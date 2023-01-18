ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

Another Local Colorado Food Favorite Closes After 15 Years

Sadly, Colorado lost another local favorite in 2023. This small family-owned and operated business was a sweet snack go-to for 15 years, and now we say goodbye. So far in 2023, we've had to say goodbye to a lot of mainstays across our state. Stores like TJ Maxx on the famous 16th Street Mall in Denver after 30 years. The 16th Street Mall McDonald's also closed after 40 years. Four different Big Lots stores in Colorado, including the Fort Collins Location. Even a popular local Colorado Brewery announced this week that it's locking up shop at the beginning of February after 15 years. It just feels like one after another, we're losing so many of our favorite places. Sadly, another very popular local food favorite has announced its closure this week as well.
“Fat, Black and Gettin It”: The unexpected influence of Colorado’s outdoor TikTok star Nelson Holland

Nelson Holland battles negative thoughts all the time, so much so that they’re liable to knock his sizable frame to the ground. When he feels this way, Holland goes to his favorite spot, the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge at the edge of Denver, a place where Holland discovered nature and changed every part of his life. It doesn’t matter what he weighs there. The bison that Holland knows so intimately that he can tell you where they’ll move next don’t care. His dark skin color, braided hair and slight Brooklyn accent don’t bother them either.
Cousins Maine Lobster coming to Denver

Cousins Maine Lobster, leading food truck concept and provider of the tastiest Maine lobster rolls across the country, announces their upcoming grand opening at Joyride Brewing Company on Saturday, January 28.
Beatles legend announces Colorado concerts

DENVER — Ringo Starr is coming to Colorado. The two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Famer has announced two concerts in Colorado on a new North American tour. Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band will perform at Denver's Bellco Theatre on Tuesday, June 6, at 7:30 p.m. Starr...
Watch: Fort Collins Gets a Cool Mention in the 2007 ‘Reno 911!’ Movie

Everybody just seems to love the actor, Paul Rudd. Does he have an affinity for Fort Collins? In the 2007 comedy, "Reno 911!: Miami," it sure does seem like it. He's part of the Marvel Universe as "Ant Man," he's been in the "Anchorman" movies, he's in the new "Ghostbusters" reboot, and he was in this wacky comedy. He plays a drug lord in Miami, but he's not from Miami. He's from Fort Collins.
99.9 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

