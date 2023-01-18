There are 14 new players up for election to the Hall of Fame this year. Let's look back at the No. 1 standout seasons of the careers that got them onto the ballot. None of the group is likely to make it this year -- we'll know for sure on Tuesday, when the Hall of Fame election results are announced. And for some, this will end up being their only year on the ballot. But all of them had at least one Hall of Fame-quality season.

1 DAY AGO