ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

DeSantis targets ESG agenda with new rules for state money managers

By Sam Sachs
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G65aS_0kJLMA6500

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Building on steps taken last year,  Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the State Board of Administration, or SBA, approved guidelines that would bar state-run fund managers from considering “woke environmental, social, or governance,” or ESG issues when making decisions about investments.

The Florida SBA dictates how the state’s hundreds of billions in retirement assets and other funds are managed and invested. The SBA is governed by a three-person board of trustees : DeSantis, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis and Attorney General Ashley Moody.

Florida is 2nd most expensive state for car insurance, study says

During the upcoming legislative session, DeSantis said he will propose a bill that will lay out requirements for how fund managers should make investment decisions to ensure ESG policies are not considered.

Environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) has been embraced by top corporations in recent years. It refers to a set of standards used by investors to screen companies for risk, seeing how they handle issues like climate change, office relationships, and shareholder rights.

In July 2022, the SBA issued new guidelines for state investments, pushing back on what they called a “threat” to the “vitality of the American economy and Americans’ economic freedom.” The officials argued ESG policies unfairly target certain businesses and individuals with a “woke ideological agenda.”

In August, the SBA announced that ESG considerations would be removed from all state pension investments, saying Florida would no longer “‘sacrifice investment return or take on additional investment risk to promote any non-pecuniary factors’ when making investments or proxy votes.”

In December , Patronis announced a $2 billion divestment from BlackRock after CEO Larry Fink said in an open letter that he was committed to his company’s ESG policies.

Gen Z has ‘lowest’ patriotic sentiment in US, poll shows

It’s worth noting that most companies that manage Florida’s investment portfolios have similar policy directives, according to both reporting by Pensions & Investments and Bloomberg, which was independently verified by WFLA.com. The list below was provided by the Office of the Florida CFO.

Long Duration Intermediate Duration
Galliard Galliard
Fidelity IR+M
Sterling Capital MetWest
All Spring (Wells) Sterling Capital
BlackRock (No Longer a manager as of December 2022)
Manulife
Amundi
Goldman Sachs
PGIM
Western Asset
Nuveen
Insight Investment
(Source: Office of the Florida Chief Financial Officer)

Shortly after Patronis made the BlackRock divestment announcement, he sent a letter to the SBA’s Chief Investment Officer detailing the reasons for the decision.

Florida Treasury to divest $2B in state funds from BlackRock, Inc. over ESG policies

“The nation is headed into challenging economic times, and we need asset managers that are focused on the bottom line. Major banks are predicting a recession for the coming year, and I need partners within the financial services industry who will generate returns so we can keep funding schools, hospitals and roads should times get tough,” Patronis wrote in the letter .

He also said that BlackRock’s policies had led to losses in managed assets.

“In the context of Florida’s Treasury, BlackRock’s performance was not especially good and there are plenty of other asset managers in this space,” the letter continued. “In the last year, BlackRock underperformed relative to their benchmark in seven out of the twelve months; in 1 and 3 year Net returns, BlackRock ranked 9th out of 12 fund managers; and in 1 and 3 year Risk Adjusted returns, BlackRock ranked 7th out of 12 fund managers.”

A spokesperson for Patronis said BlackRock’s ESG initiatives weren’t the only reason for its divestment. There were performance issues as well, they said.

White House continues attacks on DeSantis’ migrant response in Florida

Patronis said in his letter that he thought Fink’s statements meant BlackRock’s leadership was not “laser-focused” on investment returns. He called Fink’s letter a “manifesto” and said his “social agenda” had “draw[n] some fire.”

Patronis promised that the state would take action in an interview with Bloomberg in December, saying lawmakers had indicated they were “going to propose sweeping ESG policy legislation.”

Now, that indication has born fruit with the SBA making their anti-ESG efforts a priority for March’s legislative session in Tallahassee.

“As a fiduciary of the State of Florida, I and my fellow trustees have an obligation to make responsible investment decisions on behalf of the beneficiaries we represent — not cater to woke corporate executives trying to force political ideology,” Moody said.

DeSantis echoed a similar sentiment, saying: “Corporations across America continue to inject an ideological agenda through our economy rather than through the ballot box. Today’s actions reinforce that ESG considerations will not be tolerated here in Florida, and I look forward to extending these protections during this legislative session.”

In win for DeSantis admin., judge rules Florida didn’t violate ‘Stop WOKE’ order

The proposed legislation would “rein in the use of discriminatory ESG practices” in the financial sector by:

  • Prohibiting big banks, credit card companies, and money transmitters from discriminating against consumers for their religious, political, or social beliefs.
  • Barring financial institutions from considering so called “ESG Credit Scores” in banking and lending practices to prevent Floridians from obtaining financial services like loans, lines of credit, and bank accounts.
  • Permanently prohibiting State Board of Administration (SBA) fund managers from considering ESG factors when investing the state’s money.
  • Requiring SBA fund managers to only consider maximizing the return on investment on behalf of Florida’s retirees.

Since there’s a Republican super-majority in both chambers of the legislature , the codification of those policies is likely to pass on pure partisan lines.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 1

Related
WKRG News 5

DeSantis sparks outrage with rejection of African American studies class

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is facing criticism after his administration rejected an Advanced Placement African American Studies course from being taught in Florida schools, the latest curriculum-related action by the governor to draw fierce backlash. The DeSantis administration made the move earlier this month, when it sent a letter to the College Board Florida Partnership arguing […]
FLORIDA STATE
WKRG News 5

Nearly 200 snakes seized in Georgia, Florida illegal trafficking ring

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Nearly 200 snakes were seized and eight individuals were charged in Operation Viper, a multi-state venomous snake trafficking operation. Several of the snakes are listed in the top 10 deadliest in the world. The operation began in 2021 by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division (DNR LED) and […]
GEORGIA STATE
WKRG News 5

Biden visits storm-damaged California, ups aid amid ‘desperately’ needed help

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) – President Joe Biden visited California on Thursday as the state suffers damage from devastating storms, which killed at least 20 people. President Biden toured coastal California towns that were devastated by the storms. “The federal government is not leaving its responsibility ‘til it’s all fixed, it’s done,” Biden said. Biden approved a […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
WKRG News 5

Trump is heavy favorite in GOP 2024 primary: poll

Former President Trump is the clear favorite to win the 2024 Republican presidential nod, despite Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R) swelling national profile, according to a new Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll survey released exclusively to The Hill.  In a hypothetical eight-way primary, 48 percent of Republican voters said they would back Trump for the nod, while […]
FLORIDA STATE
WKRG News 5

‘I’m not the Speaker’: McCaul sidesteps questions on Marjorie Taylor Greene committee posts

Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas) deflected questions about Rep. Marjorie Greene’s (R-Ga.) committee posts on Sunday, saying that it’s not up to him to decide panel assignments. Greene was selected to sit on the House Homeland Security Committee and House Oversight and Accountability Committee on Tuesday after being stripped of her committee assignments by Democrats in 2021. […]
GEORGIA STATE
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

73K+
Followers
26K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy