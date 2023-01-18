ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

KRGV

Edinburg to enforce new city ordinance on political signs

The city of Edinburg is now limiting how long political campaign signs can stay up. Candidates will now have to take their signs down 10 days after Election Day, according to the updated ordinance. The rule applies to both private and city property that falls within Edinburg city limits. “If...
EDINBURG, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Harlingen invests $150,000 in small business grants

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Harlingen is investing in small businesses through their revitalize Harlingen program that it provides local business owners up to $10,000 for exterior renovations. “It’s something that, you know, business owners feel comfortable because they, they’re saying we’re putting this out to you,...
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Former sheriff honored with naming of administration building

OLMITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County officials and the law enforcement community honoring longtime Sheriff Omar Lucio by naming an administration building after him. Lucio passed away January 17 of last year, his law enforcement career spanned 60 years. During his time as Cameron County Sheriff, he acquired state-of-the-art mobile command units, crime lab units, […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Homeowners can now apply for the HARP program

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas General Land Office has re-opened its applications for the Homeowner Assistance and Reimbursement program, also known as HARP. HARP is on a first-come, first-served basis and all homeowners are encouraged to apply immediately. Households applying for reimbursement that do not meet the low-to-moderate-income...
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

McAllen confirms facility fire contained

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A fire at the McAllen Compost Center that began at the beginning of the week has been contained, city officials confirmed Friday. The McAllen Composting Facility fire began on Sunday, Jan. 15, and was contained by Tuesday, officials said. McAllen Fire Department, along with neighboring fire companies, responded to the fire […]
MCALLEN, TX
KRGV

Harlingen community gathers for ‘It’s Time Texas’ walk challenge

The city of Harlingen held a mile-long community walk Saturday for their "It's Time Texas.”. Harlingen residents gathered at the McKelvey Park Saturday with city manager Gabriel Gonzalez to promote movement throughout the day. The first 25 participants received a free t-shirt. “It promotes health, it promotes wellness, and it's...
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville to get first Chipotle this year

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville will get its first Chipotle this year. ValleyCentral reached out to Chipotle who said they are planning to open the location “at some point this year.” Chipotle said the restaurant will feature a “Chipotlane” digital drive-thru pick up lane. According to Construction Journal, the construction of the Chipotle is expected […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Overpopulation in Hidalgo county jail costing the county millions

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County’s jail is experiencing crowding, forcing the county to send inmates to neighboring facilities.  “Since 2003, or 2004, we’ve had to rent beds,” Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra told ValleyCentral. Despite having more than 1,600 inmates in Hidalgo County’s jail, the facility has about 12 hundred beds, officials said. ‘When this […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
sbnewspaper.com

SB resident heads to prison

BROWNSVILLE—A 22-year-old man, illegally residing in San Benito, has been ordered to federal prison following multiple convictions, announced U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani. Edgar Garcia-Torres pleaded guilty on July 28, 2022, to harboring undocumented individuals within the United States for commercial advantage and private financial gain, being an alien...
SAN BENITO, TX
megadoctornews.com

Driscoll RGV Looking for Experienced Medical Personnel to Join Healthcare Team

McALLEN, TX – Driscoll Health System is looking for skilled medical staff to join the team at Driscoll Children’s Hospital Rio Grande Valley, currently being built in Edinburg. A Hiring Event for experienced Pediatric, Emergency, Surgery & Perianesthesia RNs and Certified Surgical Technicians, Radiographers, Child Life Specialists &...
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Harlingen district investigating online threat to middle school

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An investigation began Friday regarding an alleged online threat, Harlingen Consolidate Independent School District officials said. District officials said they were informed of an “alleged threat online regarding Vernon Middle School World Languages Academy.” The district said the situation is being investigated but that it does not appear to be a […]
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

Incarnate Word Academy in Brownsville closing its doors

After nearly two centuries, one of the first schools to open its doors in the Rio Grande Valley is getting ready to close them for good. Officials at Incarnate Word Academy in Brownsville announced that a lack of money and enrollment is forcing the closure at the end of the current school year.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville will be getting a Bubba’s 33 restaurant

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Could Bubba’s 33 have plans to move into the Brownsville market? It appears so, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations The government agency lists the estimated construction of a project titled “Bubba’s 33” to cost $750,000 for an 8,752 square-foot sit-down restaurant along U.S. Highway 77 & FM […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

The 10th annual McAllen Marathon photo gallery

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The 10th annual McAllen Marathon Scott Crane Run began early Saturday morning. The marathon was sponsored by L&F Distributors, Michelob Ultra, H-E-B, University of Texas Rio Grande Valley and the McAllen International Airport. Contestants from all over the Rio Grande Valley and parts of Mexico were up and going since in […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Alton resident wins big on Texas scratch ticket: $500K

ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Alton man hit the top prize for a new Texas Lottery scratch ticket, claiming $500,000 last week in McAllen. The Hidalgo County man has been confirmed as the first to win the ultimate payout offered by the the 100X Cash Blitz scratch ticket game, which was released for sale starting […]
ALTON, TX
ValleyCentral

Migrant shot, injured by National Guard near McAllen

McALLEN, Texas (Texas Tribune) — A Texas National Guard soldier patrolling the Texas-Mexico border shot a migrant Sunday morning just west of McAllen, according to an internal Texas Military Department document obtained by Military Times and The Texas Tribune. It’s the first known incident since the mission began in which a soldier has shot and […]
MCALLEN, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

This humane society is changing its name as its services expand beyond Harlingen

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A no-kill shelter serving Harlingen is changing its name as its services continue to help pet owners across the Rio Grande Valley. If you hear mention of the Rio Grande Valley Humane Society, don’t think it’s a newcomer to efforts to save pets in South Texas. Instead, the Humane Society of Harlingen on Friday announced it was changing its name to reflect a regional mission.
HARLINGEN, TX

