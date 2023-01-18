ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oshkosh, WI

wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin selecting “Young Farmer” of the year

Nine exceptional young farmers will participate in the 69th Wisconsin Outstanding Young Farmer (OYF) Awards Weekend Jan. 27-29, 2023 in Manitowoc, WI at the Holiday Inn Manitowoc. The finalists include:. • Bryan & Maria Beranek, Crivitz. • Adam & Melissa Baumann, Marathon. • Brady & Lynsey Broedlow, Helenville. • Michael...
MANITOWOC, WI
wapl.com

Weenie of the Week 1-20-23 Mother Barfly

We are proud to name as this week’s Rick and Cutter Show Weenie of the Week—ish… 25-year-old mother, Christina Badalamenti of Green Bay who this past week (and a couple days ago) was arrested on two counts of child neglect. It all started when an officer happened...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Sign in backyard is the subject of a legal fight in Neenah

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - The City of Neenah is hearing from residents - and attorneys - after demanding some families take down a particular yard sign. The sign expresses opposition to the rezoning of an area around Shattuck Middle School and has become a the subject of a legal fight.
NEENAH, WI
Fox11online.com

The final snow totals are in from Winter Storm Carson

(WLUK) -- Winter Storm Carson may have passed through Northeast Wisconsin in less than a day, but it left its mark. The final snow totals are in from the storm. What did Winter Storm Carson look like where you are? Share a photo or video with us here:. Several locations...
WISCONSIN STATE
Industrial Distribution

Union: Energizer to Close Two Wis Plants, 'Deport' Jobs

Its product line is known to keep going and going and going, but Energizer factory workers in Wisconsin just learned that their employment with the company will be doing the opposite. Reports have emerged that Energizer has informed workers in the communities of Fennimore and Portage that the plants that...
FENNIMORE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Court orders absolute sobriety for man charged in powerboat crash

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man charged in a powerboat crash on the Fox River appeared in court Thursday morning. Jason Lindemann, 52, is charged with 21 counts for allegedly crashing his powerboat into a paddlewheel cruise boat last July. During Thursday’s initial appearance, the court ordered a $10,000...
OSHKOSH, WI
Advance Titan

Record crowd sees Herd win 127-118

The Wisconsin Herd snapped their four-game skid after defeating the Westchester Knicks 127-118 Jan. 18 in front of a record crowd at the Oshkosh Arena. School groups from around the area packed into the stadium, which holds 3,500 fans, and an additional 700 seats had to be added to the arena to fit the record 4138 fans in attendance.
OSHKOSH, WI
radioplusinfo.com

1-20-23 two injured in head-on collision in fdl county

Two people were injured, one seriously in a head on collision on slippery roads in Fond du Lac County. Sheriff’s captain Bill Tadych says the crash happened Thursday morning on state Highway 67 near Campbellsport. Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s captain Bill Tadych says the crash happened when one vehicle crossed over the center line. The driver of the vehicle that crossed over was flown by helicopter to Froedert Hospital in Milwaukee with serious, but non life-threatening injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was transported to St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac with non life-threatening injuries.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Maintenance Alert: Major road work projects under way in northeastern Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Northeast Region announces state highway maintenance work in Northeast Wisconsin and associated traffic impacts. Brown County (ramp closure) Maintenance crews will be repairing guardrail on the southbound I-43 off-ramp to WIS 57 on Friday, January 27 from 1 to...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
NBC26

Oshkosh police identify man found dead in August

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — A man found dead in August in an empty building has now been identified. Oshkosh Police said Wednesday the man was identified as Glenn Wagner. Wagner was found on the morning of August 13 in a building in the 100 block of High Avenue. Police...
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Suspected bank robber quickly nabbed in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man suspected of robbing a bank on Green Bay’s west side didn’t have the money for long. Police say they responded to a bank alarm on the 200-block of S. Military Ave. at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday. Within 10 minutes, officers arrested a 62-year-old Green Bay man at the scene without incident and recovered cash. Police rarely reveal how much money is taken in robberies.
GREEN BAY, WI
radioplusinfo.com

1-21-23 contractor faces theft charges in several counties

A contractor faces theft charges in several counties. Tyler Hansen recently posted $10,000 cash bond in Columbia County. Hansen is charged with theft by contractor. If convicted, Hansen faces up to $25,000 in fines and 10 years in prison. He is also facing theft by contractor charges in Dane, Green and Monroe counties. Hansen has also been charged with theft by false representation in Winnebago County. His initial appearance in this case is scheduled for mid-February.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Latest updates on this snow system

An updated weather article can be found here. The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. We are now in a Winter Storm Warning from midnight until 6pm tomorrow for most areas. We are also in a Winter Weather Advisory from midnight until 6pm counties further south including...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

TRAFFIC UPDATE: All lanes back open on I-41 NB in Appleton, crash cleared

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting that the crash on I-41 northbound in Appleton has cleared. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office has cleared the scene, and all lanes are back open to motorists traveling in the area. There is no update on...
APPLETON, WI

