Soccer-Holders Betis knocked out, Atletico beat Levante to move into quarters

By Reuters
 3 days ago
Jan 18 (Reuters) - Holders Real Betis were knocked out of the Copa del Rey after suffering a 4-2 penalty shootout defeat against Osasuna on Wednesday while Atletico Madrid moved into the quarter-finals with a 2-0 win at second division Levante.

Betis twice took the lead against Osasuna, with William Carvalho netting in the 62nd minute and Youssouf Sabaly putting them back in front in extra time after David Garcia had equalised at the death.

They could not hold on however as Ruben Garcia levelled again for the visitors with the game finishing 2-2 after extra time.

After losing on penalties to Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup semi-finals last week, Betis once again misfired from the spot with Sergio Canales and Guido Rodriguez missing for the hosts, while Osasuna netted their first four spotkicks to wrap up the win.

An Alvaro Morata strike early in the second half and a goal on the counter in added time by Marcos Llorente gave Atletico victory over Levante in their last-16 clash.

Atletico boss Diego Simeone played a near full-strength team in an effort to avoid another disappointing showing in a difficult season.

His side, who finished last in their Champions League group and are fourth in LaLiga, having won only one of their last six games, went into the break having had no shots on target.

It took 54 minutes for Atletico to break the deadlock when substitute Angel Correa sprinted up-front and saw his team mate Marcos Llorente ghost into empty space in the right channel and delivered a ball through.

Llorente got into the area before putting it on a plate for Morata, who was waiting at the far post to tap into the empty net.

Llorente secured Atletico's spot in the quarter-finals in the 91st minute on a quick counter, receiving a long ball from fullback Nahuel Molina in space and finishing with a precise shot to the goalkeeper's right.

Earlier on Wednesday, Valencia beat Sporting Gijon 4-0 and Athletic Bilbao beat Espanyol 1-0 also to advance to the quarter-finals. Real Sociedad and Sevilla were already through after wins on Tuesday.

Real Madrid will face Villarreal and Barcelona will travel to Ceuta to round off the last 16 on Thursday.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

