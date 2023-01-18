Hairy ape King Kong stomped his way through New York City 90 years ago. Overgrown lizard Godzilla first breathed fire on Tokyo way back in 1954. The beleaguered behemoth bounding through the urban landscape is hardly a new film concept, and it's one that's been used successfully for decades. But 15 years ago this month, a different kind of film shook things up and helped redefine the monster movie genre. In 2008, producer J.J. Abrams and director Matt Reeves brought Cloverfield to the big screen. On the surface, its plot sounded formulaic and routine - a group of friends in Manhattan flee an attack on the city by a giant beast. But writer Drew Goddard, known for putting a unique spin on otherwise standard adventure fare, kicked things up a few notches in this story of a leviathan on the loose. By focusing on the people involved in the chaos and not just the creature causing the chaos, Goddard created a horror movie with a human element that propelled the narrative and kept audiences on the edge of their seats.

