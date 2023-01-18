Read full article on original website
Biden admin quietly reinstates 'overreaching' EPA rule potentially regulating 'puddles and ditches'
New regulations and definitions of water bodies in the U.S. have some worried the Biden administration could regulate puddles and ditches used by farmers.
Biden builds taxpayer-funded wall around Delaware beach house despite opposing border barriers
A wall is reportedly being constructed around President Biden's Delaware vacation home despite his staunch opposition to building a wall at the U.S.-Mexico border.
SEE IT: Biden continues building taxpayer-funded wall around beach house amid border crisis, docs scandal
President Joe Biden is building a taxpayer-funded wall around his Delaware beach house, while strongly opposing a wall at the southern border amid the border crisis.
"This is corruption": Joe Manchin chief of staff now chief lobbyist for Big Oil
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., talks with reporters in the U.S. Capitol (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. The top aide of Sen. Joe Manchin,...
After confusion, Virginia senators advance bill for year-round daylight saving time
A state Senate committee advanced a proposal to move Virginia to year-round daylight saving time after senators revealed their confusion about the difference between it and standard time.
Customs officials are seizing eggs at the U.S.-Mexico border
U.S. customs officials are cracking down on egg smugglers. With egg prices soaring in the U.S. over the last year, more Americans are crossing into Mexico to buy the food item and trying to sneak cartons of raw eggs along some areas of the southern border, including California and Texas."We are seeing an increase in people attempting to cross eggs from Juarez to El Paso because they are significantly less expensive in Mexico than the U.S.," U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesman Roger Maier told CBS MoneyWatch. "This is also occurring with added frequency at other Southwest border locations."Egg prices have soared...
Lawmaker Who Called For Phasing Out Electric Vehicles Says He Has 'No Problem' With Them
Republican Wyoming state Sen. Jim Anderson said his joint resolution takes issue with a California plan that bans sales of new fossil-fuel-powered cars by 2035.
Washington Examiner
Democrats block Youngkin effort to ditch California electric vehicle rules
Democrats on a Virginia Senate committee blocked a GOP-led effort to repeal parts of a state law designed to increase the uptake of electric vehicles by adopting California's strict air quality standards, thwarting the efforts of Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA). The Tuesday party-line vote killed legislation that would have prohibited...
POLITICO
The FAA has a new problem: Senate Republicans are raising a military waiver issue that could stall Joe Biden's pick to run the agency.
According to statute, FAA administrators must be a U.S. citizen, be a "civilian" and have experience in a field directly related to aviation. What's happening: Phil Washington, President Joe Biden's pick to head the FAA, has a new problem: Some Senate Republicans appear intent on fouling up his nomination over a statutory requirement intended to ensure that the head of the agency is a civilian.
Jaywalking remains illegal in Washington, but a legislator is pushing to repeal it
SEATTLE — An effort is underway in the legislature to repeal the law against jaywalking in the state of Washington. California, Nevada and Virginia recently did the same, and a Senate Bill 5383 was introduced to Washington lawmakers on Monday. "Jaywalking laws started about 100 years ago and since...
Wood banks emerge as vital source of heat while US gas bills still on the rise
Wood banks distribute firewood to people in need as the average US gas bill goes up by 28% this winter
Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine running for third term
U.S. Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia said he will run for re-election in 2024, easing Democrats' concerns of having a new candidate up against a Republican after the GOP's statewide victories two years ago.
Lawmakers call on 8 states to pass wealth taxes to help pay for childcare, affordable housing, and ending homelessness
Taxing the ultra-wealthy could raise billions to help middle-class families afford childcare and housing, lawmakers say.
US News and World Report
New York State to Forgive $672 Million of Overdue Gas, Electric Bills
(Reuters) - New York state will forgive $672 million worth of unpaid gas and electric utility bills from the pandemic era for about half a million customers, in what the governor's office said was "the largest utility customer financial assistance program in state history." The relief is expected to prevent...
Flying Magazine
G100UL Avgas Replacement Set to Soon Hit Pumps
GAMI stands at the ready to provide the GA industry with a high octane, unleaded fuel, said President Tim Roehl (right), seen here with GAMI co-founder George Braly (left). [Courtesy: GAMI]. We stand at the dawn of a new age for general aviation. For years, the industry standard fuel, 100LL,...
TravelPulse
Amtrak Plans to Begin Replacing Overnight Trains
Amtrak is preparing to replace its overnight trains with more sustainable and efficient models, marking the first step to replace its Long Distance Network, which consists of 14 overnight routes across the United States. Ten manufacturers submitted their ideas on replacement railcars for the network, which include current Superliner I...
Michigan man among 3 active-duty Marines charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
A Marine who said he was waiting for “Civil war 2” and two other active-duty members of the military, including one from Michigan, have been charged with participating in the riot at the U.S. Capitol, authorities said in newly filed court papers.
Flying Magazine
FAA Extending Aircraft Registration to 7 Years
New and current aircraft FAA registration certificates for aircraft and large drones will be extended to seven years, beginning January 23. [Credit: Shutterstock]. New and current aircraft Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) registration certificates for aircraft and large drones are being extended from three years to seven, beginning January 23. The...
Washington bill would lower legal blood alcohol level limit
A bill under consideration in Washington would make it the second state in the country to lower the legal limit for a driver’s blood alcohol content from 0.08% to 0.05%.State Sen. John Lovick, D-Mill Creek, is Senate Bill 5002′s primary sponsor. The former state trooper and former Snohomish County sheriff said this week that of the more than 700 people killed on Washington roads last year, over half were DUI-related.“Our roads are not as safe as they should be, and they are definitely not as safe as they could be,” Lovick said. “I see driving behavior that is beyond anything...
