Damar Hamlin's Family Spokesman Delivers Disappointing News
Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on January 2, per CNN. If you recall, the Buffalo Bills player collapsed on the field after tackling Cincinnati Bengals player Tee Higgins. Thankfully, the team's medical personnel immediately jumped into acting performing CPR on Hamlin for nine minutes to restore his heartbeat — actions which Hamlin's doctors have credited with saving his life, per Fox News. Hamlin was then transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he spent nine days, before being transferred to the Buffalo General Medical Center, per the Bills' Twitter.
Damar Hamlin Faces Long Recovery, New Details Emerge
It feels like Damar Hamlin is the walking embodiment of a miracle. But the Bills safety still faces some significant rehabilitation to get back to his former self. Jordon Rooney, a family friend and business representative, briefed the Associated Press on Hamlin’s current condition. “Damar still requires oxygen and...
Nick Sirianni’s wife Brett Ashley Cantwell
Nick Sirianni is the Philadelphia Eagles coach. He took over the 2017 Super Bowl winners last season, and it was his rookie year. The first year was marked by a 9-8 record and a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the postseason. This 2022, however, the team went 13-4, earning the top spot in both the NFC East and the entire conference. Sirianni will look to lead the Eagles past the New York Giants in the Divisional Round. However, his success did not come without massive support coming from his home. In that vein, let’s take a look at the life of Nick Sirianni’s wife, Brett Ashley Cantwell.
