Parks and rec cancels, re-schedules events
The City of Port Aransas Parks and Recreation Department has announced cancellation and re-scheduling of some its upcoming events. The Winter Texans State Share set for Saturday, Jan. 21, has been cancelled due to lack of folks registering for the event. Bunco Night has been postponed to Monday, Feb. 20....
Shorty’s move coming soon
The historic building that long has housed Shorty’s Place likely will begin its move to a new location “this coming week barring any potential issues,” according to a post made tonight (Thursday, Jan. 19) on the bar’s Facebook page. “Looking at Sunday/Monday as a potential first...
