Damar Hamlin's Family Spokesman Delivers Disappointing News

Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on January 2, per CNN. If you recall, the Buffalo Bills player collapsed on the field after tackling Cincinnati Bengals player Tee Higgins. Thankfully, the team's medical personnel immediately jumped into acting performing CPR on Hamlin for nine minutes to restore his heartbeat — actions which Hamlin's doctors have credited with saving his life, per Fox News. Hamlin was then transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he spent nine days, before being transferred to the Buffalo General Medical Center, per the Bills' Twitter.
Sean Payton to decide between 2 teams?

Sean Payton is viewed as a strong candidate for just about every NFL head coaching vacancy, but his decision may ultimately come down to two teams. Jordan Schultz of The Score told “The Pat McAfee Show” on Friday that he thinks the Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers are the most likely suitors for Payton. The... The post Sean Payton to decide between 2 teams? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Broncos have a 'sleeper candidate' for head coach opening

When the Denver Broncos began their head coach search, Jim Harbaugh and Sean Payton instantly jumped to the top of the list as marquee candidates. After Harbaugh announced that he will remain at the University of Michigan, that left Payton as the presumed top choice for Denver. Payton will have many options, though, with one of them being potentially remaining at Fox for a year.
JJ Watt advocates for 1 defensive coordinator to land head coach job

J.J. Watt is stepping away from the NFL as a player, but that does not mean he still won’t have an influence on the game. Watt on Friday tweeted his support of one assistant coach to become a head coach. In response to a report that San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans had interviewed... The post JJ Watt advocates for 1 defensive coordinator to land head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Breaking: Ed Reed Announces He Won't Be Bethune-Cookman Coach

NFL legend Ed Reed agreed to take a position as head coach for the Bethune-Cookman football program back in December. But on Saturday, Reed released an official statement declaring his withdrawal from the position. The all-time great safety cited failed contract negotiations as his reason for ...
Bengals' Nick Bowers: Joining active roster for Sunday

Cincinnati elevated Bowers from its practice squad Saturday ahead of Sunday's divisional-round matchup at Buffalo, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Bowers has yet to play a snap this season after joining the Bengals' practice squad back in September. The 26-year-old tight end would probably see the field only if one of Hayden Hurst, Mitchell Wilcox or Devin Asiasi were to get injured.
Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Impressive volume in playoff win

Kelce recorded 14 receptions on 17 targets for 98 yards and two touchdowns in Saturday's 27-20 win over Jacksonville. Kelce was targeted on nearly half of Kansas City's 37 pass attempts Saturday, and he responded with an excellent performance. The highlights came on touchdown grabs of eight and one yards, and he also recorded long gains of 15 and 14 yards. While he may not see this level of volume again, Kelce will remain the centerpiece of the Chiefs' offense as they head into an AFC Championship game matchup against either Buffalo or Cincinnati.
Eagles' A.J. Brown: Quiet in divisional-round win

Brown brought in three of six targets for 22 yards in the Eagles' 38-7 divisional-round win over the Giants on Saturday night. Brown turned in a surprisingly middling showing in a game during which the Eagles offense was close to clicking on all cylinders. The Giants appeared to do a good job limiting Brown with star cornerback Adoree' Jackson, but fellow pass catchers DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert were able to take advantage. Brown will aim to atone for the quiet performance in an NFC Championship Game battle against either the Cowboys or 49ers a week from Sunday.
