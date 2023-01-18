Beloved Palace of Fine Arts swan Blanche dies at age 28

SAN FRANCISCO -- Officials with the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department on Wednesday announced that the beloved Palace of Fine Arts swan known as Blanche recently died.

Blanche, who was 28 years old, died last Thursday, Jan. 12, at the Sonoma County country estate where she had been relocated in July of last year due to concerns about avian flu and lead in the urban soil, according to a press release issued by SF Rec and Park.

Palace of Fine Arts swan Blanche SF Rec and Park

Blanche had spent her entire life at the Palace of Fine Arts lagoon, frequently charming visitors, according to volunteer caretaker Gayle Hagerty.

"She was amazing. She loved people. She loved children. She thought anyone near the edge of the water was there to see her. People were mesmerized by how social she was," Hagerty said.

Though mute swans can frequently be aggressive, SF Rec and Park officials said Blanche was "blessed with a sanguine, gregarious temperament."

While Blanche's relocation was intended to be temporary, Hagerty said recently widowed swan blossomed in the idyllic country setting where she was reunited with her son Stanley.

"She was in a beautiful place where she was so happy and she ruled the roost," said Hagerty, who has been caring for the Palace swans for 30 years. "The other swans recognized her as a queen and never one day passed where she wasn't appreciated and given love."

"Blanche inspired animal lovers and romantics at the Palace of Fine Arts for nearly three decades," said San Francisco Recreation and Park Department General Manager Phil Ginsburg. "Her beauty and grace rivaled that of the Palace itself, but it was her extraordinary personality that won over our visitors. She was a perfect ambassador."

In lieu of flowers, SF Rec and Park ask that fans honor Blanche's memory by getting outside and enjoying a park.