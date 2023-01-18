ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tell someone they're 'ur lobster' with these 'Friends'-inspired Conversation Hearts

By Kelly McCarthy
 3 days ago

Brach's has added some iconic TV quotes and quips to its newest batch of Conversation Hearts candies for Valentine's Day that any "Friends" fan will adore.

The brand announced its new limited-edition "Friends" candies on Wednesday in collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Product. The candies feature 26 different references from the hit sitcom.

Brachs - PHOTO: New limited-edition "Friends" Conversation Hearts.

A few of familiar lines include "UR MY LOBSTER," "MOO POINT," and "ON A BREAK."

The new sayings also come with a new mix of flavors: watermelon, strawberry, blueberry, pineapple, cherry and orange.

"BRACH'S Conversation Hearts and FRIENDS are both cultural symbols that have been beloved for generations, so this collaboration felt like a natural fit," Chad Womack, director of Brach's seasonal marketing at Ferrara Candy Company, said in a press release. "BRACH'S Conversation Hearts embody all that is special about Valentine's Day, giving fans a meaningful way to connect through short, sweet messages. We're proud to own that tradition each year and are excited to bring people together by offering this twist on our classic hearts inspired by one of the most iconic pop culture representations of friendships -- FRIENDS."

Brach's "Friends" and classic Conversation Hearts will be available at grocery retailers nationwide.

Comments / 0

