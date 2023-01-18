DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman fatally shot her terminally ill husband at a Daytona Beach hospital on Saturday and then barricaded herself in his room for hours before surrendering, police said. According to Daytona Beach police, the 76-year-old woman shot her 77-year-old husband in the head....

DAYTONA BEACH, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO