Kernels boys and girls take care of Sioux Falls Roosevelt

Starting Monday, January 23rd and over the course of the next two weeks, the City of Mitchell Street Department will continue working on widening the streets to full width. They will begin working on Burr Street east on 1st Avenue, 5th Avenue, and 7th Avenue. They will then move to the west side of Main Street between Main and Sanborn Boulevard and from 1st Avenue to 7th Avenue. Following that, they will move to the Sanborn and Minnesota area between 1st Avenue and 7th Avenue.

MITCHELL, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO