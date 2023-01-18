ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richardson, TX

Oak Cliff Earth Day to be held April 16

Oak Cliff Earth Day will be held April 16, 2023 at Lake Cliff Park in Dallas. Vendors and nonprofits can registration for a reduced fee until April 1. We're gearing up to host Oak Cliff Earth Day and early booth registration is now open. The grassroots green festival was launched...
DALLAS, TX

