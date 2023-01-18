Read full article on original website
New rules could happen for carts, STRs
New rules could be coming for golf carts and short-term rentals in Port Aransas. The City of Port Aransas’ Ad-Hoc Short-Term Rental Working Group and Ad-Hoc Golf Cart Working Group have come up with recommendations for City Council to consider. At its meeting Jan. 19, the Port Aransas City Council is expected to discuss and take action on several recommendations […]
Skidmore neighbors worry foul odor is affecting their health
Some neighbors off FM 615 in Skidmore raised concerns over a foul odor in the area they said is affecting their family’s and pet’s health.
Petition filed seeking removal of Nueces County District Attorney
A petition seeking the removal of Nueces County District Attorney Mark Gonzalez was filed late Friday in District Court.
Spay, neuter grant targets seven county area with overflow of dogs, cats
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Marley and her owner Shelly Scott took advantage of the free spay and neuter program at the People Assisting Animal Control (PAAC) vet clinic in town. A $125,000 grant from the Coastal Bend Community Foundation is paying to allow some residents in the surrounding area...
Shorty’s move coming soon
The historic building that long has housed Shorty’s Place likely will begin its move to a new location “this coming week barring any potential issues,” according to a post made tonight (Thursday, Jan. 19) on the bar’s Facebook page. “Looking at Sunday/Monday as a potential first...
Navy/Army Credit Union Changes Name
, Many customers may have been completely surprised, but they shouldn’t be. Navy/Army Credit Union announced last November they would be changing names, issuing a press release explaining why. The branch at 2442 W. Wheeler Ave. already has new signage. “The 67-year-old credit union is ready to Rally,” the company’s announcement late last year began. “NavyArmy Community Credit Union, an organization that serves over 215,000 members in South Texas and the Rio Grande Valley, officially announced its new today: Rally Credit Union (RCU). “We’re excited to finally reveal the name publicly,” said Gerry Morrow, President/CEO of NavyArmy. “It’s been a long journey,...
Check out This 30 Minute 5.5 Pound Taco Challenge in South Tx
If you are a foodie that doesn't care about caloric intake we have found a massive food challenge for you in South Texas! This is called the Super Sinzronizada Challenge and you can get it at Alicia's Su Cocina in Pharr, Texas. The Taco for this challenge weighs in at a whopping 5.5 pounds and contains a single 1 lb tortilla filled with 2 lbs of beef, 1.5 lbs of mixed mozzarella and cheddar cheese, and 1 lb of refried beans. According to the below post, if you can finish this challenge in 30 minutes you will get $500.00. Do you have what it takes?
Corpus Christi attorney to file wrongful death lawsuit on behalf of family of Earl Moore Jr.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi-based attorney Bob Hilliard, with Hilliard Martinez Gonzales LLP, along with well-known civil rights attorney Ben Crump, have been retained by the family of Earl Moore Jr. Officials said Moore, 35, died due to the way he was treated by paramedics during a medical emergency in Springfield, Illinois.
Family, friends will gather Saturday to honor the life of motorcyclist killed last Friday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was last Friday when a deadly crash claimed the life of a motorcycle driver on Ocean Drive -- now, that man's family is coming together to remember him. Corpus Christi police told 3NEWS that 27-year-old Austin Gonzalez was not at fault in the crash...
Man arrested for murder of woman in Rockport
ARANSAS COUNTY, Texas — A man was arrested for murder after a woman was found dead in the middle of a street, according to the Aransas County Sheriff's Office. The woman, who was identified as Kari Vaughn, was found on Corpus Christi St. in Rockport on Jan. 16 after someone saw her and called 911. Vaughn was treated by EMS at the scene and rushed to a nearby emergency room where she was pronounced dead, officials said.
10 Best Restaurants for Takeout in Corpus Christi
Much to the dismay of our wallets, sometimes The Joy of Cooking eludes even the most devoted of home cooks. Whether it be the middle of the week grind or a lapse in culinary creativity, takeout can be the lifeblood of a busy schedule. Here are the local restaurants that strike the balance of convenience, comfort and quality in Corpus Christi.
Parks and rec cancels, re-schedules events
The City of Port Aransas Parks and Recreation Department has announced cancellation and re-scheduling of some its upcoming events. The Winter Texans State Share set for Saturday, Jan. 21, has been cancelled due to lack of folks registering for the event. Bunco Night has been postponed to Monday, Feb. 20....
Wild Police Chase Through Aransas Pass Ends with Arrest
, Most everyone in the center of Aransas Pass heard the sirens Tuesday night, January 10, or witnessed the wild police chase through several neighborhoods, many commenting on the spectacle through the Aransas Pass Community page on Facebook. “Get on the ground, (expletive). Get on the ground, now!” two Texas Department of Public Safety State Troopers are heard shouting at Charles Tucker, age 59 of Aransas Pass after a multi-jurisdictional pursuit ended near the home of Laurie Fleischman who posted dramatic footage, she recorded on her smartphone of his capture to the social media group. One Trooper twice fired what witnesses...
New Pet Supplies Plus store in Moore Plaza embraces community as neighbors
Local entrepreneurs Brian and Matt Barrett explain how customers are called 'neighbors' in order to build a closer relationship with the community.
Local man sentenced to life in prison for attempting to light a man on fire
58-year-old Layne Derouen was sentenced to life in prison for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and 50 years for possession of a controlled substance.
Roadside Stop Finds Syringe Loaded with Fentanyl-Heroin
ARANSAS PASS (News Release) - Aransas Pass Police Officer Steve Torres was monitoring an area known for illegal activity when a motorist passed by him whom he recognized. The motorist was known for driving without a driver's license. After observing an additional traffic violation, Officer Torres stopped the motorist and performed a roadside investigation.
