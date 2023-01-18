Read full article on original website
Indiana witness describes bright object hovering over neighbor's houseRoger MarshIndiana State
Five Questions with Tailspin Ale Fest Co-Founder Trevor CravensJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
5 Female Disruptors Shaping the State of Bourbon in KentuckyPaulaConwayNYCKentucky State
Publix is Opening First Kentucky Store This YearBryan DijkhuizenKentucky State
Everyone in Kentucky Should Visit this Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenShepherdsville, KY
Louisville football continues to extend scholarship offers
The Louisville football staff has kept busy on the recruiting trail this week. In addition to visiting high schools locally and other recruiting areas, the coaches have extended a number of scholarship offers to players in multiple recruiting classes. Here's a look at many of those that have added Louisville to their list of offers in recent days. Also see, Louisville coaches extend offers to elite targets.
Wave 3
Louisville Skating Academy hosting free clinic
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There’s a great chance to learn something new over the weekend. Louisville Skating Academy will be hosting a free clinic for people who want to hit the ice. It’s being held on Saturday from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Iceland Sports Complex. There...
Louisville Offers In-State '25 PG Jasper Johnson
The guard from Woodford County is the No. 1 prospect in the state, and one of the high-ranked in the class.
uoflcardgame.com
Louisville high school coaches respond to Brohm & staff visits
Didn’t take long for the University of Louisville’s new football coaching staff to start to try to rebuild that recruiting wall around the city of Louisville that seems to have become pretty porous over the last few years. Cardinal Head Coach Jeff Brohm and his staff are trying to make sure that the next Brian Brohm or Michael Bush don’t leave the 502 to continue their playing careers.
WTVQ
UPDATE: Video of Breonna Taylor raid allegedly played at Bowling Green restaurant
UPDATE: (1/21/2023) We told you last week about how Gubernatorial candidate Ryan Quarles backed out of a speaking event held by the Republican Women’s Club of South Central Kentucky, due to another speaker set to attend. That speaker is former Louisville metro police officer Jonathan Mattingly, who was one...
Wave 3
Louisville restaurant in Colonial Gardens closing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Union 15, a pizzeria and taphouse in Colonial Gardens, said they are closing their doors Saturday, Jan 21. “It is with a heavy heart that we share with you Union 15 will close our doors to the public this Saturday night at 10pm,” Union 15 said in a Facebook post. “We fought a good fight but we can’t overcome a broken economy, extremely high food costs and an upcoming year of no forgiveness in either direction.”
WBKO
Retired Bowling Green pastor, chaplain passes away
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A staple in the Bowling Green community passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Rev. James L. Britt, who many people in the community knew as “The Rabbi,” served as the pastor of Eastwood Baptist Church for 12 years. He also started the chaplaincy program at The Med Center of Bowling Green where he served for 35 years.
Louisville HC Kenny Payne Says Pitt Player Trash Talked Him In Game
When you're 2-17 on the season, no one is immune to trash talk. Not even the head coach.
Wave 3
JCPS students participated in Kentucky’s first welding competition for girls
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A couple of JCPS students participated in a welding competition for high school girls, the first of its kind in Kentucky. 45 young women from school districts across Kentucky competed for more than $10,000 in prizes. Pleasure Ridge Park and its business partners hosted the competition...
Wave 3
Lester Terry, Louisville's serial burglar, is in LMPD's custody
‘It didn’t make sense’: Family of woman crushed by Denny’s sign try to rationalize her death. ‘It didn’t make sense’: Family of woman crushed by Denny’s sign try to rationalize her death. Inside the Cards: Jan. 21 2023. Updated: 21 hours ago. Watch UofL...
These are the Top Ten Things You Absolutely Have to Do in Kentucky
I love to travel. I jump at any chance I have to get out of town and out of the state. When I plan vacations, I routinely consult Tripadvisor to see what users are recommending as the "must see" and "must visit" attractions in the places I am going. I am my own travel agent. I love to research the places I am visiting and base my agenda on the things that I find that look the most engaging, fun and adventurous.
WLWT 5
Longtime Kentucky friends stop for gas, win $1M lottery prize
Two Louisville friends just became big lottery winners. A man and a woman, who wish to remain anonymous, won $1 million. Lottery officials said they have been friends since high school and share many memories over the years, but none as memorable as winning the lottery. Above video: Two $1...
Woman killed when Denny’s sign falls, crushes vehicle in Kentucky
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Strong winds caused a Denny’s restaurant sign to fall onto a car in a parking lot on Thursday, killing one woman and injuring two other people, authorities said. According to Elizabethtown Police spokesperson Chris Denham, a 72-year-old woman was transported to a hospital in Louisville,...
Wave 3
I-Move KY: Pothole patching on I-265 South
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As a part of the I-Move Kentucky project, pothole patching on Interstate 265 (Gene Snyder Freeway) will require a lane to be closed on Saturday, Jan 21. From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., the right lane of I-265 South between Shelbyville Road (Exit 27) and I-64...
Wave 3
Hokey Weather Facts 1/19/23
The university said it will receive $20 million in funding for programs such as Cybersecurity Workforce Certificate training. Plans for the special election were vetoed by Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams due to insufficient polling locations. 3 dead in Bullitt County house fire. Updated: 6 hours ago. The home...
wdrb.com
Louisville dog rescue asking for help after taking in dozens of dogs from Ohio puppy mill
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville dog rescue organization had never traveled so far for so many dogs. But that all changed in early December, when the group Golden Retriever Rescue and Adoption of Needy Dogs (GRRAND) got a notification that dozens of dogs in northern Ohio needed rescued from a puppy mill on an Amish farm near Cleveland.
Wave 3
Beshear to declare January as Shelter Animal Awareness Month in honor of Ethan the dog
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky governor Andy Beshear is set to announce the month of January as “Ethan Almighty Shelter Animal Awareness Month.”. The month is named in honor of Ethan, a Louisville rescue dog whose recovery story captured the hearts of many statewide and across the nation. Kentucky...
wdrb.com
Dozens of families claim Louisville company didn't build pools after taking deposits
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – It all seemed simple enough to the Broadduses. Grandparents of three, a pool in their backyard just made sense. What they didn’t expect was the nightmare the next six months created. After putting down a deposit of $39,148.12 to cover half the cost, the...
Wave 3
Homes remain destroyed after October blasting incident
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Back in October, blasting at the new site of Louisville VA Medical Center had to be stopped when rocks and debris started flying onto Watterson Expressway causing drivers to swerve to not be hit. A few homes on Carlimar Lane, a neighborhood near the blasting site,...
wnky.com
Bowling Green Hardee’s wants to make a deal
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – If you’ve driven by the Hardee’s on Russellville Rd. then you might have seen its interesting sign. It amusingly says “will trade eggs for employees” with a kill two birds with one stone kind of idea behind it. Renee Henderson, general...
