau will retire in March, after nearly 45 years in broadcasting, according to the Wisconsin Broadcaster’s association. Al Lancaster served in the role for nearly 23 years. Before that he was a station manager at WLAX-TV-WEUX-TV in La Crosse and general...
Wisconsin Snow Report for Jan. 20, 2023
The Travel Wisconsin Snow Report is posted each weekend and updated daily on our home page. The report is made possible by our generous sponsor, Jacob Mizgalski and the Mizgalski Property Group. Bookmark the link here.
Former Wausau Clubhouse manager launches new organization for struggling adults
The former manager of the now closed Community Corner Clubhouse has launched a formal effort to set up a similar place and asked the community in Marathon County to support the endeavor. The Clubhouse helped adults with persistent mental illness and those struggling with alcohol and other drug abuse challenges....
wapl.com
Weenie of the Week 1-20-23 Mother Barfly
We are proud to name as this week’s Rick and Cutter Show Weenie of the Week—ish… 25-year-old mother, Christina Badalamenti of Green Bay who this past week (and a couple days ago) was arrested on two counts of child neglect. It all started when an officer happened...
WJFW-TV
A look inside St. Anthony's seminary turned spirituality center in Marathon City
MARATHON CITY, Wis. (WJFW) - When you think of an old brick spiritual center, you probably don't think of rural Wisconsin. But in Marathon City near Wausau, many people bring their worries, their prayers, and their praise to St Anthony's spirituality center. While the site is no longer affiliated with the Franciscans, their doors still remain open to all.
WJFW-TV
Two North-Central Wisconsin construction companies receive Excellence in Construction awards from WisDOT
(WJFW) - American Asphalt in Mosinee and Trierweiler Construction in Marshfield both have been awarded the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) 2022 Excellence in Construction awards. American Asphalt is one of six construction companies around the state that received the award. American Asphalt received the Excellence in Asphalt Paving award...
Antigo firefighter accused of inappropriately touching cadets in program he spearheaded
An Antigo firefighter who created a department cadet initiative is now accused of inappropriately touching two minors he worked with in the program. John Krueger, 46, is now on unpaid leave from the Antigo Fire Department, where he is also a paramedic. He was arrested Jan. 12 and was taken to the Lincoln County Jail.
WBAY Green Bay
WBAY AT 70: A conversation with broadcasting legend Chuck Ramsay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - WBAY-TV went on the air on March 17, 1953. As we get ready to celebrate 70 years in broadcasting, WBAY is revisiting the people who made this station a legacy in Northeast Wisconsin. Each week, Action 2 News will bring you a conversation with someone...
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - January 20, 2023
Brown County Arrest Records - Friday January 20, 2023. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
wpr.org
UW-Green Bay will launch a training program to address Wisconsin's caregiver shortage
This summer, the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay will offer a new training program aimed at addressing the state's caregiver shortage. About one in four of Wisconsin's long-term caregiver positions are unfilled. That has a direct impact on the care people receive in assisted living facilities, nursing homes, supportive home care, adult day care and respite care. And a lack of staff can keep facilities from accepting people in need of care.
939thegame.com
Name Released in Portage County Death Investigation
TOWN OF LINWOOD, WI (WSAU) — The Portage County Sheriff’s Office has identified the 57-year-old man found dead in a submerged vehicle on Sunday. He’s been identified as Vince Kluck. Officers say he was found dead in the vehicle after someone reported a possible crash in a pond along Robin Lane.
radioplusinfo.com
1-21-23 contractor faces theft charges in several counties
A contractor faces theft charges in several counties. Tyler Hansen recently posted $10,000 cash bond in Columbia County. Hansen is charged with theft by contractor. If convicted, Hansen faces up to $25,000 in fines and 10 years in prison. He is also facing theft by contractor charges in Dane, Green and Monroe counties. Hansen has also been charged with theft by false representation in Winnebago County. His initial appearance in this case is scheduled for mid-February.
Fox11online.com
The final snow totals are in from Winter Storm Carson
(WLUK) -- Winter Storm Carson may have passed through Northeast Wisconsin in less than a day, but it left its mark. The final snow totals are in from the storm. What did Winter Storm Carson look like where you are? Share a photo or video with us here:. Several locations...
WBAY Green Bay
Court orders absolute sobriety for man charged in powerboat crash
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man charged in a powerboat crash on the Fox River appeared in court Thursday morning. Jason Lindemann, 52, is charged with 21 counts for allegedly crashing his powerboat into a paddlewheel cruise boat last July. During Thursday’s initial appearance, the court ordered a $10,000...
Homicide trial underway in Wausau infant’s death
A jury trial is underway for a Wausau father facing charges of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the death of his infant son. Charges of first-degree reckless homicide were filed Feb. 12, 2021 against 41-year-old Ronnie Lofton, Jr., roughly one month after his 3-month-old son died. Police say the boy had 21 rib fractures in various stages of healing when he died of blunt force trauma in January 2021. But the original charge was upgraded to first-degree intentional homicide months later.
WBAY Green Bay
Suspected bank robber quickly nabbed in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man suspected of robbing a bank on Green Bay’s west side didn’t have the money for long. Police say they responded to a bank alarm on the 200-block of S. Military Ave. at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday. Within 10 minutes, officers arrested a 62-year-old Green Bay man at the scene without incident and recovered cash. Police rarely reveal how much money is taken in robberies.
Life in prison for man convicted in Wausau-area homicide
The man who fatally stabbed a woman in her Weston apartment will never be released from prison, after a judge in Wausau determined his fate. David H. Morris, 45, pleaded guilty and was convicted Tuesday on charges of first-degree intentional homicide. Additional charges of false imprisonment, second-degree recklessly endangering safety and resisting or obstructing an officer in connection with the death of Renee Hindes were dismissed but read into the record.
Police ID man whose body was pulled from Portage County pond
Police have identified the man whose body was pulled Sunday from a Portage County pond as 57-year-old Vince Kluck. The circumstances surrounding Kluck’s death remain under investigation. Multiple departments responded just after 2:30 p.m. Sunday to the 1600 block of Robin Ln. when a 911 caller reported a vehicle...
wearegreenbay.com
TRAFFIC UPDATE: All lanes back open on I-41 NB in Appleton, crash cleared
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting that the crash on I-41 northbound in Appleton has cleared. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office has cleared the scene, and all lanes are back open to motorists traveling in the area. There is no update on...
thebrillionnews.com
Two Brillion snowplow team members available as snow expected
BRILLION - Winter weather is expected to hit Northeast Wisconsin late Wednesday night and into Thursday. Brillion Mayor Mike Smith released a statement alerting citizens that the city will have two snowplow team members available and cautioned citizens that snow removal will take longer than usual. "Due to multiple illnesses...
