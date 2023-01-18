Read full article on original website
cbs19news
Paramount celebrates National Popcorn Day
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- During lunchtime Thursday, the Paramount Theater handed out free bags of popcorn to people on the Downtown Mall and some people really enjoyed it. Popcorn has been around for more than 5,000 years and is a fun snack for many. And it is celebrated on...
cbs19news
Regal Cinemas Theater in Stonefield set to close
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The only movie theater in the Charlottesville area that offers IMAX screenings may soon be closing its doors. Regal Cinemas 14, located in the Shops at Stonefield, is one of 39 theaters in the United States owned by parent company Cineworld that will close. Cineworld...
cbs19news
Eastwood Farm and Winery to host 5k for ALS Association
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A local winery is raising money for the ALS Association, a nonprofit that works to make ALS a “livable disease” by offering free services to patients and their families, and there's still time to contribute. Eastwood Farm and Winery selects a Community...
cbs19news
Feel Good Friday: Sierra Club recognizes community environmentalists
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- “We’re trying to do what we can and raise people’s awareness about protecting nature,” said Donna Shaunesy, a member of the Sierra Club of Charlottesville. One way the organization is doing this is by presenting Earth flags in recognition of outstanding...
cbs19news
Stay Local, Play Local - Carter Mountain Orchard
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- In this Stay Local, Play Local segment, Cynthia Chiles explains what is currently available at Carter Mountain Orchard and upcoming events. For more information, click here.
cbs19news
Working to keep students, communities safe
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- From fights to bomb threats to active shooter situations, public schools have been on the front lines of a lot of dangerous situations. From Columbine High School in 1999 to Sandy Hook Elementary in 2012 to Marjorie Stoneman Douglass High School in 2018 to Robb Elementary in 2022, there have been incidents across the country.
cbs19news
Louisa County recognizes MVPs
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Each Friday, Louisa County Public Schools Superintendent Doug Straley gets to deliver good news to four classrooms across the division. Members of the Louisa community nominate someone they call an MVP of the week. “Their colleagues are recognizing them, parents are recognizing them, other...
cbs19news
Proposed hotel at Lake Anna gets green light
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- After months of debate, a proposed hotel-resort on Lake Anna in Louisa County is moving forward. After an extensive discussion, the Louisa County Board of Supervisors voted 6-1 to approve rezoning, allowing for the development of the Lake Anna Resort project. LA Resort, the...
cbs19news
UVA is adding a new bio-tech research center
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Thanks to a $100 million gift from a local family, a brand-new research center is coming to the University of Virginia Fontaine Research Park. The university announced the new facility on Grounds on Friday. Attendees say this is a major announcement because the Paul and...
cbs19news
Major gift helping to create biotech institute at UVA
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A new biotechnology institute at the University of Virginia will aim to transform health care. On Friday, UVA announced plans to launch the Paul and Diane Manning Institute of Biotechnology to accelerate the development of cellular and gene therapies, nanotechnology, targeted drug delivery, and other next-generation medical treatments.
WDBJ7.com
Avian influenza confirmed in Virginia turkey operation
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) has confirmed the state’s first positive case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in a flock of commercial turkeys in Rockingham County. Samples from the flock tested positive at the VDACS Regional Animal Health Laboratory...
cbs19news
Former CASPCA employees allege toxic work environment and mistreatment of animals
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA Board of Directors is looking into allegations of a toxic work environment and mistreatment of animals. This comes after a letter from almost 60 former employees and current or former volunteers to the board surfaced. The letter pointed to two core...
wfxrtv.com
E.C. Glass High School is on the search for a new principal
LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — E.C. Glass High School in Lynchburg is looking for a new principal after the current principal announced her retirement slated for the end of the 2023 school year. Current principal Rose Flaugher has served at E.C. Glass for 23 years. She started in 1999 as...
cbs19news
Former city mayor tosses hat into House of Delegates race
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A familiar face in Charlottesville politics is getting back in the game, this time seeking a state-level position. Former Charlottesville Mayor Dave Norris says he’s running for the newly-redrawn 54th District seat in the House of Delegates. Sally Hudson currently represents the are covered...
cbs19news
UVA women's tennis sweeps in season opener
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS)-- No. 9 UVA women's tennis opened their with a pair of wins over Richmond 7-0, and JMU 6-1. Julia Adams picked up two wins on the top singles court. Natasha Subhash had a dominant 6-0, 6-0 victory in her match at No. 2 singles against James Madison’s Daria Afanasyeva.
cbs19news
2015 trio part of latest UVA Baseball Hall of Fame Class
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Eight years ago Ernie Clement, Adam Haseley and Pavin Smith started as freshmen on the 2015 College World Series champions and now the trio enter the UVA Baseball Hall of Fame together. "It's crazy to think that we've only played three years together," former Virginia...
WSLS
Enjoy today! Sunny, seasonable Saturday precedes rain and wintry mix Sunday
ROANOKE, Va. – Following Thursday’s strong cold front, we dealt with cooler and windy weather on Friday. Some areas saw wind gusts exceed 40 miles per hour!. I do believe the wind will be way weaker as we kick off the weekend. Look for sustained winds between five and ten miles per hour.
cardinalnews.org
Patchy freezing rain and sleet Sunday morning prompt winter weather advisory for much of Virginia west of Lynchburg
Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. A mostly absentee winter since Christmas begins trying to elbow its way back into Southwest and Southside Virginia on Sunday morning with a round of patchy sleet and freezing rain.
WSET
'We're ready:' VDOT preparing for winter weather expected Saturday night
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — With the winter weather expected to come through Virginia Saturday night and Sunday morning, VDOT is prepping the roads to keep you safe. Len Stevens, VDOT's Lynchburg District Communications Manager, said they have crews on standby ready to jump into action, should things get worse than expected.
WSET
New Lynchburg councilman sues City, LFD, fellow councilman, others after 2021 cartoon post
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Now-Lynchburg City Councilman Martin Misjuns filed a lawsuit in 2021 against the City of Lynchburg, the Lynchburg Fire Department, and other former and current city officials. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, it was filed with the Western District Federal Court of Virginia. At the time that...
