New York City, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

New York Post

$9B plunge in NYC commercial real estate sets up brutal political fight over shrinking tax pie

New York City’s golden goose isn’t just losing its feathers, it’s coughing up blood, and the whole structure of government will need to adjust. Per the city Finance Department, the total value of Gotham’s commercial real estate — offices, stores and hotels — is nearly $9 billion short of its most recent high. And it’s likely headed down more, as companies downsize their office footprints and stores across the city close. One of the city’s real-estate giants, Vornado, just got demoted from the S&P 500. As Finance Commissioner Preston Niblack notes, “The decline in office occupancy continues to impact retail stores and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

The iron hand of gov’t is the biggest reason NYC’s economy hasn’t recovered from COVID

Don’t ignore the hidden reason the city economy is still struggling so long after the pandemic ended: the way our government (city and state) discourages job creation and economic growth. A host of labor statistics paint a grim picture of the city’s recovery: We are still down 12% from our pre-pandemic total of jobs (and recovering that last slice will take nearly two more years), while the nation’s up 500,000. Unemployment’s around 6%, nearly twice the national level. Worse, the actual workforce has shrunk by 300,000, thanks to some giving up on Gotham entirely and moving away and others just giving up...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Mexico’s richest man re-lists NYC’s largest townhouse for $80M

Telecom billionaire Carlos Slim, Mexico’s wealthiest man and the former richest man in the world, has re-listed his palatial New York City townhouse for a whopping $80 million, according to a jaw-dropping StreetEasy listing update. Located at 1009 Fifth Ave. on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, Slim — otherwise known as Carlos Slim Helú — previously listed the 20,000-square-foot property for the same price in 2015. At the time, that $80 million ask was a record price in the city — and today, it’s the priciest townhouse for sale across the city, according to StreetEasy data. Moreover, if the property sells...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
beckerspayer.com

New York City's Medicare Advantage plan 'dead,' city leaders say

A plan to shift New York City retirees' coverage to Medicare Advantage has stalled indefinitely, the New York Daily News reported Jan. 19. Courts have blocked the city's proposal to charge retired city employees who opt out of a Medicare Advantage plan a $191 monthly premium, ruling it violates a city law that requires retirees receive free health coverage for life.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Chase ATMs in NYC closing early over ‘rising crime’ and ‘vagrancy’

Crime is making it a lot harder to get cash in the Big Apple. You can bank on it. Chase Bank is locking up multiple around-the-clock ATMs early “due to rising crime.” “Our apologies. We decide (sic) to close several ATM vestibules at 5 PM or 6 PM, aligning the hours of service to that of the normal branch hours, due to rising crime and vagrancy that occurred in these previously 24/7 vestibules,” Chase tweeted this week. But the bank was cagey about the extent of the cutbacks. “For the safety of our customers and employees, we may temporarily close some ATMs overnight,” a Chase...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

Opinion: Casinos will do more harm than good in NYC

Casinos hurt local businesses across the U.S. during the Great Recession. Retail sales growth rates were two to three times lower in casino areas than in noncasino areas from 2007 to 2012, according to my recent analysis of U.S. Census Bureau data across 39 states. Casinos make economic downturns worse...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Scenes from a jobs crisis as NYC struggles with a workforce shortage: ‘It’s a mess’

Startling new data has revealed that New York had a roughly 300,000-person drop in its workforce since the pandemic. While New York added 13,500 jobs in December, it leaves the city short of pre-COVID levels. Some from the city share their struggles dealing with a worker shortage and how business is down. Tourists aren’t here Sevestet Sakar, 78, owner of leather store Village Tannery in the West Village, has been in business for 49 years.  “We were three people working in production and we only ended up maintaining one of the three,” she said. “We try, but it’s part-time. It’s not full-time. We had to reduce the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanda.org

D.A. Bragg Announces Indictment in Multi-Million Dollar Cash Payroll Insurance Fraud

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr. today announced the indictment of JUAN ESCOBAR, 46, and his drywall and carpentry companies for defrauding the New York State Insurance Fund (“NYSIF”) of nearly $3 million in insurance premium payments. The defendants are charged in a New York Supreme Court indictment with Conspiracy, Insurance Fraud and Falsifying Business Records. [1]
MANHATTAN, NY
homedit.com

Flea Market NYC: Where To Find The Best Secondhand Shops

A flea market NYC is a great place to find bargains in the Big Apple. There are flea markets scattered across the city, and many of them are near major tourist attractions like the tallest buildings in NYC. Some NYC flea markets are indoors while others are only outdoors. Certain...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

NYPD: 1,300 illegal marijuana stores in NYC

NEW YORK - It’s hard to miss the marijuana shops on almost every block in New York City. According to the NYPD, more than 1,300 illegal marijuana stores are selling pot without a license. "I admit, I don't think we ever talked about this scenario happening," St. Senator Liz...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brickunderground.com

A lottery opens for 57 apartments for seniors in Sunset Park, Brooklyn

Housing lottery applications are open for 57 newly constructed apartments at 414 63rd St. in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn. Only households where at least one member is 62 years of age or older are eligible to apply for this housing lottery. Eligible applicants must also qualify for Section...
BROOKLYN, NY
Source Money

Smoke Shops Are Too Dangerous to Own & Operate In New York City. Luis "Blue Boy Rosado May Have Been a Victim as Well.

Unlike Luis "Blue Boy Rosado, New York Smoke Shop workers seem to be protecting Illegal marijuana sells. Former NBA player Glen "Big Baby" Davis had given Mr. rosado a job to watch over the legit goods that he now owned. On Oct 21st it was alleged that Mr. rosado had shot another assailant while doing his duty. Because Mr. Rosado is a felon that means in New York he does not have the legal right to bare arms. On Jan 3rd of this year, Mr. rosado obtained legal representation and turned himself in only to be remanded by the criminal justice system. Not known if Blue Boy possessed the actual firearm or the assailant, is unsure pending investigation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYC mom Elizabeth Gomes will lose eye after subway attack: Blind injustice

The Queens mom savagely beaten by a ranting homeless man at a Howard Beach subway station confirmed for the first time that she will lose her eye because of the attack. “I’m going to be blind in my right eye now,” said Elizabeth Gomes. “The nerve system is completely damaged and the eye is just deflating.” Gomes, 33, said she is scheduled to meet with a specialist at New York Eye & Ear Infirmary on Feb. 13 to learn the next steps in getting a prosthetic eye. “I mean honestly, I still wake up everyday and I still can’t believe it. I still...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Rogue driven by lying Rep. George Santos has at least 5 open speeding tickets, with 4 in Queens school zones

Even lying Long Island Rep. George Santos’ main ride is a Rogue. The Nissan Rogue driven by the scandal-scarred congressman has been ticketed for speeding at least five times since he was elected to office — including four times in school zones in Queens, online records show. The blue all-wheel-drive car, which The Post has seen the defiant 34-year-old Republican driving while dashing around the Big Apple, has racked up at least $300 in recent fines, the records show. That includes four in Queens, where he and his family have lived at times rent-free, as well as a speeding fine in Washington, DC,...
QUEENS, NY

