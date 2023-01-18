Read full article on original website
MLB
More HRs? More HR robberies? Tigers like Comerica Park changes
DETROIT -- Comerica Park’s outfield walls were unchanged as Tigers manager A.J. Hinch and a few players filed in on a rainy Thursday morning. Work on the ballpark hasn’t started yet, so there’s no way to see the physical difference yet. The mental adjustment, however, is well...
MLB
The potential path for Baty in 2023
This story was excerpted from Anthony DiComo’s Mets Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. On the morning that Carlos Correa agreed to contract terms with the Mets, Brett Baty -- like so many with a vested interest in the club -- awoke to more than a dozen text messages from friends and acquaintances. As Baty was processing the news, his agent called to confirm that Correa was indeed coming to Queens, set to block him at his natural position of third base.
MLB
Batting champ Arraez traded to Marlins for López, more
MIAMI -- The Marlins on Friday acquired reigning American League batting champion and All-Star infielder Luis Arraez from the Twins for right-hander Pablo López and two prospects, infielder Jose Salas (No. 5 in the Marlins’ system) and outfielder Byron Chourio. The 25-year-old Arraez, who is under team control...
MLB
Exploring Adames' situation with the Brewers
This story was excerpted from Adam McCalvy’s Brewers Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. About those Willy Adames comments. Adames was the talk of Wednesday night’s Hot Stove & Cold Brews fanfest in Milwaukee as the ever-smiling...
MLB
Last team to deal a reigning batting champ? Also the Twins
MINNEAPOLIS -- If it was jarring to see the reigning American League batting champion traded away, as became the case on Friday when the Twins sent Luis Arraez to Miami in exchange for Pablo López and a pair of prospects, that’s because it’s the kind of move with very little precedent in recent baseball history.
MLB
After 'surreal' WS run, Hensley eyes '23 spot
HOUSTON -- Looking back on the end of the 2022 season, David Hensley can sometimes hardly believe it. Called up from Triple-A in August, he swung the bat well in limited action with the Astros, made the postseason roster and got a pair of hits in the World Series. A...
MLB
Rejuvenated Sale: 'Humpty Dumpty got put back together'
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. -- The way Red Sox ace Chris Sale looks at it, rumors of his demise have been greatly exaggerated. In fact, the seven-time All-Star declared himself a full go for 2023, adding that he is over three fluky, non-arm related injuries that limited him to just two starts last season.
MLB
Your guide to 2023 HOF election results (Tues., MLB Network)
We know Fred McGriff is headed to the National Baseball Hall of Fame. But will the Crime Dog have his day on the dais all to himself?. The answer comes at 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday night, when MLB Network will reveal the results of the 2023 Baseball Writers’ Association of America ballot.
MLB
This young Cub prepared to play anywhere
This story was excerpted from Jordan Bastian’s Cubs Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The signing of shortstop Dansby Swanson this offseason pushed Nico Hoerner to second base, essentially leaving Nick Madrigal in a positional no-man’s land for the Cubs. He will surely be in the mix for an Opening Day job, but the roster fit is unclear right now.
MLB
Braves firm on shortstop stance: 'We’re going to be fine'
ATLANTA -- Dansby Swanson’s departure and Vaughn Grissom’s bid to replace him as Atlanta’s everyday shortstop were two of the most popular topics as Braves Fest unfolded at Truist Park on Saturday. “I love Dansby, he's been a tremendous friend of mine,” Braves catcher Travis d’Arnaud said....
MLB
MLB promotes 10 umpires ahead of 2023 season
Following a wave of retirements of veteran umpires, 10 Minor League umps were promoted to the full-time Major League staff on Thursday. Additionally, seven established umps were elevated to crew chief, including the second and third Black crew chiefs. The largest rookie umpire class since 1999 features four products of...
MLB
4 'New Season' resolutions for 2023 Rays
ST. PETERSBURG -- Three weeks into 2023, how are those resolutions coming along?. If the answer is not so great, just use our excuse: The new year doesn’t really start until pitchers and catchers report. With that in mind, let’s look at four new season’s resolutions the Rays can make before Spring Training begins.
MLB
Marlins moving Jazz to CF after Arraez trade
MIAMI -- The Marlins are planning on switching things up in a big way this season. After acquiring reigning American League batting champion and All-Star Luis Arraez from the Twins for Pablo López and a pair of prospects Friday, general manager Kim Ng announced that Marlins All-Star second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. would be moving from the infield to play center field.
MLB
Why Vlad Jr. thinks '23 Blue Jays are a 'more complete team'
TORONTO -- The quick, crushing and unusually cruel end to the Blue Jays’ 2022 season brought with it a reality check. The Blue Jays were good, but being good isn’t enough. The same goes for the face of their franchise, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Guerrero hit 32 home runs...
MLB
Eovaldi sees World Series potential in Rangers' rotation
ROUND ROCK, Texas -- Nathan Eovaldi hasn’t spoken publicly much since he was formally introduced as a member of the Rangers on Jan. 5, but he makes one thing clear every time he does talk: “Pitching wins championships.”. Speaking at the Rangers Winter Caravan stop at the club’s...
MLB
Here are the best seasons by HOF ballot newcomers
There are 14 new players up for election to the Hall of Fame this year. Let's look back at the No. 1 standout seasons of the careers that got them onto the ballot. None of the group is likely to make it this year -- we'll know for sure on Tuesday, when the Hall of Fame election results are announced. And for some, this will end up being their only year on the ballot. But all of them had at least one Hall of Fame-quality season.
MLB
When will Toronto's top prospect debut?
This story was excerpted from Keegan Matheson’s Blue Jays Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. In Spring Training, pitchers have a way of quietly complimenting one another. At the Blue Jays’ Player Development Complex, the main building...
MLB
Twins acquire López from Marlins for Arraez
MINNEAPOLIS -- After weeks of trade rumors, the defending American League batting champion is, indeed, on the move. The Twins have traded fan favorite contact king Luis Arraez to the Marlins in exchange for right-hander Pablo López, infield prospect José Salas -- previously ranked No. 5 in Miami’s system -- and outfield prospect Byron Chourio.
MLB
A by-the-numbers look at McCutchen's return
This story was excerpted from Justice delos Santos’ Pirates Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. No, you weren’t dreaming. Andrew McCutchen is coming home. McCutchen, a five-time All-Star, four-time Silver Slugger, a Gold Glover, the 2013...
MLB
Meet the Yankee drawing comps to Gary Sheffield
This story was excerpted from Bryan Hoch’s Yankees Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The newest name to know in the Yankees organization is Brando Mayea. This past week, the Yankees agreed to an estimated $4.35 million...
