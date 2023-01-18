Read full article on original website
Edinburg to enforce new city ordinance on political signs
The city of Edinburg is now limiting how long political campaign signs can stay up. Candidates will now have to take their signs down 10 days after Election Day, according to the updated ordinance. The rule applies to both private and city property that falls within Edinburg city limits. “If...
Harlingen invests $150,000 in small business grants
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Harlingen is investing in small businesses through their revitalize Harlingen program that it provides local business owners up to $10,000 for exterior renovations. “It’s something that, you know, business owners feel comfortable because they, they’re saying we’re putting this out to you,...
Former sheriff honored with naming of administration building
OLMITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County officials and the law enforcement community honoring longtime Sheriff Omar Lucio by naming an administration building after him. Lucio passed away January 17 of last year, his law enforcement career spanned 60 years. During his time as Cameron County Sheriff, he acquired state-of-the-art mobile command units, crime lab units, […]
Homeowners can now apply for the HARP program
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas General Land Office has re-opened its applications for the Homeowner Assistance and Reimbursement program, also known as HARP. HARP is on a first-come, first-served basis and all homeowners are encouraged to apply immediately. Households applying for reimbursement that do not meet the low-to-moderate-income...
McAllen confirms facility fire contained
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A fire at the McAllen Compost Center that began at the beginning of the week has been contained, city officials confirmed Friday. The McAllen Composting Facility fire began on Sunday, Jan. 15, and was contained by Tuesday, officials said. McAllen Fire Department, along with neighboring fire companies, responded to the fire […]
Local lawmaker calling on the State to adjust the cost of living for retired teachers
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — State Representative Terry Canales (D-40) is calling on the state to adjust the cost of living for retired teacher and to contribute more money to teacher’s retirement. “It shouldn’t be a vow poverty to become a teacher,” said Canales. Canales drafted House...
Harlingen community gathers for ‘It’s Time Texas’ walk challenge
The city of Harlingen held a mile-long community walk Saturday for their "It's Time Texas.”. Harlingen residents gathered at the McKelvey Park Saturday with city manager Gabriel Gonzalez to promote movement throughout the day. The first 25 participants received a free t-shirt. “It promotes health, it promotes wellness, and it's...
Students with IDEA Public Schools protest changes to College Signing Day
For the last decade, IDEA Public Schools has celebrated all their seniors who got accepted into a university or college. In December, the charter school system announced a College Signing Day celebration to be held at the Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg. Last week, IDEA announced to parents that the...
Pharr’s blazing speed broadband is being expanded into San Juan and Alamo
PHARR, Texas – The City of Pharr’s blazing speed broadband service is being expanded into San Juan and Alamo thanks to a partnership with PSJA ISD. Pharr Mayor Ambrosio Hernandez announced the news during his 2023 State of the City Address. “So, what is in store for Pharr...
Brownsville to get first Chipotle this year
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville will get its first Chipotle this year. ValleyCentral reached out to Chipotle who said they are planning to open the location “at some point this year.” Chipotle said the restaurant will feature a “Chipotlane” digital drive-thru pick up lane. According to Construction Journal, the construction of the Chipotle is expected […]
Overpopulation in Hidalgo county jail costing the county millions
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County’s jail is experiencing crowding, forcing the county to send inmates to neighboring facilities. “Since 2003, or 2004, we’ve had to rent beds,” Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra told ValleyCentral. Despite having more than 1,600 inmates in Hidalgo County’s jail, the facility has about 12 hundred beds, officials said. ‘When this […]
SB resident heads to prison
BROWNSVILLE—A 22-year-old man, illegally residing in San Benito, has been ordered to federal prison following multiple convictions, announced U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani. Edgar Garcia-Torres pleaded guilty on July 28, 2022, to harboring undocumented individuals within the United States for commercial advantage and private financial gain, being an alien...
Driscoll RGV Looking for Experienced Medical Personnel to Join Healthcare Team
McALLEN, TX – Driscoll Health System is looking for skilled medical staff to join the team at Driscoll Children’s Hospital Rio Grande Valley, currently being built in Edinburg. A Hiring Event for experienced Pediatric, Emergency, Surgery & Perianesthesia RNs and Certified Surgical Technicians, Radiographers, Child Life Specialists &...
Harlingen district investigating online threat to middle school
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An investigation began Friday regarding an alleged online threat, Harlingen Consolidate Independent School District officials said. District officials said they were informed of an “alleged threat online regarding Vernon Middle School World Languages Academy.” The district said the situation is being investigated but that it does not appear to be a […]
Incarnate Word Academy in Brownsville closing its doors
After nearly two centuries, one of the first schools to open its doors in the Rio Grande Valley is getting ready to close them for good. Officials at Incarnate Word Academy in Brownsville announced that a lack of money and enrollment is forcing the closure at the end of the current school year.
Brownsville will be getting a Bubba’s 33 restaurant
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Could Bubba’s 33 have plans to move into the Brownsville market? It appears so, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations The government agency lists the estimated construction of a project titled “Bubba’s 33” to cost $750,000 for an 8,752 square-foot sit-down restaurant along U.S. Highway 77 & FM […]
The 10th annual McAllen Marathon photo gallery
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The 10th annual McAllen Marathon Scott Crane Run began early Saturday morning. The marathon was sponsored by L&F Distributors, Michelob Ultra, H-E-B, University of Texas Rio Grande Valley and the McAllen International Airport. Contestants from all over the Rio Grande Valley and parts of Mexico were up and going since in […]
Alton resident wins big on Texas scratch ticket: $500K
ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Alton man hit the top prize for a new Texas Lottery scratch ticket, claiming $500,000 last week in McAllen. The Hidalgo County man has been confirmed as the first to win the ultimate payout offered by the the 100X Cash Blitz scratch ticket game, which was released for sale starting […]
Migrant shot, injured by National Guard near McAllen
McALLEN, Texas (Texas Tribune) — A Texas National Guard soldier patrolling the Texas-Mexico border shot a migrant Sunday morning just west of McAllen, according to an internal Texas Military Department document obtained by Military Times and The Texas Tribune. It’s the first known incident since the mission began in which a soldier has shot and […]
This humane society is changing its name as its services expand beyond Harlingen
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A no-kill shelter serving Harlingen is changing its name as its services continue to help pet owners across the Rio Grande Valley. If you hear mention of the Rio Grande Valley Humane Society, don’t think it’s a newcomer to efforts to save pets in South Texas. Instead, the Humane Society of Harlingen on Friday announced it was changing its name to reflect a regional mission.
