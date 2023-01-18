Read full article on original website
Wave 3
Knabel Family in contact with Kentucky State Police after remains found
Teenage boy reported missing in Somerset
Aiden Lewis Miller was last seen leaving 107 Rock Quarry Rd. on Thursday.
Shannon Gilday back in court in Madison County
Possible human remains found in Boyle County, Kentucky
Richmond KSP post investigating human remain discovery
The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post was contacted just before 7:00 pm on Friday, January 20, 2023 in reference to possible human remains discovered in Boyle County. The initial investigation indicates human skeletal remains were located in a field off of Craintown Road in Perryville. The remains were removed by the Boyle County Coroner and will be transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for identification.
Kentucky State Police citation reveals details of woman’s body found in car on I-75
Kentucky State Police have identified the woman found in a man's trunk Wednesday.
Darla Stephens Gossage, age 52, of Russell Springs
Darla Stephens Gossage, 52, of Russell Springs, passed away Monday, January 16th, at T.J. Sampson Community Hospital, Glasgow, KY. Darla was born in Somerset, KY on August 9, 1970, a daughter of Donita (Thomas) Stephens, of Jamestown, KY and the late Ralph Stephens. She worked at Stephens Pipe and Steel.
2 Kentucky women indicted for murder by Kentucky AG
Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced on Friday that a case presented by his Special Prosecutions Unit resulted in two women indicted on murder charges.
KSP death investigation following human remains found in Boyle Co.
Laurel County woman wins more than $222K on her work break
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Laurel County woman won more than $222,000 from an online Kentucky Lottery Instant Play game. Last week, Nicole Morgan was on her break at work and decided to put $20 in her lottery account to play the lottery online. “I wagered $.50 cents on...
Laurel County chase ends with discovery of body in car
LONDON, Ky. (WLEX) – Police say they have found a body in a car after a multi-county chase on Interstate 75. A female body was found inside a car after a police chase that started in Madison County ended on I-75 near Laurel County. Kentucky State Police troopers say...
Kentucky AG appoints special prosecutor in 3 unsolved Nelson County cases
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron appointed a special prosecutor to investigate several unsolved Nelson County cases. In the letter, Commonwealth's Attorney Shane Young is appointed to look into the prosecution of any potential criminal charges, or other criminal activity, related to the deaths of Jason Ellis, Crystal Rogers and Tommy Ballard.
London man arrested on strangulation, assault charges
The Laurel County Sheriff's Office arrested a London man with active bench warrants on Friday.
Scammers back at it, South KY RECC warns
Scam calls continue to disrupt South Kentucky RECC, as the local electric cooperative announced this week that their members are, once again, falling victim to deceptive phone calls. RECC officials say scammers are calling and claiming to be from South KY RECC and demanding payment in 30 minutes or their...
Traffic stop leads to 4 Somerset residents charged with meth trafficking
Multiple residents of Pulaski County were arrested after a traffic stop on Wednesday.
Garrard County woman receives scam call from Fayette County sheriff imposter
A woman from Garrard County, who wishes to remain anonymous, just received a call Wednesday from someone impersonating at the sergeant Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. Garrard County woman receives scam call from Fayette …. A woman from Garrard County, who wishes to remain anonymous, just received a call Wednesday...
Reckless driving in Nicholasville leads to wreck, arrest
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — Tuesday night a reckless driving incident in Nicholasville led to a wreck and arrest. Nicholasville Police Department said officers saw a car driving recklessly almost hitting a parked car. While trying to stop the car an officer was knocked down and the car took off.
Glasgow High placed on lockdown status due to student medical issue
UPDATE (9:45 a.m.) : Glasgow Police could not confirm whether the student was coding when they were removed from the school. A helicopter was being dispatched shortly after 9:40 a.m. to the hospital to transport a pediatric patient. Dispatch advised the helicopter team that the ailment is due to a pediatric drug overdose. The female patient is intubated and on a ventilator.
Police asking for your help to find stolen SUV
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in one county are asking for your help to find a stolen SUV. Deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office say a Ford Bronco was stolen Sunday, January 8th, off Rose Street in London. It has Kentucky plates with the tag number A7C105.
