ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wenatchee, WA

Comments / 0

Related
ifiberone.com

Wenatchee man gets 11 years in prison for child molestation

WENATCHEE — A Wenatchee man has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for molesting a child. Devon S. McGrady, 33, pleaded guilty in December to three counts of first-degree child molestation and one count of a no contact order violation. McGrady was sentenced Wednesday to an 11-year prison...
WENATCHEE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Man accused of killing Washington cop asks to move trial

The Kennewick man accused of killing a police officer in Washington state is asking a judge to move his trial out of county where the officer worked and was fatally shot last year. A man accused of killing a police officer in Washington state is asking a judge to move...
KENNEWICK, WA
kpq.com

Chelan County Sheriff’s K-9 Recovering After Surgery

A Chelan County Sheriff K-9 will enjoy some P-T-O over the next few months. As part of a genetic condition that some dogs endure, Asa (AY-Suh) tore her cruciate ligament in her left leg in 2021 and in her right leg last September. Deputy Brad Norton, Asa's handler, says she's...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

Uptick in vehicle prowls reported this week in north Grant County

COULEE CITY — The sheriff’s office says vehicle prowlers have been targeting rural homes and properties this week in north Grant County. Areas in Coulee City, Hartline and Grand Coulee have been hit this week with car break-ins and catalytic converter thefts, according to the sheriff’s office. Prowlers have targeted rural homes and farms.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

UPDATE: New information released in Lake Stevens shooting

LAKE STEVENS, Wash., January 19, 2023—The Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team (START) released new details in its ongoing investigation on the shooting involving a Lake Stevens officer and an alleged carjacking suspect that occurred on January 13, 2023, in the 9600 Block of 20th Street SE in Lake Stevens.
LAKE STEVENS, WA
News Talk KIT

Police Searching For Shooting Suspects in Yakima and Prosser

A shooting in Prosser has left a 32-year-old man in critical condition. Prosser Police say the shooting was the result of an argument at about 4:45 pm in Prosser Wednesday. The victim from Grandview was taken to a Richland hospital in critical condition. The suspect has been identified by police 24-year-old Emmanuel Munoz of Prosser. Police are searching for him today.
PROSSER, WA
ifiberone.com

Head-on DUI crash near Quincy on Friday involved two children

QUINCY - A number of people have minor injuries following Friday’s head-on DUI wreck near Quincy. Troopers say the crash happened just before 6 p.m. on SR 28 at milepost 31. Authorities reported that 47-year-old Jose Reyes-Preciado had been intoxicated while driving his Nissan sedan. Reyes-Preciado eventually crossed the centerline and struck a smaller Chevy car head-on.
QUINCY, WA
News Talk KIT

Man Arrested After Scary Incident at Yakima Walmart

Yakima Police have arrested a man for robbery after they say he stole a families car at gunpoint at a Yakima Walmart store. Police say the incident was reported at about 8:30 pm Monday at the Walmart on Chestnut Avenue. Officers aren't saying it's a carjacking but it sure sounds...
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Jalisco Cartel Continues Trying To Establish in Yakima

As pressure grows on the Biden administration to rein in drug cartels Yakima authorities are seeing signs of major drug activity every day. Yakima Police say members of the New Generation Jalisco Cartel are busy establishing themselves in the valley as authorities are doing everything they can to disrupt their activity. In fact in September of last year local authorities siezed what they describe as a large weapons cache from the cartel.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

UPDATE: 14-year-old driver dies in Highway 12 rollover crash

WASHINGTON.- UPDATE: 8:19 p.m. The rollover crash that partially blocked Highway 12 involved one car, driven by a 14-year-old boy with a 15-year-old passenger, according to the Washington State Patrol. Both boys, from the Yakima County area, had been wearing seat belts while driving east on Highway 12, 13 miles west of Naches just after noon on January 20.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

Omak man who nearly ran over five-year-old in stolen car after shooting vehicle’s owner sentenced to years in prison

OMAK - A 32-year-old Omak man earned eight years behind bars after shooting a man only to steal his car. This week, U.S. District Court Judge Thomas O. Rice sentenced Chance The Wind Smith to 96 months in federal prison for the violent shooting of a person in Omak in September 2021. Judge Rice imposed three years of federal supervision upon Smith’s release from custody.
OMAK, WA
ifiberone.com

MLPD seizes 3,000 fentanyl pills, half-pound of meth; 2 suspects arrested

MOSES LAKE — Moses Lake police arrested two suspects accused of bringing fentanyl from Western Washington and selling it in the Moses Lake area. Moses Lake police on Thursday obtained a search warrant to place a GPS tracker on a Chevrolet Suburban connected to Dustin Duville and Amanda Ruiz. Detectives had received information the two were traveling to the Kent area to resupply on fentanyl to be sold in Moses Lake, according to court records.
MOSES LAKE, WA
FOX 11 and 41

One person dead after wrong way crash in Toppenish Saturday morning

TOPPENISH, Wash. — Washington State Patrol is investigating a car crash off SR 22 early Saturday morning. According to WSP, the car was headed eastbound on SR22 when the driver swerved over the center line and hit another car driving westbound. The two passengers headed westbound were transported to...
TOPPENISH, WA
ifiberone.com

UPDATE: 2 killed in wreck on Highway 2 north of East Wenatchee; highway reopened

UPDATE (11:30 a.m.) — State troopers have released the names of two people who died in a crash Thursday morning on Highway 2 north of East Wenatchee. Luis D. Martinez Molina, a 33-year-old Wenatchee man, and Peter I. Kobzar, a 61-year-old East Wenatchee man, were killed in the crash that occurred near Lincoln Rock State Park, according to the state patrol.
EAST WENATCHEE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy