Costa Mesa, CA

On the Agenda for the Newport Beach City Council Meeting on January 24

Our next City Council meeting is Tuesday, January 24. Items of interest are highlighted below. The entire agenda and reports can be viewed here: https://www.newportbeachca.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/71676/72. A study session will begin at 4 p.m.:. City staff will present an overview of an inclusionary housing ordinance, which would set minimum requirements for...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Recruitment now open for the CalOptima Health Board of Directors

The OC Health Care Agency (HCA) is pleased to announce that recruitment is now open for one seat on the CalOptima Health Board of Directors. A County-organized health system, CalOptima Health serves more than 940,000 low- income children, adults, seniors and persons with disabilities. CalOptima Health was formed in 1995 in response to a health care system that was struggling to meet the needs of vulnerable Orange County residents. Today, CalOptima Health has grown to be the second largest health insurer in Orange County but stayed true to its mission of providing members with access to quality health care services.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Assemblymember Diane Dixon (CA-72) appointed to key committees

Assemblymember Diane Dixon (R-Newport Beach) received several key membership appointments to committees in Sacramento. Of crucial importance will be her leadership roles as Vice Chair for the Assembly Committee on Local Government and the Assembly Committee on Accountability and Administrative Review. “I am honored to bring my experience from serving...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
DMHC fines L.A. Care Health Plan $300,000 for deceptive enrollment tactics

The California Department of Managed Health Care (DMHC) announced taking enforcement action against Local Initiative Health Authority for Los Angeles County (L.A. Care Health Plan) for misleading 21 of the plan’s enrollees during the enrollment process. The plan has agreed to pay the fine and implement corrective actions, including monthly monitoring of sales staff to ensure misconduct does not recur in the future.
Smoke briefly interrupted tonight’s OUSD School Board meeting

Earlier this month the new conservative majority on the Orange Unified School District’s Board of Trustees shocked parents and other stakeholders when they placed their Superintendent, Gunn Marie Hansen, and Cathleen Corella, the district’s assistant superintendent of education, on leave. This was done with one day’s notice during winter recess.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Newport Beach Public Library Foundation Presents “Five Hundred Summer Stories: A Life in IMAX” with Filmmaker Greg MacGillivray Jan. 28

Laguna Beach filmmaker Greg MacGillivray was busy last year. Very busy. His 1972 surf movie, “Five Summer Stories,” widely acknowledged as the best surf film of all time, celebrated its 50th anniversary with a rerelease that had its premiere last August at the New Port Theater in Corona del Mar, followed by screenings around the country.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Former owner of Orange County wastewater treatment company pleads guilty to federal environmental criminal charge

The former owner of a wastewater treatment facility in Orange County and his company each pleaded guilty today to a federal environmental criminal charge for discharging untreated industrial wastewater into the county’s sewer system. Tim Miller, 65, of Kewaskum, Wisconsin, and his company, Klean Waters Inc., pleaded guilty to...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
SC Sports Wall of Fame Accepting Considerations for 2023 Class

The San Clemente Sports Wall of Fame Committee is currently taking requests for consideration to be nominated as part of the Wall of Fame’s Class of 2023. “The Friends of San Clemente Foundation will soon be reviewing a growing list of local past and present residents for the esteem honor of being placed on the San Clemente Sports Wall of Fame,” a release from the foundation read. “Placement on the Wall is reserved specifically for those who have personally achieved athletic excellence at a national or international level or mentored, coached or supported sports at any level. The Friends Foundation is reaching out to the public to expand its list of potential local nominees.“
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
Four Decades of Painting by Linda White at The Doyle starting Jan. 30

Painter Linda White presents work in a solo exhibition on display at Orange Coast College’s Frank M. Doyle Arts Pavilion from Jan. 30 until Mar. 23, 2023. The exhibition, titled “Linda White: Four Decades of Painting from Geometry to Gesture,” is a survey exhibition of paintings, drawings, and prints from 1972 to 2020 by Linda White, who lives and works in Newport Beach, California. The exhibition demonstrates White’s artistic engagement with abstraction and representation, showing her inspiration from East Coast landscapes to Pacific Coast seascapes, all the while maintaining her abiding interest in bold colors.
COSTA MESA, CA
Long Beach PD arrests suspect in murder of Kacy Lloyd

On Jan. 19, 2023, detectives from the Special Investigations Division located and arrested Lee Edward Mooring Jr., a 37-year-old resident of Long Beach, for the August 21, 2022 murder of Kacy Lloyd, a 48-year-old resident of the City of Los Angeles. Detectives located Mooring in the City of Long Beach...
LONG BEACH, CA
Bush St. will be closed between 5th and Santa Ana Bl. until Friday night

There is a full closure on Bush Street between 5th Street and Santa Ana Boulevard in order to accommodate construction work in the area through Friday evening, Jan. 20. In addition, the southbound lanes will be closed on Bush Street between 4th and 5th streets. The closures will be in place 24 hours a day until 11:59 p.m. on Friday.
SANTA ANA, CA
The Regal Edwards Metro Point theater is closing down soon

Santa Ana does not have its own first-run movie theater so residents have to go see movies in surrounding cities, which just about all have such establishments. Sadly one of those options is closing down as the Regal Cinema company has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The Regal Edwards Metro...
SANTA ANA, CA

