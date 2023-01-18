Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Towns in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensOrlando, FL
76 years old wife fatally shoots terminally ill husband at Daytona beach hospitalcreteDaytona Beach, FL
Dine in the Treetops at this Massive Treehouse Restaurant in FloridaTravel MavenNew Smyrna Beach, FL
Update: Longstanding Golden Corral Location Imminently Closing to Make Way For Student HousingJoel EisenbergOrlando, FL
The Catholic Church Officially Has a Moon BishopAndrei TapalagaOrlando, FL
wiproud.com
Wisconsin motel evacuated after Alabama man threatens to shoot employees, law enforcement
OAK CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – A man and a woman who refused to leave their room caused a southeastern Wisconsin motel to be evacuated following alleged threats towards employees and law enforcement. According to the Oak Creek Police Department, officers were called to Motel 6 on West College Avenue...
waste360.com
Sarno Road Landfill Reaches Capacity - Items No Longer Accepted
Sarno Road Landill in Brevard County, Fla. will no longer accept yard waste, construction debris or furniture going forward. Officials made the decision after they determined the landfill will meet capacity by February 2023. Small haulers who visited a couple times a week are worried about the impact it will have on their businesses.
tourcounsel.com
The Loop Kissimmee | Shopping mall in Florida
One of the lesser-known malls in Orlando but with good shops is The Loop Kissimmee, which is located less than 20 minutes from Disney World. Opposite there is another center: Loop West Shopping Center and between the two they have many options for shopping. These open-air designed malls are quite quiet, making it a great place to go shopping without the hustle and bustle. There are several brands that you can visit such as the Nike, Old Navy and Tommy Hilfiger outlet stores as well as the Kohl's department stores (one of the best for buying clothes and decoration and kitchen items at a very good price) and JCPenney.
Florida woman kills terminally ill husband at hospital: police
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A woman fatally shot her terminally ill husband inside a Florida hospital on Saturday and then barricaded herself in his room for four hours before surrendering, Daytona Beach officials said. Ellen Gilland, 76, told officers that her 77-year-old husband Jerry Gilland had been ill for some time and they had […]
City of Orlando, developer helps solve housing crisis with restoration project
ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 has shared the issue of Orlando’s housing crisis for months. Last summer, the city announced a plan to turn an old hotel into affordable housing units, which is becoming a reality. A developer said they are working to solve the affordable housing crisis...
mynews13.com
Orlando's mayor stresses need to 'be prepared' for mass shootings
It's been six years since a gunman killed 49 people and injured others at Pulse, an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Orlando. Dyer, who led the city during the 2016 Pulse nightclub massacre, stressed the need for leaders to be prepared for mass shooting incidents. Mass shootings are something no mayor...
villages-news.com
Speeder driving on learner’s permit caught with marijuana in car
A speeder driving on a learner’s permit was caught with marijuana in his car during a traffic stop in Lady Lake. Cameron Gino Chatelain, 24, of Orlando, was driving 60 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone at about 9 p.m. Monday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He was alone in the vehicle and driving on a Florida E-Learner’s permit.
It’s perfectly legal for Orange County landlords to reject tenants based on where their money comes from
But that could change soon, if the county board votes to prohibit ‘source of income’ housing discrimination.
Airport employee and Florida man charged with cocaine trafficking through Orlando Int’l Airport
An airline employee and passenger appeared in court after being charged for attempting to traffic cocaine through an airport in the U.S. Virgin Islands to Orlando, Florida. The passenger’s backpack was seized after a drug dog alerted officers to the illicit contents. The 2.25 kilograms of cocaine were wrapped...
waste360.com
Women of Waste Pro: Amanda Shabazz, Driver, Palm Coast, FL
PALM COAST, FL – Amanda Shabazz never expected how much she’d come to love driving a garbage truck. “People always ask me how I deal with the heat and the rain in Florida, but this job has been working for me,” she said. Amanda first joined Waste...
WESH
1 hospitalized after chemical spill at Orange County business
ORLANDO, Fla. — One person was hurt Thursday morning in a hazmat incident in Orange County. Orange County fire officials say it happened at 1265 La Quinta Drive in Orlando. One person was hospitalized after a spill of two gallons of a dry chemical. The individual was taken to...
villages-news.com
Suspected shoplifter nabbed while wheeling $865 worth of merchandise out of Walmart
A suspected shoplifter was nabbed while wheeling $865 worth of merchandise out of Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages. Rodneyicia Chianne Johnson, 18, of Oxford, was in the store at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday when a loss prevention officer noticed she repeatedly selected items of women’s clothing and dropped the hangers on the floor, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. While Johnson was bending over, she concealed the clothing under pillows in the cart, which were also stolen.
‘Senseless killing’: Florida mother shot, killed while picking up food for family
Orange County deputies arrested a woman Friday after a mother was shot and killed while picking up food for her family last week.
theapopkavoice.com
Orange County Utilities sending out water testing notices
On Thursday, January 19th, the Orange County Utilities Department will begin sending out postcards to some of its customers regarding a small number of water samples that were not properly completed when testing for total coliform and bromate. All samples taken since have been properly processed as required. The water...
WESH
Construction of Brightline rail connecting Orlando to Miami nears completion, officials say
This year, Brightline's high-speed rail will connect Orlando to Miami, with a few stops in between. While we don't know the exact date yet, it's nearly 90% done, as some final rounds of testing will soon start in Brevard County. We've seen the work on the crossings and tracks in...
Deputies bust drug house; arrest 12 people, seize drugs and firearms
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office arrested one dozen people following an investigation of a suspected drug house. Since August, the East Volusia Narcotics Task Force and Crime Suppression Team have received complaints about drug activity at 2127 Colonial Drive in New Smyrna Beach. >>>...
WESH
Kissimmee hotel and apartment buildings to be transformed into emergency, bridge housing
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The former Super 8 hotel off Vine Street in Kissimmee and the apartment buildings behind it could soon be transformed into bridge and emergency housing. Kissimmee Assistant City Manager, Austin Blake, says after working with a realtor to find a property that fit their needs, commissioners unanimously agreed to start negotiations to purchase the property.
wogx.com
Jennifer Kesse disappearance: 17 years later, family says they have new leads in Orlando cold case
ORLANDO, Fla. - It has been 17 years since Jennifer Kesse disappeared in Orlando. The 24-year-old vanished without a trace in January 2006 – and no one's been arrested. Her family tells FOX 35 they have new leads in the case. Drew Kesse – Jennifer's father – says the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is working on the case with the family’s investigators.
Bay News 9
Orlando proposes changes for nightclubs, alcohol sales
ORLANDO, Fla — On the heels of violence over the last two years, a new proposal by the Orlando City Council hopes to boost safety in downtown Orlando. But it would require bars to make significant investments, which many worry are untenable. What You Need To Know. The city...
fox35orlando.com
Florida woman was shooting at random people in road before killing Orange County mother: Deputies
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman who was allegedly shooting at people driving past her in Orange County has been arrested for killing a 27-year-old mother, deputies said. Deputies arrested 56-year-old Angila Baxter on charges of second-degree murder with a firearm after Nekaybaw Collier was found unresponsive in her car on Jan. 12. Detectives said the bullets belonging to Baxter's revolver were found in Collier's body during an autopsy.
