Abercrombie & Fitch Closed a Store in CincinnatiBryan DijkhuizenCincinnati, OH
Injured Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Provides Inspiration and Insight Ahead of Playoff Game Against Bengalshard and smartCincinnati, OH
Bitterness From the Baltimore RavensFlurrySportsBaltimore, MD
Welcome to the Clifton Gaslight DistrictLibby Shively McAvoyCincinnati, OH
Game Day Firecracker Meatballs 🏈Ridley's WreckageCincinnati, OH
Everyone Keeps Saying That Josh Allen Lives In This House
UPDATE: Where does Josh Allen live? Josh Allen built a house not far from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. UPDATE: The below story is from May 2021. When you live next door to a Buffalo athlete, you love to brag about. After all, whether someone plays for the Buffalo Sabers or Buffalo Bills, they have to live somewhere and Western New York, people LOVE to talk. Everyone always thinks they "know" and it is not always the case.
4 bold Bengals predictions vs. Bills in NFL Divisional Round
The Cincinnati Bengals are underdogs when they face the Buffalo Bills in the 2023 NFL Divisional Round. The Bengals were favored to defeat the Baltimore Ravens in the first round a week ago, and they did just that. That’s obviously a bit different this time around since they’re playing a 13-3 club that just won its own playoff game. That said, let’s look at our bold predictions for the Bengals as they face the Bills.
Bills vs. Bengals a Close Game? 'Zero Chance!' Argues Ex All-Pro Eric Weddle
Can the Cincinnati Bengals take down the Buffalo Bills and punch their ticket to the AFC title game? Retired NFL safety Eric Weddle believes it's not even a possibility.
Possible Last Home Game For These 10 Buffalo Bills
The Buffalo Bills are set to host the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium and it could be a very emotional time for some Bills players and Bills Mafia. If the Buffalo Bills win this game today, they would take on the Kanas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game in Atlanta at a neutral site. The league decided to make the AFC championship game a neutral site because the Monday Night Football game between the Bills and Bengals was canceled.
Bengals Receive Tough Injury News Before Bills Game
The Cincinnati Bengals came out a little worse for wear from their game against the Baltimore Ravens as injuries took their toll. As of Thursday, two of the Bengals' starting offensive linemen are still missing from practice. Starting right guard Alex Cappa and starting left tackle Jonah Williams ...
Josh Allen Career End Predicted by 'PacMan' Jones: Bills vs. Bengals Nonsense
Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones predicts the end of Josh Allen’s career ahead of the Bills vs. Bengals playoff clash.
Where was Joe Burrow born? 7 facts about the star Bengals quarterback
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has become a household name across the country. From his play on the field to his iconic wardrobe, football fans can't get enough of him. But what else do we know about the local legend?. Before participating in any Bengals-themed trivia or taking one of...
Sean McDermott’s wife Jamie McDermott
Sean McDermott is the head coach of the Buffalo Bills. This is his first head coaching job and he has been able to hold it since 2017. In that span, McDermott and his Bills made the postseason in all but one season. Additionally, in their last three seasons, McDermott led the Bills into at least […] The post Sean McDermott’s wife Jamie McDermott appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Colin Cowherd Thinks 1 NFL Team 'Can't Lose' This Weekend
According to Fox Sports radio host Colin Cowherd, there's only one team left in the NFL playoffs that's facing an immense amount of pressure. Cowherd believes the Bills have to defeat the Bengals this Sunday at home. If not, it would be a crushing loss for the organization. "You can't lose ...
wearebuffalo.net
Buffalo Bills Player Orders 1,000 Bar-Bill Wings for the Team
The Buffalo Bills finished practice on Friday mostly healthy. Only two starters are questionable for Buffalo (Jordan Phillips and DaQuan Jones) and will get wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie back for Sunday's AFC Divisional Round game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals, on the other hand, will be without three starters...
‘It’s unbelievable;” Bengals fans gather for pre-game party in Buffalo
BUFFALO — It’s less than a day until the Bengals take the field in Highmark Stadium to play the Buffalo Bills. The excitement is palpable as Bengals fans count down the hours to kick off, some even making the hike to Buffalo. News Center 7′s Brandon Lewis met...
Referee Carl Cheffers' crew assigned to work Bengals vs. Bills playoff game
The Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills will have referee Carl Cheffers and his crew on the call for Sunday’s divisional round playoff game. Cincinnati doesn’t see Cheffers a ton despite his impressive resume, though he was on the call in late November when the Bengals took down the Titans.
Eric Weddle has wildest Bengals vs. Bills playoff prediction
The Cincinnati Bengals seem to have plenty of believers going into Sunday’s divisional round showdown with the Buffalo Bills despite sitting as underdogs. Former pro Eric Weddle isn’t one of them, as noted by his appearance on the “Up & Adams” show. Weddle, who lined up...
Fox 19
Fans get ready for Bengals vs. Bills playoff game
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Fans are getting ready for the much anticipated game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills Sunday afternoon. The game will take place in Buffalo at 3 p.m. Cincinnati and Buffalo fans are eagerly awaiting the AFC Divisional Round game. FOX19 NOW’s four-person team is in Orchard...
Snow expected for Bengals, Bills divisional game
BUFFALO, New York (WDTN) — The Bengals and Bills are meeting unofficially for the second time this season after week 17’s Monday Night Football game was cut short due to the incident involving Bills safety Damar Hamlin. With a spot in the AFC Championship on the line this time around, Cincinnati will not only have […]
Only 1 Bills Player Missed Practice On Thursday
The Buffalo Bills are poised to enter Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals in good shape. According to their injury report, safety Jordan Poyer was the only active player who missed Thursday's practice. He's dealing with a knee injury, but the Bills also designated the absence as veteran's ...
Watch: Game Ball From Bengals' Playoff Win Delivered to Bar in Joe Burrow's Hometown
Burrow's hometown has a game ball from Cincinnati's playoff win over Baltimore
Bengals Make Flurry of Moves Ahead of Playoff Matchup With Bills
Buffalo hosts Cincinnati on Sunday
Bills players and fans in WNY and abroad react to the Bills playing home game in London in 2023 season
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The NFL announced Thursday that the Buffalo Bills will be playing across the pond next season. According to the Bills, it will go down as a home game for the team. The Titans, Jaguars, Patriots and Chiefs will also play in Europe in 2023, as part of the league’s International Series. […]
Bengals vs. Bills game predictions - why it will go down to the wire: Strictly Stripes Podcast
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Bengals’ last five playoff games dating back to last season have all been decided by one score. After surviving an upset-minded Ravens team last weekend, 24-17, the Bengals head to Buffalo to face a Bills team that survived a similarly upset-minded Dolphins team, led by third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson, 34-31.
