Top 5 Best Places to Grab a Cookie in Evansville Indiana

If you are ready to treat yourself to a cookie, but you're wondering where to go to get one, you're in luck! We have the Top 5 places in Evansville, Indiana to Grab a Cookie. Look. I enjoy eating well, going to the gym, and lifting weights (see the 10 best gyms in the area based on your votes)... but I also enjoy a delicious ooey, gooey dessert or tasty cookie too. In fact, I have what you might call a bit of a sweet tooth and I am always on the hunt for the perfect cookie.
Why is The Log Inn Closed and When Will it Reopen?- Indiana’s Oldest Restaurant

The Log Inn is Indiana's oldest restaurant, but why is it currently closed and when will it reopen?. The Log Inn in Haubstadt is Indiana's Oldest Restaurant. The Log Inn was built in 1825 and when it opened it was the Noon Day Stage Coach Stop and Trading post. These days it's now known as The Log Inn, and you can even dine in the same log room that Abraham Lincoln visited in 1844.
Huge Indiana Flea Market With 100’s of Booths Released 2023 Schedule

Flea Market lovers, bargain hunters, and deal seekers get totally excited. One of the biggest flea markets in Indiana released its 2023 schedule and we are totally pumped. The Collector's Carnival is known for its wide variety of merchandise. This flea market show has been in business for 26 years. Vendors have antiques, collectibles, furniture, retro, vintage, upcycled, repurposed, toys, tools, glassware, china, jewelry, advertising, crafts & home decor to the show. Don't worry if you get hungry they also have several different specialty food vendors right there on-site so you can shop, eat, and go back to shopping.
You Can Join a Paranormal Investigation in New Harmony, Indiana

If you've ever wanted to go on a search for things that go "bump" in the night, this is the event for you!. Who doesn't love a good ghost story? Something about the darkness outside, and hearing a spooky tale that sends shivers down your spine is just the perfect addition to a nice night. I remember as a kid my friends and I would tell some ghost tales (that we probably made up, or heard somewhere) and would scare the crap out of each other. Ever since then, I've always loved learning about the creepier things, and I'm fascinated with the haunted history of places.
Evansville Woman Scores Super Bowl Tickets from Indianapolis Colts Owner

Like me, Niki Lynn of Evansville is a die-hard Indianapolis Colts fan. Unlike me, she wasn't on the verge of burning every piece of Colts apparel and merchandise she owned after watching the team flounder every week through an agonizingly painful season. Also, unlike me, she is going to Glendale, Arizona on February 12th to watch Super Bowl 57 in person. And, she has Indianapolis Colts owner, Jim Irsay to thank for it.
Great News – ‘Jughead’ is Free Thanks to Indiana Conservation Officers

While it may not be fun to talk about, I think most of us understand that death is a necessary part of nature. In the wild, animals die all of the time, often so that other animals (including us humans) can live - we can accept that fact. We have a much harder time (or at least we should) accepting when animals die for no reason, or when an animal's death is completely avoidable. Thankfully, this is NOT an article about an animal dying - quite the opposite. This is a story about a deer that is alive today thanks to a handful of humans.
Indiana Landowner Captures Surprise Guest While Trapping for Coyotes

Although not the intended catch, one Indiana landowner recently captured a young bobcat before freeing the animal and releasing it back into the wild. A Warrick County, Indiana man recently shared photos on social media of his unintended catch. Mike Gootee tells us that he found the young bobcat in one of his traps intended for capturing coyotes. Gootee was able to release the bobcat which he describes in his posts on social media as a "tom." He says that once released, the bobcat took up residency on his four-wheeler tire for about 20 minutes before eventually taking off.
Missing Evansville man found dead in vehicle under bridge

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — An Evansville man who had been missing for over a month was found dead Friday afternoon in an overturned vehicle under a bridge along Old US 41. Brian Colbert, 47, was reported missing by family on Dec. 10. and was last seen on Dec. 9 at a co-worker’s home in Princeton driving his 2017 Toyota Avalon, according to Indiana State Police.
