Read full article on original website
Related
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin selecting “Young Farmer” of the year
Nine exceptional young farmers will participate in the 69th Wisconsin Outstanding Young Farmer (OYF) Awards Weekend Jan. 27-29, 2023 in Manitowoc, WI at the Holiday Inn Manitowoc. The finalists include:. • Bryan & Maria Beranek, Crivitz. • Adam & Melissa Baumann, Marathon. • Brady & Lynsey Broedlow, Helenville. • Michael...
wapl.com
Weenie of the Week 1-20-23 Mother Barfly
We are proud to name as this week’s Rick and Cutter Show Weenie of the Week—ish… 25-year-old mother, Christina Badalamenti of Green Bay who this past week (and a couple days ago) was arrested on two counts of child neglect. It all started when an officer happened...
WBAY Green Bay
Sign in backyard is the subject of a legal fight in Neenah
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - The City of Neenah is hearing from residents - and attorneys - after demanding some families take down a particular yard sign. The sign expresses opposition to the rezoning of an area around Shattuck Middle School and has become a the subject of a legal fight.
Union: Energizer planning to close facilities in Portage, Fennimore
PORTAGE, Wis. — Energizer has told workers at its plants in Portage and Fennimore it plans to close both facilities in the next year or two, according to a union representing nearly 600 workers at the plants. In a statement Thursday, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters said it is fighting the plans to close the facilities and move some operations...
wearegreenbay.com
Three teens involved in single-vehicle deadly crash in Fond du Lac Co., alcohol a factor
TAYCHEEDAH, Wis. (WFRV) – One 16-year-old is dead and another faces life-threatening injuries following a single-vehicle crash in Fond du Lac County early Saturday morning. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on January 21 at 3:25 a.m. on Golf Course Drive near Taft Road in the Township of Taycheedah.
Fox11online.com
The final snow totals are in from Winter Storm Carson
(WLUK) -- Winter Storm Carson may have passed through Northeast Wisconsin in less than a day, but it left its mark. The final snow totals are in from the storm. What did Winter Storm Carson look like where you are? Share a photo or video with us here:. Several locations...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay man officially charged in bank robbery on city’s west side
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay man has officially been charged after being accused of robbing a bank in the 200 block of South Military Avenue in the City of Green Bay. Green Bay Police Department says 61-year-old Mark Vogel is being charged with Robbery of a...
Industrial Distribution
Union: Energizer to Close Two Wis Plants, 'Deport' Jobs
Its product line is known to keep going and going and going, but Energizer factory workers in Wisconsin just learned that their employment with the company will be doing the opposite. Reports have emerged that Energizer has informed workers in the communities of Fennimore and Portage that the plants that...
WBAY Green Bay
Court orders absolute sobriety for man charged in powerboat crash
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man charged in a powerboat crash on the Fox River appeared in court Thursday morning. Jason Lindemann, 52, is charged with 21 counts for allegedly crashing his powerboat into a paddlewheel cruise boat last July. During Thursday’s initial appearance, the court ordered a $10,000...
Advance Titan
Record crowd sees Herd win 127-118
The Wisconsin Herd snapped their four-game skid after defeating the Westchester Knicks 127-118 Jan. 18 in front of a record crowd at the Oshkosh Arena. School groups from around the area packed into the stadium, which holds 3,500 fans, and an additional 700 seats had to be added to the arena to fit the record 4138 fans in attendance.
radioplusinfo.com
1-20-23 two injured in head-on collision in fdl county
Two people were injured, one seriously in a head on collision on slippery roads in Fond du Lac County. Sheriff’s captain Bill Tadych says the crash happened Thursday morning on state Highway 67 near Campbellsport. Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s captain Bill Tadych says the crash happened when one vehicle crossed over the center line. The driver of the vehicle that crossed over was flown by helicopter to Froedert Hospital in Milwaukee with serious, but non life-threatening injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was transported to St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac with non life-threatening injuries.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Nine departments respond to fire at St. Paul Lutheran AKA Halfway Church on STH 175 | By Ron Naab
January 18, 2023 – Lomira, WI – Nine fire departments responded to a call for a fire at St. Paul Lutheran Church, also known as Halfway Church on STH 175. The initial call came in just after 9 p.m. as Lomira Fire Department requested assistance from Allenton FD and Kewaskum FD to N9910 Hwy 175.
fox47.com
Wisconsin contractor accused of repeatedly scamming customers out on $10K bail
MADISON, Wis. — A contractor with a history of scamming people out of thousands of dollars is out on bail in Columbia County after previously pleading with Dane County court officials to give him a signature bond, claiming at the time he wouldn’t be able to pay customers back if he was behind bars.
WBAY Green Bay
Maintenance Alert: Major road work projects under way in northeastern Wisconsin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Northeast Region announces state highway maintenance work in Northeast Wisconsin and associated traffic impacts. Brown County (ramp closure) Maintenance crews will be repairing guardrail on the southbound I-43 off-ramp to WIS 57 on Friday, January 27 from 1 to...
NBC26
Oshkosh police identify man found dead in August
OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — A man found dead in August in an empty building has now been identified. Oshkosh Police said Wednesday the man was identified as Glenn Wagner. Wagner was found on the morning of August 13 in a building in the 100 block of High Avenue. Police...
wearegreenbay.com
$1 million bond set for Oshkosh man charged with Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Vehicle
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Bond has been set at $1 million for an Oshkosh man who has been charged with multiple felonies related to an alleged drunken driving crash. According to a release from the Fond du Lac County District Attorney’s Office, Brian A. Sippel has been charged with Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Vehicle among other charges.
WBAY Green Bay
Suspected bank robber quickly nabbed in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man suspected of robbing a bank on Green Bay’s west side didn’t have the money for long. Police say they responded to a bank alarm on the 200-block of S. Military Ave. at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday. Within 10 minutes, officers arrested a 62-year-old Green Bay man at the scene without incident and recovered cash. Police rarely reveal how much money is taken in robberies.
radioplusinfo.com
1-21-23 contractor faces theft charges in several counties
A contractor faces theft charges in several counties. Tyler Hansen recently posted $10,000 cash bond in Columbia County. Hansen is charged with theft by contractor. If convicted, Hansen faces up to $25,000 in fines and 10 years in prison. He is also facing theft by contractor charges in Dane, Green and Monroe counties. Hansen has also been charged with theft by false representation in Winnebago County. His initial appearance in this case is scheduled for mid-February.
wearegreenbay.com
Latest updates on this snow system
An updated weather article can be found here. The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. We are now in a Winter Storm Warning from midnight until 6pm tomorrow for most areas. We are also in a Winter Weather Advisory from midnight until 6pm counties further south including...
wearegreenbay.com
TRAFFIC UPDATE: All lanes back open on I-41 NB in Appleton, crash cleared
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting that the crash on I-41 northbound in Appleton has cleared. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office has cleared the scene, and all lanes are back open to motorists traveling in the area. There is no update on...
Comments / 0