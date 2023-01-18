OSHKOSH, WI — Social media postings by a Winnebago County supervisor result in an investigation. County Board Chair Thomas Egan explains what led up to the probe. “It has come to my attention, in which I’ve seen it already, that some of the inappropriate postings by a county board supervisor has appeared in connection with the Winnebago County board meeting agenda, ” Egan said. “This matter is being investigated by an independent, outside source. Yes, we do know about it and it is being handled at this time. I just wanted to let you know.”

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO