Do Fasting Diets Work? Study Finds Meal Size, Not Timing, Key to Weight Loss

By Alan Mozes
 3 days ago

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 18, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- When it comes to weight loss, what seems to matter most is how often and how much you eat, rather than when you eat.

That’s the conclusion of a new study that focused on the eating habits of about 550 adults.

For six months, all were asked to use a phone app to report both the timing and size of all their meals.

“What we found is that, on average, the more meals people ate throughout the day, or the more large meals they ate throughout the day, the more likely they were to gain weight over time,” said study author Dr. Wendy Bennett .

By contrast, “eating more small meals during the day was associated with more weight loss,” added Bennett, an associate professor of medicine at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, in Baltimore.

They found no link between when in the day people ate and any change in their weight.

Bennett stressed that the findings do not speak to the pros and cons of intermittent fasting, a popular dietary practice that involves abstaining from eating for fixed periods of time.

That’s because “we didn’t know people’s intentions,” she explained. “We really just followed everyday free-living people, without asking anyone to change their behavior, and without knowing who did or did not want to lose weight.”

So, she noted, “We can’t draw any conclusions about intermittent fasting.”

According to the American Heart Association (AHA), 4 in 10 Americans are obese. Bennett and her team wanted to gain some insight into the relative importance of when, how often and what people eat when it comes to weight control.

In 2019, the team recruited 547 adults who were primary care patients in three health systems across Maryland and Pennsylvania.

The patients' average age was 51, and about three-quarters were women. Roughly four in five were white, 12% were Black and 3% were Asian. More than 70% had a college education.

The average body mass index (BMI) pre-enrollment was pegged at nearly 31. A BMI of 30 or more is considered obese. Those with a higher BMI tended to be Black, older and more likely to have high blood pressure and/or diabetes.

All of the participants got a mobile application called “Daily24.” The app enabled them to record their sleeping and eating routines on a daily basis for half a year, and to calculate meal habits.

The study participants' weight was tracked over six years.

After crunching the numbers, the research team concluded that regardless of current weight status there was no apparent link between when people ate their meals and any weight change.

On the other hand, routinely eating more large meals (1,000 calories and up) and/or more medium meals (between 500 and 1000 calories) was linked to a greater likelihood for gaining weight. Eating fewer meals and smaller meals (below 500 calories) was linked to weight loss.

Bennett pointed out that the demographic breakdown of the patients in the study is not representative of all Americans. And given the study's observational nature, it cannot prove cause and effect, she added.

Even so, “we have seen other studies that demonstrate that the key (to weight loss) is portions and calories,” said Connie Diekman , a food and nutrition consultant and former president of the Academy of Nutrition & Dietetics.

Diekman suggested that simply developing conscious eating routines — whether involving strict fasting or not — could be helpful to many seeking to lose weight.

“Many Americans eat more in a grab and go fashion, which decreases our recognition of how much we have eaten," she noted.

“As a registered dietitian, I help my clients assess where they struggle with eating,” Diekman explained. “If it is evident that they do not have any routine, we work on that first,” identifying the kind of meal portions and frequency that will work best for the patient at hand.

The study, funded by the AHA, was published online Jan. 18 in the Journal of the American Heart Association .

There's more on the importance of meal portions at the U.S. National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases .

SOURCES: Wendy L. Bennett, MD, MPH, associate professor, medicine, division of general internal medicine, Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, Baltimore; Connie Diekman, RD, MEd, food and nutrition consultant, former president, Academy of Nutrition & Dietetics; Journal of the American Heart Association, Jan. 18, 2023, online

Wyoming News

Decreasing the added sugar in your diet can help avoid various health issues

The CDC makes no bones about it: Americans are eating and drinking too much added sugar, largely in the form of cakes, pies, brownies, soda, candy, and other sweets. As a result, they're suffering from an increased propensity for weight gain and obesity, Type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart disease (not to mention cavities). Eating foods that naturally contain sugar, such as whole fruit, is better for your health because your body digests those foods slowly, providing your cells with a steady supply...
Wyoming News

Poll Finds Nearly Half of Americans Unprepared for Medical Emergency

FRIDAY, Jan. 20, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- A medical emergency can happen at any moment. Will you be prepared? Nearly half of American adults will not, according to a new poll from the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) and Morning Consult. About 76% felt prepared to communicate with a 911 operator, but only 55% said they could provide hands-only cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). ...
Wyoming News

The amount of added sugars per capita in the US climbed steadily until 1999

In the U.S., total caloric sweeteners available for consumption peaked at 153.6 pounds per capita in 1999. This was quite a jump from 1969's 117.9 pounds per capita. During that period, the U.S. population increased by more than 76 million people, meaning sugar consumption, and thus the viability of the sugar and sweetener industry, grew much more robust. When total caloric sweeteners peaked in 1999, health groups petitioned the FDA to recommend that Americans limit the amount of sugar consumed daily. In a paper published the following year, USDA researchers noted that Americans who consumed more added sugars—more than 18% of their overall caloric intake—also typically consumed more calories but fewer nutrients. They drank 15 times more soft drinks and "fruitades" (e.g., lemonade) each day. Researchers at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, traced today's problems with obesity to baby formula in the 1970s. By the mid-1970s, children younger than 2 were drinking about three times the amount of added sugars than adults.
Wyoming News

The overall rise and fall of added sugars is mirrored in the availability of high fructose corn syrup

The drop in high fructose corn syrup usage is partly linked to the increased sales of bottled water and artificially sweetened sugar-free drinks, according to the USDA. The use of other corn sweeteners, glucose syrup, and dextrose also has fallen. Manufacturers embraced high fructose corn syrup in the 1980s as tariffs drove up the price of sugar. But health-conscious Americans concerned about obesity have begun turning away from sodas and other products sweetened with high fructose corn syrup, prompting manufacturers to omit it from products. A rise in the cost of corn has also contributed to this drop. As a result, since 1999, when high fructose corn syrup volume in the U.S. reached a historic high of 65.9 pounds per capita, there has been a 40% drop in its use.
Wyoming News

How added sugars got their own line on nutrition labels

Added sugars were first listed on nutrition labels in 2020, though the change was announced in 2016 partly because of the nutrition campaigns spurred by former first lady Michelle Obama. The sugar industry has a strong lobbying arm, and the changes to the FDA's requirements for nutrition labels were met with significant resistance, notably from the soda industry. One of the main reasons the label updates were given four years to go into effect was the tremendous cost associated with the new requirements; it will ultimately cost an estimated $2 billion to change all the product labels at all points...
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

