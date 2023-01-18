ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
Click10.com

This Week in South Florida: N. Patrick Range II

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – A tug of war is underway over Virginia Key Beach, Miami’s historic Black beach, and decades’ worth of plans and promises to build a museum there to focus on Miami’s Black history. The Miami City Commission replaced the Virginia Key Beach Trust...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

This Week in South Florida: Jared Moskowitz

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The swearing in this week for several Broward County members of congress was the ceremonial one, following the real one in DC. One of them is South Florida’s only brand new, first-time congressman. Jared Moskowitz takes his place on the Capitol Hill with a...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Regal Cinemas set to close in Miami Beach, Boca Raton

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Regal Cinemas announced Friday that the days are number for South Beach Stadium 18 and Imax on Miami Beach. The franchise also said that Shadowood 16 in Boca Raton will be closing. They’re just two of nearly 40 movie theaters that Regal announced will be...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Miami-Dade school board backtracks on classroom flag policy

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The Miami-Dade School Board reversed course on a policy that deals with displays of the American flag in the classroom and at schools. In December, the school board unanimously voted in favor of a policy that generally addresses the issue of flags missing in classrooms throughout public schools.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

No way out for pair of South Florida booze bandits, cops say

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla. – Sunny Isles Beach police say they caught a pair of booze bandits last Friday. Photos taken by the department’s officers show stacks and stacks of alcoholic beverages, worth about $1,500, from stores in Sunny Isles Beach and North Miami Beach inside an SUV driven by Glenese Dingle, 40, of Miami.
SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Landmark South Beach Regal Cinema on Lincoln Road set to close

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Regal Cinemas will be closing several movie theaters across the country. Included on the closure list is South Beach Stadium 18 and Imax on popular Lincoln Road. Cineworld, the parent company of Regal Cinemas filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy following the pandemic. According to a...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Surveillance video shows vandal targeting Miami Lakes church

MIAMI LAKES, Fla. – Police are investigating after a vandal was caught on camera targeting a church in Miami Lakes. Church leaders released surveillance video Thursday of a man throwing a rock through the church window and then running away. Authorities said the incident happened at Our Lady of...
MIAMI LAKES, FL
Click10.com

Soccer player Anton Walkes, 25, dies in Florida boat crash

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. An image of Charlotte Football Club soccer player Anton Walkes is shown on Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. Walkes died from injuries he sustained in a boat crash off the coast of Miami, authorities said Thursday. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
CHARLOTTE, NC
Click10.com

Postal carrier robbed of mailbox keys in Miramar, police say

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Authorities are investigating after a postal carrier was robbed of her mailbox keys on Friday. The robbery was reported around 11:30 a.m. in the 8100 block of Bernard Boulevard. According to Miramar police, the letter carrier was delivering mail when a small vehicle pulled up and...
MIRAMAR, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy