Read full article on original website
Related
Drew Timme scores 38 as No. 6 Gonzaga tops Pacific 99-90
STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Drew Timme scored 24 of his career-high 38 points in the second half, including 18 straight points during one stretch, and No. 6 Gonzaga pulled away in the closing minutes for a 99-90 win over Pacific on Saturday night. Gonzaga (17-4, 6-1 WCC) rebounded after seeing its 75-game home win streak come to an end with Thursday’s stunning loss to Loyola Marymount. It wasn’t the strongest defensive effort by the Bulldogs, but Timme and fellow forward Anton Watson were unstoppable on the interior. “(Timme) had obviously a great stretch where he was delivering and for the most part seeing one-on-one coverage I think because we’ve shot the ball so well,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said. “He delivered. We needed him to. We definitely won with our offense tonight. It wasn’t our defense that won that game.” Timme made 17 of 23 shots and almost all of them within a couple feet of the rim. Watson added 16 points and 13 rebounds, and the Bulldogs outscored Pacific 58-38 in the paint. Timme’s night would have been even bigger, but he was just 4 of 11 at the foul line.
Jones, Stanford win second straight, 71-64 over Oregon
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Spencer Jones scored 16 points, Harrison Ingram added 11 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two steals and Stanford beat Oregon 71-64 Saturday night. Stanford (7-12, 2-7 Pac-12) has won back-to-back games following a string of five straight losses that capped a stretch of nine in 11 games. Will Richardson hit a 3-pointer to open the scoring but Brandon Angel answered with a layup 11 seconds later and Jones followed with a 3 that made it 5-3 with 17:46 left in the first half. The Cardinal led the rest of the way.
MBB Recap: Ducks flop in must-win game vs. Stanford, lose 71-64
The Oregon Ducks had a good big of momentum on their side. After the season was put on life support with a big loss to Arizona State at home, Dana Altman and his team flipped the script and turned around on a dime, beating the No. 9 Arizona Wildcats in a blowout just a couple of days later. They followed that win up with a blowout over the California Golden Bears on Thursday. It appeared that things were clicking in Eugene, and all hope was not lost. That’s no longer the case. On Saturday night, Oregon closed out their Bay Area road trip...
Comments / 0