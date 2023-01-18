Kernels boys and girls take care of Sioux Falls Roosevelt

Read full article on original website
pureoldies1035.com
City of Mitchell to continue snow removal to widen streets
Starting Monday, January 23rd and over the course of the next two weeks, the City of Mitchell Street Department will continue working on widening the streets to full width. They will begin working on Burr Street east on 1st Avenue, 5th Avenue, and 7th Avenue. They will then move to the west side of Main Street between Main and Sanborn Boulevard and from 1st Avenue to 7th Avenue. Following that, they will move to the Sanborn and Minnesota area between 1st Avenue and 7th Avenue.
Former Sioux Falls police officer sentenced for attempted enticement of a minor using the internet
A former Sioux Falls police officer convicted of attempted enticement of a minor using the internet was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison last week. 29-year old Luke Schauer will also be on five years of supervised release following his sentence. Schauer was indicted in February of last year and pleaded guilty in September.
Delton Randall “Randy” Bormann, 60, Stickney
Delton Randall “Randy” Bormann, 60, of Stickney, SD, passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023, in Naples, FL. Funeral services will be 11:00 am Friday, January 20, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Stickney, SD. Visitation will be from 5-7:00 pm Thursday with a prayer service at 6:30 pm at the Bittner Funeral Chapel in Mitchell. Burial will be in the Blooming Valley Cemetery at rural Stickney.
