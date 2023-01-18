ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wethersfield, CT

NBC Connecticut

4 Firefighters, 1 Occupant Injured in Meriden House Fire

Four firefighters and one occupant were injured during a house fire in Meriden on Saturday afternoon. Firefighters were called to a three-story home on the corner of Broad Street and Bunker Avenue just before 4 p.m. Heavy fire could be seen coming from the side porch. It rapidly spread through...
MERIDEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Fatal Accident Investigated

#Bridgeport CT– On January 20, 2023, at approximately 1827 hours the Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center received several calls for a motor vehicle accident with injuries, and parties are now arguing. A female caller stated a female operator involved in the accident is trapped in her vehicle and going into cardiac arrest. A second caller stated the parties are still arguing on the scene.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Hamden rolling shoot-out leaves one wounded

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven man was wounded during a rolling shoot-out in Hamden Saturday morning. Both Hamden and New Haven police were notified of a rolling shoot-out involving two cars that matched the same description. Hamden police were dispatched to the area of Mather Street and Dixwell Avenue and were notified by […]
HAMDEN, CT
DoingItLocal

TRUMBULL NEWS: DISTURBANCE ATTRACTS POLICE ATTENTION AT SHOPPING CENTER

#Trumbull CT–A large police response resulted from numerous 911 calls reporting a disturbance at the local Stop & Shop grocery store on Quality Street late Friday afternoon, but they only found one (1) man who had been knocked unconscious in an altercation between two (2) men. At about 4:30 p.m., Trumbull Police responded to a disturbance at this Quality Street shopping center, for what was originally reported as a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
TRUMBULL, CT
WTNH

NBC Connecticut

State Police Sergeant Applies for Accelerated Rehabilitation

A Connecticut State Police sergeant arrested for getting in a crash and leaving the scene has applied for a diversion program for first-time offenders. The incident from last July involving Sergeant Catherine Koeppel took place in Brookfield when she was off duty, but still in her state police vehicle, a Dodge Charger.
BROOKFIELD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Eyewitness News

Police post bear alert in Connecticut town

NEW CANAAN, CT (WFSB) - Police urged the public to be mindful that bears do not hibernate all winter long. The New Canaan Police Department said Wednesday that it received multiple reports of a bear sighting on North Wilton Road in town. The reports came in on Jan. 17 at...
NEW CANAAN, CT
Bristol Press

Winsted man pleads guilty in fentanyl trafficking operation with ties to Bristol, Newington, Southington

A fentanyl-trafficking operation run over the dark web has been tied to a number of locations throughout the area, including those in Bristol, Newington and Southington. According to federal court documents, Wisted resident Colby Kopp, Adriana Sutton and other conspirators were involved in an operation – from at least April 2020 to February 2021 – in which they pressed pills themselves and shipped them to locations all over the country. Kopp, federal officials said, used darknet marketplace accounts under the moniker “MadHatterPharma” to arrange the sale of the pills, which contained fentanyl.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: 5 Car Crash With Fire

2023-01-12@11:11pm–#Bridgeport CT– #ctfire— Firefighters were called for a multi-car crash on Barnum Avenue near East Avenue. Police were first on the scene and they told the firefighters that two cars were on fire which they quickly extinguished. The occupants of the black sedan facing the wrong way in the video fled the scene. There were no reported injuries. A total of five cars were involved.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

One dead in six-car crash in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — One woman died in a six-car accident on Linen Avenue in Bridgeport on Friday night, according to police. A bystander called 911 and reported the accident, saying the parties involved in the accident were still on scene arguing. Medical services responded to aid an unconscious elderly woman, who was later pronounced […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Police: One killed in Woodbridge crash

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH) – One man was killed in a crash on Route 114 in Woodbridge Friday evening, according to the police. Around 6:30 p.m., authorities found a car that had been traveling northbound near the intersection of Old Racebrook Road that had veered off the road and struck several trees. The sole occupant of […]
WOODBRIDGE, CT
DoingItLocal

Milford News: Assault and Other Charges

#Milford CT–On January 20, 2023, police were dispatched to the Mayflower Motel for an assault. The victim stated that they let Tykuan Kelly, 30 of Bridgeport use their vehicle and he was supposed to bring it back by 10pm. Upon returning to the motel after. midnight, they approached Kelly...
MILFORD, CT
WTIC News Talk 1080

Man dead in Waterbury shooting

Waterbury police are investigating a fatal shooting. Officers say just before 7:30 Thursday evening they received a call about a gunshot victim at 137 Robbins Street. The adult male victim was found in a common area of the residence.
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

North Carolina man found guilty for triple homicide of three Conn. men

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A North Carolina man was found guilty on charges relating to the kidnapping and murdering of two Hamden men and one New Haven man on Friday. Edward Michael Parks, also known as “Lee” and “Trouble,” 36, of Raleigh, North Carolina was found guilty on all counts of an indictment charging Parks […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Smart Webster Bank Teller Stalls Thief Until Cops Can Cuff Him: Police

A bank teller in Webster who suspected a man was trying to scam $9,000 from a customer was smart enough to stall him until police could arrive earlier this week. Officers responded to Five Cents Savings Bank on Thompson Road just after 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, after a man attempted to make a large cash withdrawal under suspicious circumstances, Webster police said.
WEBSTER, MA

