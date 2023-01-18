Read full article on original website
WECT
‘Great sadness’: Police K-9 dies unexpectedly
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - A police department in Virginia announced one of its police dogs has died. The Chesterfield Police Department said its team is mourning the loss of their K-9 Kona after she died unexpectedly Friday morning. “It is with great sadness that we share the loss of...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Greensville Volunteer Fire Department battles blaze
The Greensville Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire call at 5:22 a.m. Wednesday on West End Blvd. When arriving on the scene, firefighters found a two-story single family dwelling fully engulfed. “Engine 31 arrived on scene and established there own water supply and stretched the 200’ 2 1/2...
thesussexsurrydispatch.com
Stony Creek honors one of their own
Stony Creek’s 2022 Christmas Parade had it all: beautiful weather, lovely floats, beauty queens, horses, a marching band, and eye-popping new and vintage vehicles including a fire truck bearing St. Nick himself. “There was a lot of participation,” remarked Sussex County Sheriff Ernest Giles afterward. “It lasted nearly two...
Body found floating in Isle of Wight retention pond identified
Deputies say a body has been found in a retention pond in Isle of Wight Friday.
Vigil honors man, woman killed in Hopewell 'rolling gun battle'
"Folks came out to show the community, show the family they are not alone and I think the family found comfort in that,” Hopewell Police Chief A.J. Starke said.
Chesterfield mother finds delivery driver in her home without permission
A Chesterfield grandmother says she is planning to upgrade her home security after an Amazon delivery driver entered her home without permission.
Changes made at animal shelter after investigation raised serious concerns
The changes followed the release of a state report that indicated conditions at the shelter were so dire, those who worked there could face criminal charges.
Body recovered from Isle of Wight retention pond was missing Newport News man
CARROLLTON, Va. — Officials confirm that a body found in an Isle of Wight County retention pond was of a Newport News man who was last seen on New Year's Eve in Suffolk. Deputies in Isle of Wight County said the body of a man was seen floating in the water at the corner of Brewers Neck Boulevard and Carrollton Boulevard on Friday morning.
Richmond Greyhound station for sale -- again
Greyhound continues to operate there, but listing agents don’t anticipate the company will be there long-term.
Virginia woman killed in fiery Dinwiddie crash
The crash caused Crowder-Miller to overcorrect to the left, which then led to her car crashing into trees on the side of the road. The car then caught on fire.
‘Please, please, please help us’: Passport appointments skyrocket in Virginia as more people return to travel
Passport appointments are either getting canceled or are becoming scarce as offices across Virginia are becoming overwhelmed.
Shot fired into Richmond home: 'They ain't going to do nothing till we dead'
A Richmond mother who lives with her son at the Belt Atlantic Apartments in South Richmond said she was angry, exhausted, and scared after someone fired a bullet into her apartment.
fredericksburg.today
Two arrested for home invasion robbery in Caroline
In late November, the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 9-1-1 call for the report of an armed robbery of a residence in Sparta. The 69-year-old victim reported that around 4 a.m., two masked and armed men broke into his home, assaulted him, held him at gunpoint, then stole firearms, collector coins, and money from the residence. After obtaining over 25 search warrants and court orders for various types of records and video footage, the Caroline Sheriff’s Office identified two suspects.
Two injured following two-vehicle crash in Suffolk
According to officials, the call for the crash came in around 2:39 p.m. in the 1900 block of Portsmouth Blvd., eastbound on Route 58 near the Chesapeake line.
‘I guess I can buy me some eggs now’: Virginia man wins $100K lottery prize
A retired Virginia man knows exactly want he wants to buy after winning $100,000 in a lottery game. “I guess I can buy me some eggs now,” Jerry Camp joked in a statement to Virginia Lottery officials after winning a Cash 5 with EZ Match game. Due to avian...
NBC12
Hampton man charged in fight with Henrico officers
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A Hampton man is now in custody after a fight with two Henrico police officers overnight. Police say they got a mental health call for service just after midnight on Friday. Two officers found 31-year-old Mark P. Failey in a vehicle on Richmond-Henrico Turnpike near the...
Man's body found after crashing into Isle of Wight pond: State Police
According to the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office, the call for the incident came in around 11:30 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Carrollton Boulevard and Brewers Neck Boulevard.
Driver crashes stolen car into Richmond school then runs away
Authorities are investigating after a young man crashed a stolen car into the side of a Richmond school.
Suspect accused of multiple East Brookland Park Boulevard armed robberies
Police are currently searching for a male suspected of performing multiple armed robberies off of East Brookland Park Boulevard in the past two months.
CDC Map: Much of Metro Richmond shifts to medium; masks urged for 16 localities
Masking is now recommended for 16 localities in the Commonwealth, including six parts of the WTVR CBS 6 viewing area, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
