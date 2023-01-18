Read full article on original website
This Week in South Florida: N. Patrick Range II
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – A tug of war is underway over Virginia Key Beach, Miami’s historic Black beach, and decades’ worth of plans and promises to build a museum there to focus on Miami’s Black history. The Miami City Commission replaced the Virginia Key Beach Trust...
Safety commission discusses new training policy as MSD massacre approaches 5 years
PARKLAND, Fla. – On Feb. 14, 2023, it will be five years since the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre. On Friday, the MSD Safety Commission discussed a new training policy to put into place. The model is a step-by-step guide for those responding to the scene of an...
This Week in South Florida: Jared Moskowitz
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The swearing in this week for several Broward County members of congress was the ceremonial one, following the real one in DC. One of them is South Florida’s only brand new, first-time congressman. Jared Moskowitz takes his place on the Capitol Hill with a...
Regal Cinemas set to close in Miami Beach, Boca Raton
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Regal Cinemas announced Friday that the days are number for South Beach Stadium 18 and Imax on Miami Beach. The franchise also said that Shadowood 16 in Boca Raton will be closing. They’re just two of nearly 40 movie theaters that Regal announced will be...
Environmentalists deeply concerned about yet another runoff into South Florida waterways
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – As you walk or run over the inter-coastal on the last Las Olas Boulevard bridge, you’ll likely hear the sounds and you can’t miss the construction site just north of the Fort Lauderdale city parking garage. It’s the future site of the Las...
Disturbing video shows brutal beatdown of student inside Miami Beach Senior High School
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A violent beatdown was caught on camera at Miami Beach Senior High School on Friday morning. The disturbing video shows a ruthless beating of a student that seems to just drag on as many other students around them were heard laughing and being seen recording the fight.
Humane Society of Broward County hosting ‘Mutts Gone Nuts’ event in Coconut Creek
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Humane Society of Broward County announced that they are hosting the show “Mutts Gone Nuts” in Coconut Creek. Two shows will take place on Sunday at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Township Center for the Performing Arts. The dogs that...
Miami-Dade school board backtracks on classroom flag policy
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The Miami-Dade School Board reversed course on a policy that deals with displays of the American flag in the classroom and at schools. In December, the school board unanimously voted in favor of a policy that generally addresses the issue of flags missing in classrooms throughout public schools.
No way out for pair of South Florida booze bandits, cops say
SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla. – Sunny Isles Beach police say they caught a pair of booze bandits last Friday. Photos taken by the department’s officers show stacks and stacks of alcoholic beverages, worth about $1,500, from stores in Sunny Isles Beach and North Miami Beach inside an SUV driven by Glenese Dingle, 40, of Miami.
WATCH LIVE: Testimony continues in trial of ‘Pillowcase Rapist’ in Miami-Dade County
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The trial continues Friday for Robert Koehler, known as the “Pillowcase Rapist,” in Miami-Dade County. Koehler was arrested last year in connection with cold cases from the 1980s. He is charged in cases in both Miami-Dade and Broward counties. The only victim who...
Shootings on South Florida highways have drivers questioning how safe they are
DANIA BEACH, Fla. – There has been more and more gun violence on South Florida’s roadways. Questions are being asked of local law enforcement and what authorities are doing to protect drivers and catch the dangerous individuals who are making the roads unsafe. Local 10 News has covered...
Top floors of Broward County Courthouse closed over possible structural concerns
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Top floors of the Broward County Courthouse were closed off Friday afternoon as a precaution at the request of Broward County officials possibly over structural concerns. On Thursday evening, Broward County Administration was notified by facilities management that there were potential structural issues in the...
Landmark South Beach Regal Cinema on Lincoln Road set to close
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Regal Cinemas will be closing several movie theaters across the country. Included on the closure list is South Beach Stadium 18 and Imax on popular Lincoln Road. Cineworld, the parent company of Regal Cinemas filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy following the pandemic. According to a...
Surveillance video shows vandal targeting Miami Lakes church
MIAMI LAKES, Fla. – Police are investigating after a vandal was caught on camera targeting a church in Miami Lakes. Church leaders released surveillance video Thursday of a man throwing a rock through the church window and then running away. Authorities said the incident happened at Our Lady of...
FWC report released after boat, personal watercraft crash killed soccer player in Miami
MIAMI – The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission released a report Friday into the boat/personal watercraft collision that killed professional soccer player Anton Walkes. According to the report, Walkes, 25, who is from the U.K., was riding a Yamaha personal watercraft with a woman around 3 p.m. Wednesday...
Soccer player Anton Walkes, 25, dies in Florida boat crash
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. An image of Charlotte Football Club soccer player Anton Walkes is shown on Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. Walkes died from injuries he sustained in a boat crash off the coast of Miami, authorities said Thursday. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
Broward father charged for allegedly striking teen girl who was fighting his daughter
SUNRISE, Fla. – A South Florida father is facing charges after jumping into a brawl between two teens. Police say Jerry Mareus brought his daughter to a Sunrise bus stop on Tuesday, specifically for her to fight another teen. It took a turn when the 30-year-old allegedly started swinging...
Teen shot by Uber driver dies, family members believe self-defense claim is bogus
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A 19-year-old who was shot by his Uber driver in Hollywood back in November has died. Miles McGlashan had been on life support since the incident. He was taken off the machine on Thursday and died Thursday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. He had been at Memorial...
Video shows man stealing wigs from Oakland Park beauty store, pepper spraying employees
OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are seeking the public’s help in locating a man who robbed a beauty store taking approximately $1,200 worth of merchandise in Oakland Park and pepper spraying employees, authorities said. According to BSO spokesperson Claudinne Caro, detectives responded to a...
Postal carrier robbed of mailbox keys in Miramar, police say
MIRAMAR, Fla. – Authorities are investigating after a postal carrier was robbed of her mailbox keys on Friday. The robbery was reported around 11:30 a.m. in the 8100 block of Bernard Boulevard. According to Miramar police, the letter carrier was delivering mail when a small vehicle pulled up and...
