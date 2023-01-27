All the new Valentine's Day candy to try this holiday

Cupid's big day is approaching faster than a heart-shaped arrow and it's time to see all the sweet new edible offerings hitting shelves this season.

From conversation candy hearts to a new Ben and Jerry's chocolate bar collaboration, below is a roundup of the top new treats available this Valentine's Day.

Gourmet chocolate brand Tony’s Chocolonely released its highly-anticipated partnership with Ben & Jerry’s.

Tonys Chocoloney/Ben & Jerrys - PHOTO: The two new chocolate bars and Ben & Jerry's pint for Valentine's Day.

The indulgent new collaboration hits shelves January 31, featuring two new limited-edition bars -- chocolate fudge brownie and strawberry cheesecake -- plus the new Tony's-inspired milk chocolate caramel sea salt ice cream flavor.

The limited-edition collab chocolate will be available online at Tony’s Chocoshop and in Albertsons stores.

Ferrero North America - PHOTO: Ferrero Valentine's Day 2023.

Candy giant Ferrero introduced its 2023 holiday lineup earlier than ever with an assortment of new items for Valentine's Day.

Butterfinger and Crunch Valentine's Minis, as well as heart shaped boxes for both, 100 Grand heart shaped boxes and assorted chocolate minis.

M&M's released a Valentine's Day gift guide , which debuted a new limited-edition flavor -- white chocolate strawberry shake.

M&Ms - PHOTO: A new limited-edition M&M's flavor for Valentine's Day.

The festive-themed pink, red and green assorted candy shells come in a large 7.44-ounce bag for $4.49, available online and in stores.

Hershey's also unveiled their new seasonal confections which includes Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Heart Bars, chocolate dipped strawberry-flavored Hershey’s Kisses, Rolo creamy caramels with Valentine's Day-themed foil wrappers, and a new Reese’s peanut butter cup-shaped gift box that are all sure to leave chocolate lovers swooning.

Hersheys - PHOTO: A new Reese's peanut butter cups-shaped gift box of candy for Valentine's Day.

Hersheys - PHOTO: A package of Valentine's Day Rolo candies.

Brach's has added some iconic TV quotes and quips to its newest batch of Conversation Hearts candies for Valentine's Day that any "Friends" fan will adore.

Brachs - PHOTO: New limited-edition "Friends" Conversation Hearts.

The brand announced its new limited-edition "Friends" candies on Wednesday in collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Product. The candies feature 26 different references from the hit sitcom.

A few of familiar lines include "UR MY LOBSTER," "MOO POINT," and "ON A BREAK."

The new sayings also come with a new mix of flavors: watermelon, strawberry, blueberry, pineapple, cherry and orange. Brach's "Friends" and classic Conversation Hearts will be available at grocery retailers nationwide.

An earlier version of this story was originally published on January 18, 2023.