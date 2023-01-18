ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Harvard Health

Vitamin D benefits linked to body weight

New research finds vitamin D may metabolize differently in those considered overweight, resulting in diminished health benefits. The study, which appears in JAMA Network Open, is a new analysis of data from the VITAL trial, a large nationwide clinical trial led by Brigham and Women’s Hospital researchers that investigated whether taking vitamin D or marine omega-3 supplements could reduce the risk of developing cancer, heart disease, or stroke.
MedicalXpress

COVID-19 patients retain elevated risk of death for at least 18 months after infection, finds large-scale study

COVID-19 is associated with higher risks of cardiovascular disease and death in the short- and long-term, according to a study in nearly 160,000 participants published today in Cardiovascular Research, a journal of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC). Compared to uninfected individuals, the likelihood of COVID-19 patients dying was up to 81 times higher in the first three weeks of infection and remained five times higher up to 18 months later.
Vox

Were bivalent boosters worth it?

Keren Landman is a senior reporter covering public health, emerging infectious diseases, the health workforce, and health justice at Vox. Keren is trained as a physician, researcher, and epidemiologist and has served as a disease detective at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In early September, the Centers...
MedicalXpress

Super-contagious new omicron subvariant will spark another wave, experts say

The COVID-19 subvariant XBB.1.5 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization on Friday advised people to wear masks in certain situations, including in crowded, enclosed and poorly ventilated spaces, regardless of local infection rates. The announcement came three days after the WHO recommended that people mask up on...
Fortune

Recovering from COVID doesn’t give you bulletproof immunity—’hybrid’ immunity is way better, according to a new WHO study

So-called “hybrid immunity”—from vaccination and infection—offers better protection against severe disease and hospitalization from COVID than immunity from infection alone, according to a new study published in The Lancet. The study provides public health officials and policy-makers with recommendations on priorities when running vaccination campaigns, and...
hstoday.us

New Recommendations Issued on COVID-19 Risk Management for International Air Travel

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has issued reinforced recommendations for countries on risk management and the introduction of COVID-19 related national air travel requirements. Issued in a new ICAO bulletin from its Collaborative Arrangement for the Prevention and Management of Public Health Events in Civil Aviation, or ‘CAPSCA’ program,...
The Associated Press

Fed's Powell tests positive for COVID, has 'mild' symptoms

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell tested positive Wednesday for COVID-19 and is experiencing “mild symptoms,” the Federal Reserve announced. Powell, 69, is “up to date” with all COVID vaccines and boosters, the Fed said, and is working from home. “Following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, he is working remotely while isolating at home,” the central bank said in a statement. The Fed’s next interest rate-setting meeting is Jan. 31-Feb. 1, a timetable that could allow Powell to recover in time to participate in person. If not, an alternative plan would be to return to a virtual meeting, which the Fed held for months during the height of the pandemic.
