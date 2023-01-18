One of the lesser-known malls in Orlando but with good shops is The Loop Kissimmee, which is located less than 20 minutes from Disney World. Opposite there is another center: Loop West Shopping Center and between the two they have many options for shopping. These open-air designed malls are quite quiet, making it a great place to go shopping without the hustle and bustle. There are several brands that you can visit such as the Nike, Old Navy and Tommy Hilfiger outlet stores as well as the Kohl's department stores (one of the best for buying clothes and decoration and kitchen items at a very good price) and JCPenney.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO