ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
CBS DFW

Customs officials are seizing eggs at the U.S.-Mexico border

U.S. customs officials are cracking down on egg smugglers. With egg prices soaring in the U.S. over the last year, more Americans are crossing into Mexico to buy the food item and trying to sneak cartons of raw eggs along some areas of the southern border, including California and Texas."We are seeing an increase in people attempting to cross eggs from Juarez to El Paso because they are significantly less expensive in Mexico than the U.S.," U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesman Roger Maier told CBS MoneyWatch. "This is also occurring with added frequency at other Southwest border locations."Egg prices have soared...
EL PASO, TX
Washington Examiner

Democrats block Youngkin effort to ditch California electric vehicle rules

Democrats on a Virginia Senate committee blocked a GOP-led effort to repeal parts of a state law designed to increase the uptake of electric vehicles by adopting California's strict air quality standards, thwarting the efforts of Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA). The Tuesday party-line vote killed legislation that would have prohibited...
VIRGINIA STATE
POLITICO

The FAA has a new problem: Senate Republicans are raising a military waiver issue that could stall Joe Biden's pick to run the agency.

According to statute, FAA administrators must be a U.S. citizen, be a "civilian" and have experience in a field directly related to aviation. What's happening: Phil Washington, President Joe Biden's pick to head the FAA, has a new problem: Some Senate Republicans appear intent on fouling up his nomination over a statutory requirement intended to ensure that the head of the agency is a civilian.
MAINE STATE
US News and World Report

New York State to Forgive $672 Million of Overdue Gas, Electric Bills

(Reuters) - New York state will forgive $672 million worth of unpaid gas and electric utility bills from the pandemic era for about half a million customers, in what the governor's office said was "the largest utility customer financial assistance program in state history." The relief is expected to prevent...
Flying Magazine

G100UL Avgas Replacement Set to Soon Hit Pumps

GAMI stands at the ready to provide the GA industry with a high octane, unleaded fuel, said President Tim Roehl (right), seen here with GAMI co-founder George Braly (left). [Courtesy: GAMI]. We stand at the dawn of a new age for general aviation. For years, the industry standard fuel, 100LL,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TravelPulse

Amtrak Plans to Begin Replacing Overnight Trains

Amtrak is preparing to replace its overnight trains with more sustainable and efficient models, marking the first step to replace its Long Distance Network, which consists of 14 overnight routes across the United States. Ten manufacturers submitted their ideas on replacement railcars for the network, which include current Superliner I...
FLORIDA STATE
Flying Magazine

FAA Extending Aircraft Registration to 7 Years

New and current aircraft FAA registration certificates for aircraft and large drones will be extended to seven years, beginning January 23. [Credit: Shutterstock]. New and current aircraft Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) registration certificates for aircraft and large drones are being extended from three years to seven, beginning January 23. The...
The Independent

Washington bill would lower legal blood alcohol level limit

A bill under consideration in Washington would make it the second state in the country to lower the legal limit for a driver’s blood alcohol content from 0.08% to 0.05%.State Sen. John Lovick, D-Mill Creek, is Senate Bill 5002′s primary sponsor. The former state trooper and former Snohomish County sheriff said this week that of the more than 700 people killed on Washington roads last year, over half were DUI-related.“Our roads are not as safe as they should be, and they are definitely not as safe as they could be,” Lovick said. “I see driving behavior that is beyond anything...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy