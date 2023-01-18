Read full article on original website
Gina Lollobrigida, Italian Bombshell, Movie Star, Dies at 95
Gina Lollobrigida, the 1950s Italian bombshell who starred in films including “Fanfan la Tulipe,” “Beat the Devil,” “Trapeze” and “Buona Sera, Mrs. Campbell,” has died, Press Association has reported. She was 95. According to Italian news agency Lapresse, Lollobrigida died in a clinic in room. No cause of death has been cited. After resisting Howard Hughes’ offer to make movies in Hollywood in 1950, Lollobrigida starred with Gerard Philipe in the 1952 French swashbuckler “Fanfan la Tulipe,” a fest winner and popular favorite. Her first American movie, shot in Italy, was John Huston’s 1953 film noir spoof “Beat the Devil,” in which she...
Popculture
Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend
Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.
'That '90s Show' Viewers Torn Over Gay Representation in Netflix Spinoff
"That '70s Show" has been given the reboot treatment at Netflix, and the sitcom has introduced a new character Ozzie who comes out as gay.
World Screen News
MBC Group Extends Warner Bros. Discovery Pact
MBC Group has extended its long-term partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery across the MENA region. MBC Group will continue to deliver Warner Bros. theatrical titles and is adding new Cartoon Network content to its lineup. MBC2 will showcase blockbusters from the studio until 2026, including Tenet, Wonder Woman 1984, The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, It Chapter Two and Joker, plus the Batman, Harry Potter, Fantastic Beasts and Lord of the Rings franchises. In addition, the Cartoon Network Arabia channel arrives on Shahid until September 2023, and a further 250 episodes of content in English will be added to a brand-new Shahid Kids SVOD Cartoon Network-branded hub.
Olivia Cooke Starring in eOne Horror Thriller ‘Visitation’
Olivia Cooke, one of the stars of HBO’s House of the Dragon, will lead the cast of Visitation, a horror thriller from eOne, Rumble Films, and Blinder Films. Isla Johnston, who played a young Anya Taylor-Joy in The Queen’s Gambit, Game of Thrones mainstay Alfie Allen, with Downton Abbey’s Penelope Wilton, and screen vet Stephen Rea are also on the roll call for the production, which began shooting last week in Ireland.More from The Hollywood Reporter'House of the Dragon' Star Olivia Cooke Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles While Filming 'Bates Motel''House of the Dragon' Review: HBO's 'Game of Thrones' Prequel...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Wednesday’ under even more pressure to succeed as Netflix announces the end of one of its biggest-ever shows
In some shocking news that probably shouldn’t be shocking, considering how cancellation-happy the streamer has been of late, Netflix has announced the end of one of its most successful original TV series. After six seasons, four of which released on Netflix following its acquisition from YouTube Red, the smash-hit Karate Kid spinoff show Cobra Kai is set to conclude with its next batch of episodes.
World Screen News
Phil Gurin Launches Format Distribution Company
Phil Gurin has launched TGC Global Entertainment (TGC GE), a distribution company to represent formatted content across entertainment, factual and documentary. TGC GE’s launch slate features third-party formats, documentaries and non-scripted series from U.S. and international producers, along with original content from The Gurin Company. The catalog includes new,...
Collider
It's the Human Story That Makes 'Cloverfield' a Classic Monster Movie
Hairy ape King Kong stomped his way through New York City 90 years ago. Overgrown lizard Godzilla first breathed fire on Tokyo way back in 1954. The beleaguered behemoth bounding through the urban landscape is hardly a new film concept, and it's one that's been used successfully for decades. But 15 years ago this month, a different kind of film shook things up and helped redefine the monster movie genre. In 2008, producer J.J. Abrams and director Matt Reeves brought Cloverfield to the big screen. On the surface, its plot sounded formulaic and routine - a group of friends in Manhattan flee an attack on the city by a giant beast. But writer Drew Goddard, known for putting a unique spin on otherwise standard adventure fare, kicked things up a few notches in this story of a leviathan on the loose. By focusing on the people involved in the chaos and not just the creature causing the chaos, Goddard created a horror movie with a human element that propelled the narrative and kept audiences on the edge of their seats.
The Spain-Puerto Rico Team Behind Sundance Player ‘The Fishbowl’ Reunites for ‘El Grito de la Trinitaria’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Spain’s Solita Films and Auna Producciones, and Puerto Rico’s Canica Films, the production team behind Sundance’s World Cinema Dramatic Competition entry “La Pecera” (“The Fishbowl”), by Glorimar Marrero Sánchez, is joining again for the Puerto Rican filmmaker’s new feature, “El Grito de la Trinitaria.” Written and directed by Marrero Sánchez, “El Grito de la Trinitaria” (a working title) follows a Dominican woman searching for her own space in the world and the elderly woman in whose house she lives, when they are about to lose the apartment they have shared for years. The project replicates “La Pecera’s” Spain-Puerto Rico production partnership, with...
‘Enough with the streaming already:’ James Cameron calls out Netflix and co amid Avatar 2 box office success
James Cameron has called for the end of streaming in the wake of Avatar 2’s box office success.The director attended the Golden Globes on Tuesday (10 January), where he discussed Avatar: The Way of Water’s success on the red carpet.Since the film was released on 16 December, it has become a huge hit, making $1.731bn (£1.424bn) after just three weeks of release. This positions it as the seventh highest-grossing film of all time.When asked how it feels to have three films in the top 10 charts ranking the biggest movies of all time, the Titanic director told Variety he...
Sundance movie review: Tender 'Slow' introduces compelling stars, romance
The Lithuanian drama "Slow" introduces two new movie stars and a unique romance between a heterosexual woman and an asexual man.
‘Shayda’ Movie Review [Sundance 2023]: A Familiar, yet Dramatically Impactful Feature Film Debut
'Shayda' finds the right balance between light and the dark in an incredibly difficult story that's familiar, yet still emotionally fulfilling.
‘Past Lives’ Review: Celine Song’s Understated Sundance Stunner Will Have Art-House Audiences Swooning
In “The Road Not Taken,” Robert Frost makes poetry of a simple choice. Most of us know the ending, but midway through, he imagines returning one day to that metaphorical fork in order to try the other path: “Yet knowing how way leads on to way, I doubted if I should ever come back.” In the beguiling study of untapped possibilities that is “Past Lives,” playwright Celine Song makes poetry of a similar situation, only this time, it’s a series of choices from her personal life — some she made herself, others decided for her by her parents — that...
World Screen News
Turkey’s Inter Medya Extends Co-Pro Deal with Telemundo
Inter Medya has signed an extended co-production deal with Telemundo, encompassing the daily drama Hicran. Hicran marks the first co-production of this multiyear agreement. The drama broadcasts on weekdays in Turkey on Kanal D. Led by Nisa Sofiya Aksongur, Hicran tells a heart-wrenching mother-and-daughter story. It is one of the...
World Screen News
Ellipse Studio Angoulême Installs Director
Ellipse Animation has appointed a new director to strengthen its production capacity from its Angoulême hub. Arnaud Réguillet, an experienced animation professional who has worked in several studios in France and abroad, has been tapped to join Ellipse Animation in the newly created post of director of Ellipse Studio Angoulême.
World Screen News
Execs to Discuss Creative & Development Strategies at TV Kids Festival
Nelvana’s Athena Georgaklis, Cyber Group Studios’ Ira Singerman, Sesame Workshop’s Kay Wilson Stallings and Boat Rocker Studios’ Shaleen Sangha will share their guiding principles when seeking and finding ideas for shows during a panel session at the TV Kids Festival, which you can register for here free of charge.
World Screen News
Sky Kids Unveils Originals Lineup for Launch
Sky Kids, the new Sky TV channel launching on February 13, has revealed that its lineup features seven originals, including shows such as Mittens and Pants. Narrated by Marcus Bentley (Big Brother), the series follows the adventures of live-action shy kitten Mittens and her energetic puppy friend Pants as they explore the world of Kibble Corner and learn that being different is a good thing.
World Screen News
Netflix Reveals Packed Kids & Family Slate for 2023
Netflix has unveiled its 2023 kids and family slate, packed with new series and films. Season one of Princess Power, debuting on January 30, follows princesses of four major fruit kingdoms: Kira Kiwi, Beatrice “Bea” Blueberry, Rita Raspberry and Penelope “Penny” Pineapple. They embrace their differences and become stronger together to make the world a better place.
