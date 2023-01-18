Read full article on original website
Updating Oregon's visitor list for this weekend's Junior Day event
This weekend, new names have been added to the expected visitor list for Oregon's first big Junior Day for the 2024 recruiting class.It includes new names like the.
KGW
Oregon football's latest coaching hire might indicate a shakeup | Locked On Ducks
Chris Hampton has hired as the co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach. He comes from Tulane, where he was a defensive coordinator and play-caller.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Oregon history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Oregon using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
philomathnews.com
Most popular girl names in the 90s in Oregon
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 90s in Oregon using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in Oregon from 1990 to 1999. Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a...
opb.org
Weekday Wrap: Oregon loses another local newspaper
Less than a month into 2023 and Oregon has lost its third local newspaper. The Lebanon Express published its final weekly edition this week, ending its decadeslong run serving its namesake Lane County community. The paper historically covered the local school board, city council and community events, which editors suggested in the final printing would continue under reporters from the Albany Democrat-Herald. (Chris M Lehman/KLCC)
New Oregon bee-themed license plate supports pollinators
There’s a new way to be a pollinator protector in Oregon: Buy a bee-themed license plate to bring attention to beneficial insects and support Oregon State University Extension research on native bees. Each Pollinator Paradise license plate ordered sends $35 to OSU’s Pollinator Health Lab and Honey Bee Lab...
philomathnews.com
Les Schwab now operating in Philomath
After nearly three decades, Les Schwab Tire Center again has a presence in Philomath with the transfer of ownership from Beggs Tire & Wheel to the tire retail chain occurring late last week. Former owner Luke Beggs worked his final day on Jan.13 with Les Schwab officially taking control the...
opb.org
How valuable, and volatile, crabbing can be along the Oregon Coast
Episode 1 of Season 2 of OPB’s video series “Superabundant” (above) follows Oregon’s Dungeness crab industry from the ocean bottom to restaurant tables, with a crab race for added kick. This article takes a deeper dive into one key aspect for fisherfolk: how one season can bring in big bucks, and the next, not so much.
KGW
Treasures in the sand at the Oregon Coast
NEWPORT, Oregon — Oregon’s winter months offer a roller coast ride of sorts in the great outdoors, when wind and rain are often followed by stunning sunny days. We travelled to the rugged edge of Oregon discovered that the grey clouds disappear when you go hunting for Treasure in the Sand.
Oregon ranks worst in the country for drug problems: Report
A new report by the National Drug Helpline shows Oregon as the state with the worst drug problems in the United States.
Oregon’s pandemic-linked school enrollment plunge appears unlikely to rebound
Oregon’s dramatic school enrollment declines linked to the COVID pandemic appear to have leveled off, but a quick rebound to pre-pandemic levels appears increasingly unlikely, state officials said this week. Across Oregon, elementary and middle schools have seen the steepest losses, according to analysts from the state Department of...
KVAL
ODFW announces changes to recreational crabbing closure boundaries
NEWPORT, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Agriculture as well as the Department of Fish and Wildlife says they've moved the recreational crabbing biotoxin closure boundary four miles north of Charleston to one half mile north of Gold Beach. While Rogue River is open to recreational crabbing, Coos Bay...
earnthenecklace.com
Nikki Torres Leaving KATU: Where Is the Portland Weather Anchor Going?
Since the pandemic, Nikki Torres has covered the weather in Portland, Oregon, and formed a bond with the KATU ABC 2 community. Now the young journalist is moving on to the next step of her career. Nikki Torres announced to her social media followers that she was leaving KATU News. Naturally, regular viewers of #NikkiNeedsToKnow want to know where she is going next and if she will remain in Portland. They also want to know if she will return to weather forecasting soon. So find out what Nikki Torres said about her departure from KATU ABC 2 here.
Washington County quarantine in place to prevent spread of invasive insect
The Oregon Department of Agriculture issued a temporary emerald ash borer quarantine in Washington County in December to help prevent the spread of the invasive insect.
Popular retail store closing another store in Oregon this week
A popular retail store recently announced that it would be closing another one of its store locations in Oregon this week. Read on to learn more. On Sunday, January 22, 2023, the popular clothing retailer J. Crew will be closing another one of its Oregon store locations in Portland, according to local reports.
thatoregonlife.com
The Small Town Pizza Joint In Oregon You Need To Try This Year
All the best pizza is found at mom-and-pop joints in small towns across Oregon, I’m convinced of this. And Benny’s Pizza Joint in Monroe happens to be one of those places. The small town of Monroe is located in South-East Benton County, Oregon, and is a vibrant hub for rural farming including produce, vineyards and Christmas trees. Monroe is part of the Corvallis, Oregon Metropolitan Statistical Area, founded in 1914.
philomathnews.com
Counties with the most emergency shelters in Oregon
As climate change drives weather to greater extremes, and devastating hurricanes, wildfires, droughts, and blizzards preoccupy an increasing number of Americans, it is hard to avoid comparing the reality of everyday news coverage to the computer-generated images seen in disaster movies. Over the last 50 years, natural disasters have become...
A Hiker’s Dream: Oregon’s ‘Sleeping Giant’ Volcano and Lava River Cave
The Newberry National Volcanic Monument sits in the Deschutes National Forest near Bend in central Oregon. The park covers over 54,000 acres and includes vast old lava flows, lakes, the 1.5-mile Lava River Cave (that you can hike), and an active volcano, “Newberry Crater”. The crater is currently seismically and geothermally active and if you decide to make the trip, you will see hundreds of cinder cones, vents, miles of basalt flows, and amazing wildlife.
Emerald Media
Lane County mountain with controversial name may be changed
In Oregon’s Umpqua National Forest, nearly 60 miles south of Eugene, a mountain has had a controversial name since the 1900s. Swastika Mountain stands at an elevation of 4,180 feet and people have recently pushed to rename it. Dec. 6, 2022, the Oregon Geographic Names Board voted for an...
kcfmradio.com
Stretch of 126 To Get Widening; Missing Man; Gas Prices; Reedsport School Board; FloGro
The seven mile stretch of Highway 126 between West Eugene and Veneta is mostly a long, flat stretch of roadway with no space for anyone to get off the road if they have a mechanical problem. Plus, it’s an area that can be prone to crashes. Molly Cary is a Project Manager with the Oregon Department of Transportation. She says safety is one big reason for widening the highway sandwiched between Fern Ridge Reservoir and a railroad.
