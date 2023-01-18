ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sisters, OR

Bookstore burglary suspect in ski mask, armed with a hatchet, arrested in downtown Sisters

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A passing motorist alerted Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies to a man in a ski mask who was breaking into a Sisters bookstore Tuesday evening, and he was caught, armed with a hatchet, and arrested after he left the store.

Deputies were dispatched around 6:15 p.m. to the reported burglary in progress at the Lonesome Water Bookstore, located in Kalamazoo’s Antique Mall on West Cascade Avenue, Sergeant Jason Wall said.

The motorist called 911 dispatchers and said someone wearing a black ski mask, with something in his hand, was trying to break into a bookstore, Wall said. As deputies responded, others advised the person had gained entry to the store.

When deputies arrived, the 21-year-old Bend man left the store, armed with a hatchet, Wall said. A deputy, assisted by Black Butte Ranch police, contacted the man and ultimately took him into custody without incident. Wall said he was not aware of any items having been taken from the store.

He was booked into the county jail in Bend on charges of second-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief and possession of a burglary tool or theft device.

The sheriff’s office also was assisted by Oregon State Police and the Redmond Police Department.

