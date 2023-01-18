ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

247Sports

Louisville football continues to extend scholarship offers

The Louisville football staff has kept busy on the recruiting trail this week. In addition to visiting high schools locally and other recruiting areas, the coaches have extended a number of scholarship offers to players in multiple recruiting classes. Here's a look at many of those that have added Louisville to their list of offers in recent days. Also see, Louisville coaches extend offers to elite targets.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville Skating Academy hosting free clinic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There’s a great chance to learn something new over the weekend. Louisville Skating Academy will be hosting a free clinic for people who want to hit the ice. It’s being held on Saturday from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Iceland Sports Complex. There...
LOUISVILLE, KY
uoflcardgame.com

Louisville high school coaches respond to Brohm & staff visits

Didn’t take long for the University of Louisville’s new football coaching staff to start to try to rebuild that recruiting wall around the city of Louisville that seems to have become pretty porous over the last few years. Cardinal Head Coach Jeff Brohm and his staff are trying to make sure that the next Brian Brohm or Michael Bush don’t leave the 502 to continue their playing careers.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville restaurant in Colonial Gardens closing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Union 15, a pizzeria and taphouse in Colonial Gardens, said they are closing their doors Saturday, Jan 21. “It is with a heavy heart that we share with you Union 15 will close our doors to the public this Saturday night at 10pm,” Union 15 said in a Facebook post. “We fought a good fight but we can’t overcome a broken economy, extremely high food costs and an upcoming year of no forgiveness in either direction.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
WBKO

Retired Bowling Green pastor, chaplain passes away

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A staple in the Bowling Green community passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Rev. James L. Britt, who many people in the community knew as “The Rabbi,” served as the pastor of Eastwood Baptist Church for 12 years. He also started the chaplaincy program at The Med Center of Bowling Green where he served for 35 years.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WOMI Owensboro

These are the Top Ten Things You Absolutely Have to Do in Kentucky

I love to travel. I jump at any chance I have to get out of town and out of the state. When I plan vacations, I routinely consult Tripadvisor to see what users are recommending as the "must see" and "must visit" attractions in the places I am going. I am my own travel agent. I love to research the places I am visiting and base my agenda on the things that I find that look the most engaging, fun and adventurous.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLWT 5

Longtime Kentucky friends stop for gas, win $1M lottery prize

Two Louisville friends just became big lottery winners. A man and a woman, who wish to remain anonymous, won $1 million. Lottery officials said they have been friends since high school and share many memories over the years, but none as memorable as winning the lottery. Above video: Two $1...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

I-Move KY: Pothole patching on I-265 South

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As a part of the I-Move Kentucky project, pothole patching on Interstate 265 (Gene Snyder Freeway) will require a lane to be closed on Saturday, Jan 21. From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., the right lane of I-265 South between Shelbyville Road (Exit 27) and I-64...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Hokey Weather Facts 1/19/23

The university said it will receive $20 million in funding for programs such as Cybersecurity Workforce Certificate training. Plans for the special election were vetoed by Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams due to insufficient polling locations. 3 dead in Bullitt County house fire. Updated: 6 hours ago. The home...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Homes remain destroyed after October blasting incident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Back in October, blasting at the new site of Louisville VA Medical Center had to be stopped when rocks and debris started flying onto Watterson Expressway causing drivers to swerve to not be hit. A few homes on Carlimar Lane, a neighborhood near the blasting site,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wnky.com

Bowling Green Hardee’s wants to make a deal

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – If you’ve driven by the Hardee’s on Russellville Rd. then you might have seen its interesting sign. It amusingly says “will trade eggs for employees” with a kill two birds with one stone kind of idea behind it. Renee Henderson, general...
BOWLING GREEN, KY

