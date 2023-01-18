ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

Everyone Keeps Saying That Josh Allen Lives In This House

UPDATE: Where does Josh Allen live? Josh Allen built a house not far from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. UPDATE: The below story is from May 2021. When you live next door to a Buffalo athlete, you love to brag about. After all, whether someone plays for the Buffalo Sabers or Buffalo Bills, they have to live somewhere and Western New York, people LOVE to talk. Everyone always thinks they "know" and it is not always the case.
BUFFALO, NY
ClutchPoints

4 bold Bengals predictions vs. Bills in NFL Divisional Round

The Cincinnati Bengals are underdogs when they face the Buffalo Bills in the 2023 NFL Divisional Round. The Bengals were favored to defeat the Baltimore Ravens in the first round a week ago, and they did just that. That’s obviously a bit different this time around since they’re playing a 13-3 club that just won its own playoff game. That said, let’s look at our bold predictions for the Bengals as they face the Bills.
CINCINNATI, OH
Power 93.7 WBLK

Possible Last Home Game For These 10 Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills are set to host the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium and it could be a very emotional time for some Bills players and Bills Mafia. If the Buffalo Bills win this game today, they would take on the Kanas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game in Atlanta at a neutral site. The league decided to make the AFC championship game a neutral site because the Monday Night Football game between the Bills and Bengals was canceled.
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Bengals Receive Tough Injury News Before Bills Game

The Cincinnati Bengals came out a little worse for wear from their game against the Baltimore Ravens as injuries took their toll. As of Thursday, two of the Bengals' starting offensive linemen are still missing from practice. Starting right guard Alex Cappa and starting left tackle Jonah Williams ...
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

Sean McDermott’s wife Jamie McDermott

Sean McDermott is the head coach of the Buffalo Bills. This is his first head coaching job and he has been able to hold it since 2017. In that span, McDermott and his Bills made the postseason in all but one season. Additionally, in their last three seasons, McDermott led the Bills into at least […] The post Sean McDermott’s wife Jamie McDermott appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Thinks 1 NFL Team 'Can't Lose' This Weekend

According to Fox Sports radio host Colin Cowherd, there's only one team left in the NFL playoffs that's facing an immense amount of pressure. Cowherd believes the Bills have to defeat the Bengals this Sunday at home. If not, it would be a crushing loss for the organization.  "You can't lose ...
CINCINNATI, OH
wearebuffalo.net

Buffalo Bills Player Orders 1,000 Bar-Bill Wings for the Team

The Buffalo Bills finished practice on Friday mostly healthy. Only two starters are questionable for Buffalo (Jordan Phillips and DaQuan Jones) and will get wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie back for Sunday's AFC Divisional Round game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals, on the other hand, will be without three starters...
BUFFALO, NY
Fox 19

Fans get ready for Bengals vs. Bills playoff game

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Fans are getting ready for the much anticipated game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills Sunday afternoon. The game will take place in Buffalo at 3 p.m. Cincinnati and Buffalo fans are eagerly awaiting the AFC Divisional Round game. FOX19 NOW’s four-person team is in Orchard...
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Snow expected for Bengals, Bills divisional game

BUFFALO, New York (WDTN) — The Bengals and Bills are meeting unofficially for the second time this season after week 17’s Monday Night Football game was cut short due to the incident involving Bills safety Damar Hamlin. With a spot in the AFC Championship on the line this time around, Cincinnati will not only have […]
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Only 1 Bills Player Missed Practice On Thursday

The Buffalo Bills are poised to enter Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals in good shape. According to their injury report, safety Jordan Poyer was the only active player who missed Thursday's practice. He's dealing with a knee injury, but the Bills also designated the absence as veteran's ...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy