ifiberone.com
Wenatchee man gets 11 years in prison for child molestation
WENATCHEE — A Wenatchee man has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for molesting a child. Devon S. McGrady, 33, pleaded guilty in December to three counts of first-degree child molestation and one count of a no contact order violation. McGrady was sentenced Wednesday to an 11-year prison...
ifiberone.com
Man with ties to Moses Lake found guilty in string of armed robberies and assault in Okanogan County
OMAK - After he was found guilty of several serious crimes by a jury this week, a man with ties to Moses Lake faces a lengthy prison sentence, according to Okanogan County's prosecuting attorney. 34-year-old Stephen Vasquez of Omak was found guilty of four counts of robbery in the first...
ifiberone.com
Death in a pill: Grant and Chelan counties see alarming jump in fentanyl deaths in 2022
WENATCHEE - Growing fentanyl use in our region in 2022 translated into more deaths, according to coroners with Chelan and Grant counties. Fentanyl accounted for far more drug-related overdoses in 2022 compared to 2021 in at least two counties in north central Washington. Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris says fentanyl...
nbcrightnow.com
Man accused of killing Washington cop asks to move trial
The Kennewick man accused of killing a police officer in Washington state is asking a judge to move his trial out of county where the officer worked and was fatally shot last year. A man accused of killing a police officer in Washington state is asking a judge to move...
kpq.com
Chelan County Sheriff’s K-9 Recovering After Surgery
A Chelan County Sheriff K-9 will enjoy some P-T-O over the next few months. As part of a genetic condition that some dogs endure, Asa (AY-Suh) tore her cruciate ligament in her left leg in 2021 and in her right leg last September. Deputy Brad Norton, Asa's handler, says she's...
ifiberone.com
Uptick in vehicle prowls reported this week in north Grant County
COULEE CITY — The sheriff’s office says vehicle prowlers have been targeting rural homes and properties this week in north Grant County. Areas in Coulee City, Hartline and Grand Coulee have been hit this week with car break-ins and catalytic converter thefts, according to the sheriff’s office. Prowlers have targeted rural homes and farms.
ifiberone.com
16-year-old Quincy girl's suspected killer caught in Othello more than three months after shooting
OTHELLO - The City of Othello was swarming with police activity on Thursday night as police arrested the suspected gunman accused of killing one of the two girls he allegedly shot in a gang-related shooting in October. At about 9:30 p.m., Othello police took the 17-year-old suspect into custody with...
lynnwoodtimes.com
UPDATE: New information released in Lake Stevens shooting
LAKE STEVENS, Wash., January 19, 2023—The Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team (START) released new details in its ongoing investigation on the shooting involving a Lake Stevens officer and an alleged carjacking suspect that occurred on January 13, 2023, in the 9600 Block of 20th Street SE in Lake Stevens.
Police Searching For Shooting Suspects in Yakima and Prosser
A shooting in Prosser has left a 32-year-old man in critical condition. Prosser Police say the shooting was the result of an argument at about 4:45 pm in Prosser Wednesday. The victim from Grandview was taken to a Richland hospital in critical condition. The suspect has been identified by police 24-year-old Emmanuel Munoz of Prosser. Police are searching for him today.
ifiberone.com
Head-on DUI crash near Quincy on Friday involved two children
QUINCY - A number of people have minor injuries following Friday’s head-on DUI wreck near Quincy. Troopers say the crash happened just before 6 p.m. on SR 28 at milepost 31. Authorities reported that 47-year-old Jose Reyes-Preciado had been intoxicated while driving his Nissan sedan. Reyes-Preciado eventually crossed the centerline and struck a smaller Chevy car head-on.
Man Arrested After Scary Incident at Yakima Walmart
Yakima Police have arrested a man for robbery after they say he stole a families car at gunpoint at a Yakima Walmart store. Police say the incident was reported at about 8:30 pm Monday at the Walmart on Chestnut Avenue. Officers aren't saying it's a carjacking but it sure sounds...
Jalisco Cartel Continues Trying To Establish in Yakima
As pressure grows on the Biden administration to rein in drug cartels Yakima authorities are seeing signs of major drug activity every day. Yakima Police say members of the New Generation Jalisco Cartel are busy establishing themselves in the valley as authorities are doing everything they can to disrupt their activity. In fact in September of last year local authorities siezed what they describe as a large weapons cache from the cartel.
Tri-City Herald
Woman was physically assaulted by a coworker — and her supervisors knew, feds say
An orchard company in Washington will pay a former worker more than $100,000 to settle a sexual harassment lawsuit after she said the company failed to respond when a coworker assaulted her, according to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. The former employee of Chief Orchards Administrative Services, an orchard...
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: 14-year-old driver dies in Highway 12 rollover crash
WASHINGTON.- UPDATE: 8:19 p.m. The rollover crash that partially blocked Highway 12 involved one car, driven by a 14-year-old boy with a 15-year-old passenger, according to the Washington State Patrol. Both boys, from the Yakima County area, had been wearing seat belts while driving east on Highway 12, 13 miles west of Naches just after noon on January 20.
ifiberone.com
Omak man who nearly ran over five-year-old in stolen car after shooting vehicle’s owner sentenced to years in prison
OMAK - A 32-year-old Omak man earned eight years behind bars after shooting a man only to steal his car. This week, U.S. District Court Judge Thomas O. Rice sentenced Chance The Wind Smith to 96 months in federal prison for the violent shooting of a person in Omak in September 2021. Judge Rice imposed three years of federal supervision upon Smith’s release from custody.
ifiberone.com
Catalytic converter thieves busted by Moses Lake police early Wednesday morning
MOSES LAKE — For the second day in a row, Moses Lake police interrupted a catalytic converter theft. Just after midnight on Wednesday, officers noticed two people under a vehicle in a car lot on Valley Road. The two suspects ran off when officers approached, leaving their saw and tools at the scene, according to Moses Lake police.
ifiberone.com
MLPD seizes 3,000 fentanyl pills, half-pound of meth; 2 suspects arrested
MOSES LAKE — Moses Lake police arrested two suspects accused of bringing fentanyl from Western Washington and selling it in the Moses Lake area. Moses Lake police on Thursday obtained a search warrant to place a GPS tracker on a Chevrolet Suburban connected to Dustin Duville and Amanda Ruiz. Detectives had received information the two were traveling to the Kent area to resupply on fentanyl to be sold in Moses Lake, according to court records.
FOX 11 and 41
One person dead after wrong way crash in Toppenish Saturday morning
TOPPENISH, Wash. — Washington State Patrol is investigating a car crash off SR 22 early Saturday morning. According to WSP, the car was headed eastbound on SR22 when the driver swerved over the center line and hit another car driving westbound. The two passengers headed westbound were transported to...
kpq.com
Number of Chelan County Mountain Rescue Missions Doubled Compared to Year Prior
Chelan County Mountain Rescue released their annual report for 2022, with their amount of search and rescue calls doubling from the previous year. Chelan County Mountain Rescue is a volunteer-run search and rescue organization, who assist local law enforcement agencies with their rescue missions. CCMR volunteers went on 28 missions...
ifiberone.com
UPDATE: 2 killed in wreck on Highway 2 north of East Wenatchee; highway reopened
UPDATE (11:30 a.m.) — State troopers have released the names of two people who died in a crash Thursday morning on Highway 2 north of East Wenatchee. Luis D. Martinez Molina, a 33-year-old Wenatchee man, and Peter I. Kobzar, a 61-year-old East Wenatchee man, were killed in the crash that occurred near Lincoln Rock State Park, according to the state patrol.
