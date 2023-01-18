Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Workplace Violence Tragedy: Shooting at Indiana Walmart Leaves Two Injured and Gunman DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinEvansville, IN
Former Walmart employee, leaves a death note, and guns down one of his ex-co-workersSan HeraldEvansville, IN
The suspect in the Walmart shooting has been shot and killed, according to the latest official reports.Sherif SaadEvansville, IN
The Greatest Showmen (And Women) Leave Owensboro Roaring For More!A.K. WilsonOwensboro, KY
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From EvansvilleTed RiversEvansville, IN
Related
10 Facts About Evansville, Indiana That Every Resident Should Know
As someone who isn't a native resident of Evansville, Indiana, there were a lot of ins and outs about the city that I had to learn as I went. Luckily, I can now share this wisdom with other newcomers. If you're born and raised in the river city, you may even learn a few new facts.
Top 5 Best Places to Grab a Cookie in Evansville Indiana
If you are ready to treat yourself to a cookie, but you're wondering where to go to get one, you're in luck! We have the Top 5 places in Evansville, Indiana to Grab a Cookie. Look. I enjoy eating well, going to the gym, and lifting weights (see the 10 best gyms in the area based on your votes)... but I also enjoy a delicious ooey, gooey dessert or tasty cookie too. In fact, I have what you might call a bit of a sweet tooth and I am always on the hunt for the perfect cookie.
FUN: Kentucky Car Wash Adds Dog Wash System & We’re Howling With Excitement
Of course, you've heard of a car wash right?! Well, how about a Car Wash that also has a pup wash on the side so you can bathe your car and your pup?. This might be one of the coolest things I have ever heard of. As a dog owner of two doodles a pup wash is like a dream come true. Our doodles love to woller in the mud and it doesn't make for a fun time at our house.
Why is The Log Inn Closed and When Will it Reopen?- Indiana’s Oldest Restaurant
The Log Inn is Indiana's oldest restaurant, but why is it currently closed and when will it reopen?. The Log Inn in Haubstadt is Indiana's Oldest Restaurant. The Log Inn was built in 1825 and when it opened it was the Noon Day Stage Coach Stop and Trading post. These days it's now known as The Log Inn, and you can even dine in the same log room that Abraham Lincoln visited in 1844.
Huge Indiana Flea Market With 100’s of Booths Released 2023 Schedule
Flea Market lovers, bargain hunters, and deal seekers get totally excited. One of the biggest flea markets in Indiana released its 2023 schedule and we are totally pumped. The Collector's Carnival is known for its wide variety of merchandise. This flea market show has been in business for 26 years. Vendors have antiques, collectibles, furniture, retro, vintage, upcycled, repurposed, toys, tools, glassware, china, jewelry, advertising, crafts & home decor to the show. Don't worry if you get hungry they also have several different specialty food vendors right there on-site so you can shop, eat, and go back to shopping.
New Bus Service Coming to Evansville Offers Trip Tickets for as Low as $1.00
A new bus service has announced it's coming to Evansville to give residents an alternative option for traveling. Megabus Announces Its Adding Evansville to Its List of Service Cities. The nice thing about where Evansville is located geographically is that we're within the driving range of cities like Indianapolis, Nashville,...
You Can Join a Paranormal Investigation in New Harmony, Indiana
If you've ever wanted to go on a search for things that go "bump" in the night, this is the event for you!. Who doesn't love a good ghost story? Something about the darkness outside, and hearing a spooky tale that sends shivers down your spine is just the perfect addition to a nice night. I remember as a kid my friends and I would tell some ghost tales (that we probably made up, or heard somewhere) and would scare the crap out of each other. Ever since then, I've always loved learning about the creepier things, and I'm fascinated with the haunted history of places.
Evansville Woman Scores Super Bowl Tickets from Indianapolis Colts Owner
Like me, Niki Lynn of Evansville is a die-hard Indianapolis Colts fan. Unlike me, she wasn't on the verge of burning every piece of Colts apparel and merchandise she owned after watching the team flounder every week through an agonizingly painful season. Also, unlike me, she is going to Glendale, Arizona on February 12th to watch Super Bowl 57 in person. And, she has Indianapolis Colts owner, Jim Irsay to thank for it.
Great News – ‘Jughead’ is Free Thanks to Indiana Conservation Officers
While it may not be fun to talk about, I think most of us understand that death is a necessary part of nature. In the wild, animals die all of the time, often so that other animals (including us humans) can live - we can accept that fact. We have a much harder time (or at least we should) accepting when animals die for no reason, or when an animal's death is completely avoidable. Thankfully, this is NOT an article about an animal dying - quite the opposite. This is a story about a deer that is alive today thanks to a handful of humans.
Owensboro Burger Week Announces Exciting and Delicious Changes for 2023
The burger lovers have spoken and the City of Owensboro has listened. Burger Week is coming back town and, this year, will last even longer! Visit Owensboro just released the details of the 3rd Annual Owensboro Burger Week, which will take place March 3rd through the 11th. In 2021 and...
Affordable Memory Bears Made From the Heart in Daviess County, Kentucky
Johnna Gray creates personalized keepsakes handcrafted from a loved one's cherished clothing in Utica. Every Memory Bear is one of a kind teddy bear. When you lose someone you love, it helps to have something huggable to hold. Recently, my sister-in-law lost her husband. She wanted to give her children...
wevv.com
UE grad, creator of 'Roseanne' and 'Home Improvement,' returning to Evansville campus
A University of Evansville graduate and Evansville native who created and produced several big shows in television is coming back to the River City for an appearance. The University says it's welcoming back '73 alum Matt Williams, who created and produced the hit series "Roseanna" and co-created the show "Home Improvement."
Kentucky Amphitheatre Hosting ‘Battle of the Dam’ Bands and Your Band Could Win
Beaver Dam Amphitheatre in Ohio County, Kentucky has already announced a couple of big events coming up in 2023. First up will be the season opener on Saturday, May 6th. That's when Beaver Dam will roll out the proverbial red carpet to welcome Casting Crowns' The Healer Tour to town.
Expansion On the Way as Indiana Coffee Shop Acquires Local Roaster
One coffee shop in Indiana is expanding with a new location, but this time, they plan to roast their own beans as the small business has acquired a local, area coffee roaster as well. Honey Moon Expanding. Currently, Honey Moon Coffee Co. has three locations in the Evansville area and...
Gibson County looks for talent within its community
Calling all Gibson County talent! Princeton Theatre & Community Center presents the Gibson County Talent Showcase.
Magical Farewell Planned Thursday To Honor Owensboro’s KingNazir Gates & You’re Invited
The community of Owensboro, Kentucky are invited to celebrate the precious life of KingNazir Gates as he takes his final horse and carriage ride. KingNazir Gates is a strong six-year-old little boy from Owensboro who was born into this world with a very rare genetic disorder. We asked his mom Lakeia to share is life with us;
Indiana Landowner Captures Surprise Guest While Trapping for Coyotes
Although not the intended catch, one Indiana landowner recently captured a young bobcat before freeing the animal and releasing it back into the wild. A Warrick County, Indiana man recently shared photos on social media of his unintended catch. Mike Gootee tells us that he found the young bobcat in one of his traps intended for capturing coyotes. Gootee was able to release the bobcat which he describes in his posts on social media as a "tom." He says that once released, the bobcat took up residency on his four-wheeler tire for about 20 minutes before eventually taking off.
WISH-TV
Missing Evansville man found dead in vehicle under bridge
GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — An Evansville man who had been missing for over a month was found dead Friday afternoon in an overturned vehicle under a bridge along Old US 41. Brian Colbert, 47, was reported missing by family on Dec. 10. and was last seen on Dec. 9 at a co-worker’s home in Princeton driving his 2017 Toyota Avalon, according to Indiana State Police.
AOL Corp
Diners caught off guard by footage related to Breonna Taylor's death aired at a Kentucky restaurant
Diners at a Greek restaurant in Bowling Green, Kentucky, on Tuesday night were subjected to police body camera footage from the night Breonna Taylor was shot and killed in her Louisville apartment in 2020, according to the local NAACP and restaurant patrons. The Republican Women’s Club of South Central Kentucky...
Learn to BBQ Better Than Your Neighbor with ‘King Of BBQ’ Jim Johnson
This VIP event is a unique fundraiser for Cancer Pathways Midwest located in Evansville, Indiana. Every person that owns a grill probably fancies themselves as a BBQ Master, but Jim Johnson is the King of BBQ, and he's coming to share his knowledge with the Tri-State. What Makes Jim Johnson...
WOMI Owensboro
Owensboro, KY
20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
1490 News Talk WOMI has the best local news coverage for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0