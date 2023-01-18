Read full article on original website
Study: Fast melting of Greenland Ice Sheet will affect sea-level rise
New research published in the scientific journal Nature on Wednesday said that upper levels of the Greenland Ice Sheet from 2001 to 2011 faced the warmest temperatures in 1,000 years, threatening to tip sea levels.
eenews.net
Temps in one of Earth’s coldest corners hit a 1,000-year high
Some of the coldest parts of the Greenland ice sheet have hit their warmest levels in at least a millennium — and the amount of melting they’re experiencing has also probably hit a thousand-year high. The findings in a new study underscore a grim trend for the world’s...
ScienceBlog.com
Global warming reaches central Greenland
At high elevations of the Greenland Ice Sheet, the years 2001 to 2011 were 1.5 °C warmer than in the 20th century and represent the warmest decade in the last thousand years. A temperature reconstruction from ice cores of the past 1,000 years reveals that today’s warming in central-north Greenland is surprisingly pronounced. The most recent decade surveyed in a study, the years 2001 to 2011, was the warmest in the past 1,000 years, and the region is now 1.5 °C warmer than during the 20th century, as researchers led by the Alfred Wegener Institute just report in the journal Nature. Using a set of ice cores unprecedented in length and quality, they reconstructed past temperatures in central-north Greenland and melting rates of the ice sheet.
Scientists say that they discovered proof about Moses parting the Red Sea
The story about Moses parting the Red Sea has been one of the most popular biblical stories around the world. Although the incidents described in the story may sound completely fictional, scientists have shocked many people when they said that the incident might have occurred in real life.
Blood Falls gushes red water from Antarctica's ice. It took scientists 106 years to figure out what causes its color.
The falls were first discovered in 1911. It took a century for scientists to pin down the origin of its fiery hue.
Life Did Not Originate on Earth, As Evidenced by a Meteorite Holding the “Source of Life” Proves
Science is still debating and researching the origin of life on Earth. There are several ideas regarding the origin of life on Earth, but up until this point, none have come to general agreement.
Gizmodo
Astronomers Find the Edge of Our Galaxy
In the quest to find the outer limits of our galaxy, astronomers have discovered over 200 stars that form the Milky Way’s edge, the most distant of which is over one million light-years away—nearly halfway to the Andromeda galaxy. The 208 stars the researchers identified are known as...
a-z-animals.com
The 2 Largest Underwater Volcanoes on Earth (And if They’re Ready to Blow)
The 2 Largest Underwater Volcanoes on Earth (And if They’re Ready to Blow) Volcanoes are openings in the earth, specifically called vents, that release lava, small rocks called tephra, or steam onto the earth’s surface over a course of hours, days, or even weeks. On the surface of...
Earth currently experiencing a sixth mass extinction, according to scientists | 60 Minutes
Leading biologist tells Scott Pelley humans would need “five more Earths” to maintain our current way of life.
Time tunnel: why an Australian expedition is drilling through 2.6km of Antarctic ice
When it reaches about 2.6km beneath the Australian camp at Antarctica’s Little Dome C, the drill will hit ice with tiny pockets of air about 1.5m years old. The last time those molecules were in the planet’s atmosphere, our human ancestor homo erectus was just working out how to harness fire to cook and stay warm.
natureworldnews.com
Solar Storm Alert: X-Class Solar Flare Could Hit Earth with Power Equivalent to Billion Hydrogen Bombs
A solar storm alert has been issued by astronomers after a massive explosion occurred on the far side of the Sun last week, releasing an X-class solar flare with a reported power similar to billion hydrogen bombs. The approaching space weather event could result in a geomagnetic storm and radio...
scitechdaily.com
Princeton Scientists Shocked To Discover Bering Land Bridge Formed Far Later During Last Ice Age Than Thought
Princeton scientists found that the Bering Land Bridge was flooded until 35,700 years ago, with its full emergence occurring only shortly before the migration of humans into the Americas. A new study shows that the Bering Land Bridge, the strip of land that once connected Asia to Alaska, emerged far...
Upworthy
4.6 billion-year-old Winchcombe Meteorite which crashed in the UK reveals where water on earth came from
Water is a mystery to science. How did the oceans on Earth form? Does water exist on other planets? Some of these concerns could be addressed by space travel, while others may be brought crashing down to Earth by cosmic inspiration. Answers are already available thanks to the Whinchcombe meteorite, which landed in Gloucestershire, England in 2021 after passing through Earth's atmosphere. It includes organic substances and extraterrestrial water that provide information on the genesis of Earth's seas.
scitechdaily.com
Orbit of Doom: The Surprising Connection Between Earth’s Orbital Patterns and an Ancient Warming Event
An international team of scientists has suggested that changes in Earth’s orbit that resulted in hotter conditions may have played a role in triggering a rapid global warming event that occurred 56 million years ago. This event, known as the Paleocene-Eocene Thermal Maximum (PETM), is considered to be an analog to modern-day climate change.
Scientists discover emperor penguin colony in Antarctica using satellite images
Colony of about 500 birds seen in remote region where they face existential threat due to global heating
NASA scientists discover Earth-sized, 'habitable zone' world just 100 light-years away
The planet could be capable of housing liquid water on its surface, as the world closely orbits a nearby star.
NASA just found a planet almost the size of Earth and it's in the habitable zone of a star
The planet TOI 700 e, about 100 light-years away, is in the "Goldilocks zone" for life, is probably rocky and is about 95% the size of Earth.
Al Gore Blames Climate Change for the Death of Democracy, Predicts 1 Billion Climate Refugees in this Century
On Wednesday, former U.S. Vice President Al Gore addressed a gathering of global leaders in Switzerland, warning them about the impending dangers of "rain bombs" and "boiling" oceans resulting from climate change.
watchers.news
Study reveals magma chamber at submarine Kolumbo volcano near Santorini, Greece poses a serious threat
A new study published in AGU’s Geochemistry, Geophysics, Geosystems has revealed the existence of a magma chamber beneath the Kolumbo volcano, located near Santorini, Greece. Using a high-resolution technology called full-waveform inversion, the study found that the magma chamber poses a serious hazard as it could produce a highly explosive, tsunamigenic eruption in the near future.
scitechdaily.com
Climate Change: NASA Reveals How Earth’s Global Temperatures Stacked Up in 2022
In 2022, Earth was about 1.11°C (2°F) warmer than the late 19th century average. Earth’s average surface temperature in 2022 tied with 2015 as the fifth warmest on record, according to an analysis by NASA. Continuing the planet’s long-term warming trend, global temperatures in 2022 were 0.89 degrees Celsius (1.6 degrees Fahrenheit) above the average for NASA’s baseline period (1951–1980), according to scientists at NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies (GISS).
