'The beginning of another kind of pandemic': Burned-out nurses say staffing shortages are only getting worse
New York nurses finished striking to demand better staffing ratios, which can impact patient care and safety. But nationwide, the problem persists.
Harvard Health
Vitamin D benefits linked to body weight
New research finds vitamin D may metabolize differently in those considered overweight, resulting in diminished health benefits. The study, which appears in JAMA Network Open, is a new analysis of data from the VITAL trial, a large nationwide clinical trial led by Brigham and Women’s Hospital researchers that investigated whether taking vitamin D or marine omega-3 supplements could reduce the risk of developing cancer, heart disease, or stroke.
Is it time for a reality check on rapid COVID tests?
At-home rapid tests have become a staple of COVID-19 precautions, but some experts worry that people are relying too much on these tests and that's creating a false sense of security.
CNBC
Top pharma CEO says Covid likely to become endemic, urges investment in pandemic preparedness
"I think what we're going to settle into is more of an endemic environment with respect to coronaviruses and the Covid virus specifically," Vas Narasimhan, CEO of Novartis, told CNBC at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Narasimhan, who has previously warned that future pandemics are inevitable, made clear...
MedicalXpress
COVID-19 patients retain elevated risk of death for at least 18 months after infection, finds large-scale study
COVID-19 is associated with higher risks of cardiovascular disease and death in the short- and long-term, according to a study in nearly 160,000 participants published today in Cardiovascular Research, a journal of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC). Compared to uninfected individuals, the likelihood of COVID-19 patients dying was up to 81 times higher in the first three weeks of infection and remained five times higher up to 18 months later.
Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC
Jan 20 (Reuters) - The fast-spreading Omicron XBB.1.5 is estimated to make up nearly half of U.S. COVID-19 cases, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) showed on Friday, putting it on track to become the dominant subvariant in the country.
Flu, Covid-19 and RSV are all trending down for the first time in months
A rough respiratory virus season in the US appears to be easing, as three major respiratory viruses that have battered the country for the past few months are finally all trending down at the same time.
Vox
Were bivalent boosters worth it?
Keren Landman is a senior reporter covering public health, emerging infectious diseases, the health workforce, and health justice at Vox. Keren is trained as a physician, researcher, and epidemiologist and has served as a disease detective at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In early September, the Centers...
MedicalXpress
Super-contagious new omicron subvariant will spark another wave, experts say
The COVID-19 subvariant XBB.1.5 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization on Friday advised people to wear masks in certain situations, including in crowded, enclosed and poorly ventilated spaces, regardless of local infection rates. The announcement came three days after the WHO recommended that people mask up on...
Flu, RSV and Covid may have peaked. But the threat isn't over.
Emergency room visits related to three of the most disruptive viruses — the flu, respiratory syncytial virus and Covid — are falling nationwide. But does that mean the feared "tripledemic" is over? Hardly, experts say. Viruses are notoriously hard to forecast. "We've all learned over the past couple...
Recovering from COVID doesn’t give you bulletproof immunity—’hybrid’ immunity is way better, according to a new WHO study
So-called “hybrid immunity”—from vaccination and infection—offers better protection against severe disease and hospitalization from COVID than immunity from infection alone, according to a new study published in The Lancet. The study provides public health officials and policy-makers with recommendations on priorities when running vaccination campaigns, and...
To lower harmful cholesterol, follow Some medical advice.
High cholesterol levels can be a significant risk factor for heart disease, stroke, and other heart-related conditions. Thankfully, there are several ways to lower bad cholesterol and protect your heart. Here are 9 tips from professionals to lower your cholesterol.
hstoday.us
New Recommendations Issued on COVID-19 Risk Management for International Air Travel
The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has issued reinforced recommendations for countries on risk management and the introduction of COVID-19 related national air travel requirements. Issued in a new ICAO bulletin from its Collaborative Arrangement for the Prevention and Management of Public Health Events in Civil Aviation, or ‘CAPSCA’ program,...
Fed's Powell tests positive for COVID, has 'mild' symptoms
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell tested positive Wednesday for COVID-19 and is experiencing “mild symptoms,” the Federal Reserve announced. Powell, 69, is “up to date” with all COVID vaccines and boosters, the Fed said, and is working from home. “Following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, he is working remotely while isolating at home,” the central bank said in a statement. The Fed’s next interest rate-setting meeting is Jan. 31-Feb. 1, a timetable that could allow Powell to recover in time to participate in person. If not, an alternative plan would be to return to a virtual meeting, which the Fed held for months during the height of the pandemic.
