Deltona, FL

waste360.com

Sarno Road Landfill Reaches Capacity - Items No Longer Accepted

Sarno Road Landill in Brevard County, Fla. will no longer accept yard waste, construction debris or furniture going forward. Officials made the decision after they determined the landfill will meet capacity by February 2023. Small haulers who visited a couple times a week are worried about the impact it will have on their businesses.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
tourcounsel.com

The Loop Kissimmee | Shopping mall in Florida

One of the lesser-known malls in Orlando but with good shops is The Loop Kissimmee, which is located less than 20 minutes from Disney World. Opposite there is another center: Loop West Shopping Center and between the two they have many options for shopping. These open-air designed malls are quite quiet, making it a great place to go shopping without the hustle and bustle. There are several brands that you can visit such as the Nike, Old Navy and Tommy Hilfiger outlet stores as well as the Kohl's department stores (one of the best for buying clothes and decoration and kitchen items at a very good price) and JCPenney.
ORLANDO, FL
FOX8 News

Florida woman kills terminally ill husband at hospital: police

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A woman fatally shot her terminally ill husband inside a Florida hospital on Saturday and then barricaded herself in his room for four hours before surrendering, Daytona Beach officials said. Ellen Gilland, 76, told officers that her 77-year-old husband Jerry Gilland had been ill for some time and they had […]
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
mynews13.com

Orlando's mayor stresses need to 'be prepared' for mass shootings

It's been six years ​since a gunman killed 49 people and injured others at Pulse, an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Orlando. Dyer, who led the city during the 2016 Pulse nightclub massacre, stressed the need for leaders to be prepared for mass shooting incidents. Mass shootings are something no mayor...
ORLANDO, FL
villages-news.com

Speeder driving on learner’s permit caught with marijuana in car

A speeder driving on a learner’s permit was caught with marijuana in his car during a traffic stop in Lady Lake. Cameron Gino Chatelain, 24, of Orlando, was driving 60 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone at about 9 p.m. Monday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He was alone in the vehicle and driving on a Florida E-Learner’s permit.
LADY LAKE, FL
waste360.com

Women of Waste Pro: Amanda Shabazz, Driver, Palm Coast, FL

PALM COAST, FL – Amanda Shabazz never expected how much she’d come to love driving a garbage truck. “People always ask me how I deal with the heat and the rain in Florida, but this job has been working for me,” she said. Amanda first joined Waste...
PALM COAST, FL
WESH

1 hospitalized after chemical spill at Orange County business

ORLANDO, Fla. — One person was hurt Thursday morning in a hazmat incident in Orange County. Orange County fire officials say it happened at 1265 La Quinta Drive in Orlando. One person was hospitalized after a spill of two gallons of a dry chemical. The individual was taken to...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Suspected shoplifter nabbed while wheeling $865 worth of merchandise out of Walmart

A suspected shoplifter was nabbed while wheeling $865 worth of merchandise out of Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages. Rodneyicia Chianne Johnson, 18, of Oxford, was in the store at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday when a loss prevention officer noticed she repeatedly selected items of women’s clothing and dropped the hangers on the floor, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. While Johnson was bending over, she concealed the clothing under pillows in the cart, which were also stolen.
THE VILLAGES, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Orange County Utilities sending out water testing notices

On Thursday, January 19th, the Orange County Utilities Department will begin sending out postcards to some of its customers regarding a small number of water samples that were not properly completed when testing for total coliform and bromate. All samples taken since have been properly processed as required. The water...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Kissimmee hotel and apartment buildings to be transformed into emergency, bridge housing

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The former Super 8 hotel off Vine Street in Kissimmee and the apartment buildings behind it could soon be transformed into bridge and emergency housing. Kissimmee Assistant City Manager, Austin Blake, says after working with a realtor to find a property that fit their needs, commissioners unanimously agreed to start negotiations to purchase the property.
KISSIMMEE, FL
wogx.com

Jennifer Kesse disappearance: 17 years later, family says they have new leads in Orlando cold case

ORLANDO, Fla. - It has been 17 years since Jennifer Kesse disappeared in Orlando. The 24-year-old vanished without a trace in January 2006 – and no one's been arrested. Her family tells FOX 35 they have new leads in the case. Drew Kesse – Jennifer's father – says the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is working on the case with the family’s investigators.
ORLANDO, FL
Bay News 9

Orlando proposes changes for nightclubs, alcohol sales

ORLANDO, Fla — On the heels of violence over the last two years, a new proposal by the Orlando City Council hopes to boost safety in downtown Orlando. But it would require bars to make significant investments, which many worry are untenable. What You Need To Know. The city...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida woman was shooting at random people in road before killing Orange County mother: Deputies

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman who was allegedly shooting at people driving past her in Orange County has been arrested for killing a 27-year-old mother, deputies said. Deputies arrested 56-year-old Angila Baxter on charges of second-degree murder with a firearm after Nekaybaw Collier was found unresponsive in her car on Jan. 12. Detectives said the bullets belonging to Baxter's revolver were found in Collier's body during an autopsy.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL

