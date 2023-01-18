ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond County, NC

Former LJ Bell principal to be inducted into R.J. Reynolds Sports Hall of Fame

By Matthew Sasser Editor
Richmond County Daily Journal
Richmond County Daily Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fgKQf_0kJKW8CP00
Former LJ Bell Elementary principal Tom Beach led the RJ Reynolds High School basketball team in Winston-Salem to their first state championship. Photo courtesy of Stuart Beach

ROCKINGHAM — Tom Beach, longtime resident of Richmond County, will be remembered and honored on Jan. 27 in Winston-Salem as he is inducted in to the R.J. Reynolds Sports Hall of Fame.

Mr. Beach was principal at LJ Bell Elementary for 15 years, and served NC public schools for 39 years as a teacher, coach, principal and superintendent. He passed away in 2008.

Beach served as a coach at R.J. Reynolds, leading them to be state champions in 1948 after barely squeaking into the playoffs. His team beat High Point in the finals.

“They were kind of a dynasty in basketball and their players fed into the ACC regularly,” said his son, Stuart Beach. “There’s not too many people that coach their first year and win the state championship.”

Stuart said that his father added elements from the Harlem Globetrotters to be creative and win.

RJ Reynolds High has gone on to win five state championships in basketball.

“He would swell with pride as he reminisced about those days and told the story of coaching the first Basketball State Champions in the history of RJ Reynolds High School in 1948,” reads a statement from the Beach family.

Beach’s family will be attending the halftime celebration, including his son, Stuart Beach, and daughters Tommie Johnson and Debbie Lancaster, along with their families. Zach, a grandson of Tom Beach who is a educator and basketball coach, was the individual who corresponded with the school on how he could be inducted.

There will be nine other inductees into the R.J. Reynolds Sports Hall of Fame.

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe or 910-817-3111.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected] to suggest a correction.

Comments / 0

Related
Laurinburg Exchange

Roundup: Scots upset by Hoke County

RAEFORD — The Scotland men’s basketball team (12-4, 4-2 Sandhills Athletic Conference) suffered back-to-back losses for the first time this season after the Hoke County Bucks (7-12, 3-3 SAC) defeated them 55-38 Friday night. The Scots had 22 turnovers on the night. Lamonte’ Cousar recorded 17 points, six...
RAEFORD, NC
richmondobserver

’06 Richmond Senior grad nominated for Carolina Country Music Awards

ROCKINGHAM — Last weekend, Erik Hawks played in front of a small, hometown crowd at Hudson Brothers Deli. This weekend, he’ll be at the House of Blues in Myrtle Beach. Hawks, a Richmond County native now living in Fayetteville, is one of six singers nominated for Male Performer of the Year in the 8th annual Carolina Country Music Awards.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Tony Anthony Womack

RALEIGH — Tony Anthony Womack, 60, of Raleigh, passed on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. A memorial service will be held from 1 until 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023 in the chapel at Nelson Funeral Home, 1021 E. Washington St., Rockingham. Nelson Funeral Service is serving the family.
RALEIGH, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

USGA tops out Golf House Pinehurst building

The USGA placed the final steel beam of its new Test Center and Administration building Thursday at the six-acre Golf House Pinehurst campus, as it plans for an on-schedule completion by the end of the year. Representatives from the Village of Pinehurst, the USGA, Pinehurst Resort & Country Club and...
PINEHURST, NC
wunc.org

State honors 108-year-old Montford Point Marine veteran from Fayetteville

The North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans Affairs paid tribute to one of the first Black recruits in the U.S. Marine Corps. The state recently honored a more than century-old veteran, who is one of the last living Montford Point Marines. Cosmas Eaglin Sr. is also a World War II and Korean War veteran living in Fayetteville.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Dr. Michael Darwin White

ROCKINGHAM — Dr. Michael Darwin White, DDS, 75, of Rockingham, passed away Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. Dr. White was born Oct. 20, 1947 in Richmond County, the son of Ruby Russell White and the late David Franklin White Jr. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy, graduated...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Eileen J. David

HAMLET — Eileen J. David, 71, Hamlet, passed on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at New Bethel AME Zion Church, 100 Bethel Church Road, Hamlet. Public viewing will be Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, noon until 5 p.m. at...
HAMLET, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Jessica Nicole Crowley

HAMLET — Jessica Nicole Crowley, 30, of Hamlet, passed away Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 at Richmond Co. Hospice Haven. She was born in Richmond County, a daughter of Steve Crowley and Teresa Hardee Shepard. Jessica worked several years at Jeans N Things. She was loved by many. Her eyes...
HAMLET, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Katina Ingram

ROCKINGHAM — Katina L. Ingram, 50, of Rockingham, passed on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 at Poplar Springs Missionary Baptist Church, 478 Sandhill Road, Rockingham. Public viewing will be Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, noon until 4 p.m. at...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Town Ranks As Hottest Housing Zip Code In Charlotte Area

Although the housing market may have cooled a little bit from the blazing fire it was last year, there’s still movement. And, if you’re looking to make a move, check out Open Door’s list of popular zip codes to relocate. WSOC reports one North Carolina town ranks as the hottest zip code in the area according to Open Door. That zip is 28078. The town is none other than Huntersville. Just approximately 15 miles from Charlotte, we know it offers lots of amenities for families. And, also close to home making the top of the list is 28173. We recognize that one as belonging to Waxhaw and Marvin in Union County, North Carolina. Those of course sit about 20 miles to the south of Charlotte. We lived for quite some time in an area close to Waxhaw. I love that little town. It’s so charming. Anyone who’s strolled the streets and popped into the antique shops and quaint little restaurants knows the appeal. One of the Instagram worthy spots is the popular train bridge. You can literally stand above the tracks as the trains pass through. The hubby’s favorite restaurant is Maxwell’s Tavern right near the tracks.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Albany Herald

Shopping carts keep disappearing from stores

Santa Fe, New Mexico, paid a local contractor $47,000 to round up about 3,000 shopping carts around the city in 2021 and 2022. Fayetteville, North Carolina, spent $78,468 collecting carts from May 2020 to October 2022.
SANTA FE, NM
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Larry Carter

Mr. Larry Carter, 69, passed on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2023. Funeral will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 in the chapel at Nelson Funeral Home, 1021 E. Washington St., Rockingham. Public viewing will be Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, noon until 5 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

Richmond County Daily Journal

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
589K+
Views
ABOUT

Richmond County Daily Journal

 https://www.yourdailyjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy