‘Violent drug dealer’ from Robeson County sentenced to 27 years in prison

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Robeson County man was sentenced to 27 years in prison Wednesday, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office .

Jamie Christopher Henderson , 47, was found guilty of drug trafficking, illegal possession of guns and illegal use of guns in a 2022 trial, the sheriff’s office said.

The investigation began after authorities received reports of a shooting at Thunder Valley Racetrack located in Robeson County, according to the sheriff’s office. Henderson shot two people before running away and getting a ride from a local citizen.

RCSO detectives obtained a search warrant after identifying where Henderson was living, the sheriff’s office said. When detectives arrived at the home, three loaded handguns, a loaded AR-15-style rifle, crack and cocaine were seized.

A series of videos at the home leading up to the day of the search warrant execution revealed Henderson selling drugs at various times of the day. In most of these recovered videos, Henderson was armed with at least one handgun or rifle. He would often point a rifle at cars passing by his home, according to the sheriff’s office.

“ Henderson is a former felon who went back to a life of crime,” U.S. Attorney Michael Easley said in a news release.

Henderson’s violent history with guns dates back to 2005 when he pleaded guilty to a felon in possession of a firearm charge after leading detectives on a chase while pointing a loaded rifle at them, according to the attorney’s office.

“This is yet another opportunity to rid our county of a dangerous drug trafficker and felon with a gun that continues to wreak havoc throughout the county,” Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said. “The RCSO remains committed to ridding our county of crime and this is an example of that commitment.”

