Falls City, OR

KPVI Newschannel 6

Biggest snowfalls recorded in Oregon history

Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Oregon using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
OREGON STATE
philomathnews.com

Most popular girl names in the 90s in Oregon

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 90s in Oregon using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in Oregon from 1990 to 1999. Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a...
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Weekday Wrap: Oregon loses another local newspaper

Less than a month into 2023 and Oregon has lost its third local newspaper. The Lebanon Express published its final weekly edition this week, ending its decadeslong run serving its namesake Lane County community. The paper historically covered the local school board, city council and community events, which editors suggested in the final printing would continue under reporters from the Albany Democrat-Herald. (Chris M Lehman/KLCC)
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

New Oregon bee-themed license plate supports pollinators

There’s a new way to be a pollinator protector in Oregon: Buy a bee-themed license plate to bring attention to beneficial insects and support Oregon State University Extension research on native bees. Each Pollinator Paradise license plate ordered sends $35 to OSU’s Pollinator Health Lab and Honey Bee Lab...
OREGON STATE
philomathnews.com

Les Schwab now operating in Philomath

After nearly three decades, Les Schwab Tire Center again has a presence in Philomath with the transfer of ownership from Beggs Tire & Wheel to the tire retail chain occurring late last week. Former owner Luke Beggs worked his final day on Jan.13 with Les Schwab officially taking control the...
PHILOMATH, OR
opb.org

How valuable, and volatile, crabbing can be along the Oregon Coast

Episode 1 of Season 2 of OPB’s video series “Superabundant” (above) follows Oregon’s Dungeness crab industry from the ocean bottom to restaurant tables, with a crab race for added kick. This article takes a deeper dive into one key aspect for fisherfolk: how one season can bring in big bucks, and the next, not so much.
OREGON STATE
KGW

Treasures in the sand at the Oregon Coast

NEWPORT, Oregon — Oregon’s winter months offer a roller coast ride of sorts in the great outdoors, when wind and rain are often followed by stunning sunny days. We travelled to the rugged edge of Oregon discovered that the grey clouds disappear when you go hunting for Treasure in the Sand.
NEWPORT, OR
KVAL

ODFW announces changes to recreational crabbing closure boundaries

NEWPORT, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Agriculture as well as the Department of Fish and Wildlife says they've moved the recreational crabbing biotoxin closure boundary four miles north of Charleston to one half mile north of Gold Beach. While Rogue River is open to recreational crabbing, Coos Bay...
CHARLESTON, OR
earnthenecklace.com

Nikki Torres Leaving KATU: Where Is the Portland Weather Anchor Going?

Since the pandemic, Nikki Torres has covered the weather in Portland, Oregon, and formed a bond with the KATU ABC 2 community. Now the young journalist is moving on to the next step of her career. Nikki Torres announced to her social media followers that she was leaving KATU News. Naturally, regular viewers of #NikkiNeedsToKnow want to know where she is going next and if she will remain in Portland. They also want to know if she will return to weather forecasting soon. So find out what Nikki Torres said about her departure from KATU ABC 2 here.
PORTLAND, OR
thatoregonlife.com

The Small Town Pizza Joint In Oregon You Need To Try This Year

All the best pizza is found at mom-and-pop joints in small towns across Oregon, I’m convinced of this. And Benny’s Pizza Joint in Monroe happens to be one of those places. The small town of Monroe is located in South-East Benton County, Oregon, and is a vibrant hub for rural farming including produce, vineyards and Christmas trees. Monroe is part of the Corvallis, Oregon Metropolitan Statistical Area, founded in 1914.
MONROE, OR
philomathnews.com

Counties with the most emergency shelters in Oregon

As climate change drives weather to greater extremes, and devastating hurricanes, wildfires, droughts, and blizzards preoccupy an increasing number of Americans, it is hard to avoid comparing the reality of everyday news coverage to the computer-generated images seen in disaster movies. Over the last 50 years, natural disasters have become...
OREGON STATE
98.3 The KEY

A Hiker’s Dream: Oregon’s ‘Sleeping Giant’ Volcano and Lava River Cave

The Newberry National Volcanic Monument sits in the Deschutes National Forest near Bend in central Oregon. The park covers over 54,000 acres and includes vast old lava flows, lakes, the 1.5-mile Lava River Cave (that you can hike), and an active volcano, “Newberry Crater”. The crater is currently seismically and geothermally active and if you decide to make the trip, you will see hundreds of cinder cones, vents, miles of basalt flows, and amazing wildlife.
OREGON STATE
Emerald Media

Lane County mountain with controversial name may be changed

In Oregon’s Umpqua National Forest, nearly 60 miles south of Eugene, a mountain has had a controversial name since the 1900s. Swastika Mountain stands at an elevation of 4,180 feet and people have recently pushed to rename it. Dec. 6, 2022, the Oregon Geographic Names Board voted for an...
LANE COUNTY, OR
kcfmradio.com

Stretch of 126 To Get Widening; Missing Man; Gas Prices; Reedsport School Board; FloGro

The seven mile stretch of Highway 126 between West Eugene and Veneta is mostly a long, flat stretch of roadway with no space for anyone to get off the road if they have a mechanical problem. Plus, it’s an area that can be prone to crashes. Molly Cary is a Project Manager with the Oregon Department of Transportation. She says safety is one big reason for widening the highway sandwiched between Fern Ridge Reservoir and a railroad.
VENETA, OR

