Stony Creek, VA

WECT

‘Great sadness’: Police K-9 dies unexpectedly

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - A police department in Virginia announced one of its police dogs has died. The Chesterfield Police Department said its team is mourning the loss of their K-9 Kona after she died unexpectedly Friday morning. “It is with great sadness that we share the loss of...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Greensville Volunteer Fire Department battles blaze

The Greensville Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire call at 5:22 a.m. Wednesday on West End Blvd. When arriving on the scene, firefighters found a two-story single family dwelling fully engulfed. “Engine 31 arrived on scene and established there own water supply and stretched the 200’ 2 1/2...
GREENSVILLE COUNTY, VA
thesussexsurrydispatch.com

Stony Creek honors one of their own

Stony Creek’s 2022 Christmas Parade had it all: beautiful weather, lovely floats, beauty queens, horses, a marching band, and eye-popping new and vintage vehicles including a fire truck bearing St. Nick himself. “There was a lot of participation,” remarked Sussex County Sheriff Ernest Giles afterward. “It lasted nearly two...
STONY CREEK, VA
fredericksburg.today

Two arrested for home invasion robbery in Caroline

In late November, the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 9-1-1 call for the report of an armed robbery of a residence in Sparta. The 69-year-old victim reported that around 4 a.m., two masked and armed men broke into his home, assaulted him, held him at gunpoint, then stole firearms, collector coins, and money from the residence. After obtaining over 25 search warrants and court orders for various types of records and video footage, the Caroline Sheriff’s Office identified two suspects.
CAROLINE COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Hampton man charged in fight with Henrico officers

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A Hampton man is now in custody after a fight with two Henrico police officers overnight. Police say they got a mental health call for service just after midnight on Friday. Two officers found 31-year-old Mark P. Failey in a vehicle on Richmond-Henrico Turnpike near the...
HAMPTON, VA

