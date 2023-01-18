Read full article on original website
Updated List of Permanent Macy’s Location Closures For 2023Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
NWS predicts rough Wednesday morning travel after "impactful snow storm" Tuesday evening.Sherif SaadDenver, CO
Complete List of Multiple Big Lots! Permanent Closings For JanuaryJoel EisenbergDenver, CO
Major retail chain expected to close multiple stores in ColoradoKristen WaltersColorado State
What's new with Frozen Dead Guy Days?Brittany AnasEstes Park, CO
This Tasty Taco Truck on North College is a Big Favorite in Fort Collins
North College in Fort Colllins has a lot of great places to check out, including movies at The Lyric, bowling and bands at 830 North, and some of the best tacos in town. There's just something about a great taco: The flavor, the spice, the "crunch." When you add in "authentic Mexican" to the equation, you'd better jump in the car and head north.
Another Local Colorado Food Favorite Closes After 15 Years
Sadly, Colorado lost another local favorite in 2023. This small family-owned and operated business was a sweet snack go-to for 15 years, and now we say goodbye. So far in 2023, we've had to say goodbye to a lot of mainstays across our state. Stores like TJ Maxx on the famous 16th Street Mall in Denver after 30 years. The 16th Street Mall McDonald's also closed after 40 years. Four different Big Lots stores in Colorado, including the Fort Collins Location. Even a popular local Colorado Brewery announced this week that it's locking up shop at the beginning of February after 15 years. It just feels like one after another, we're losing so many of our favorite places. Sadly, another very popular local food favorite has announced its closure this week as well.
People in Fort Collins Are Moving to These More Appealing Cities
I'm not saying you should consider leaving Fort Collins, but if you did, where would you go? Usually when you think of friends or family moving away from here, it's usually for a job or college, or maybe a relationship of some sort, that takes them to another state far away.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Biscuits In Colorado
Cheapism has the scoop on every state's most delicious biscuits.
Why? Fort Collins Resident Falls Victim To Bizarre Tik Tok Trend
Well, at least we can speculate that it's a Tik Tok trend, but we may never actually know for sure. The internet seems to think it's a Tik Tok trend - at least dating back a couple of years - but even if it is, tell me this isn't the absolute dumbest thing you've ever heard of.
A Popular Fort Collins Restaurant Appears to Have Closed for Good
Fort Collins may have lost The Lost Cajun. According to the Coloradoan, the Louisiana-style restaurant arrived at 331 S. Meldrum St. in late 2015 with the goal of serving "really great, high quality, and very consistent" food to the Choice City. Based on the eatery's TripAdvisor reviews, it succeeded in...
Take a Rare Look Inside + Learn About Colorado’s Sports Castle
Colorado is full of history, and much of the history that remains today can be found in historic buildings. One historic building has gone through major changes over its lifetime and is still standing in downtown Denver, but looks much different on the outside than it did in its heyday.
Chamber Member Spotlight: Sleep Well With Urban Mattress Fort Collins
The Chamber Member Spotlight is brought to you by the Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce. You can't overstate the importance of a good night's sleep, which is why you shouldn't mess with your mattress. It's also why Urban Mattress Fort Collins offers life-changing products made with natural materials and...
Summit Daily News
“Fat, Black and Gettin It”: The unexpected influence of Colorado’s outdoor TikTok star Nelson Holland
Nelson Holland battles negative thoughts all the time, so much so that they’re liable to knock his sizable frame to the ground. When he feels this way, Holland goes to his favorite spot, the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge at the edge of Denver, a place where Holland discovered nature and changed every part of his life. It doesn’t matter what he weighs there. The bison that Holland knows so intimately that he can tell you where they’ll move next don’t care. His dark skin color, braided hair and slight Brooklyn accent don’t bother them either.
Take a Spin in Town with Fort Collins’s E-Bike and Scooter Share
There are so many unique and interesting places to explore around Fort Collins - even just in Old Town alone. From parks and natural areas to breweries, bars, and restaurants, one could spend a whole day cruising around the city without ever running out of things to do. Fort Collins's...
The City of Fort Collins Celebrates National Radon Action Month
The City of Fort Collins will be providing discounted Radon Test Kits at The Fort Collins Senior Center (1200 Raintree Dr, Fort Collins, CO 80526) the entire month of January 2023. Are you ready for a fun-filled Colorado ski vacation? Would you prefer to stay at a place where you...
At Last? Long-Needed Grocery Store in East Loveland May Be on the Way
For decades, Lovelanders have wanted to have a grocery store on the east side of town. With the number of people living on that side of the city these days, one is needed even more. If this development plan goes through, this could be some of the greatest news to...
Cousins Maine Lobster coming to Denver
Cousins Maine Lobster, leading food truck concept and provider of the tastiest Maine lobster rolls across the country, announces their upcoming grand opening at Joyride Brewing Company on Saturday, January 28.
Colorado man selling “witness tree” table from Civil War
A giant wooden table on display at the National Western Stock Show is catching plenty of attention, not just for its beauty, but for its story.
Love Collectibles? “RetroMania” Is Back In Colorado This Month
If you're a collector or Comic-Con fan in Colorado, then you know all about when these big shows come through. Have you ever heard of RetroMania though? It's back next weekend. RetroMania Collectibles Show In Colorado. Toys and collectibles aren't just for kids. Contrary to what you may be told,...
One of Colorado’s Oldest BBQ Joints is Getting Set to Shut Its Doors
All good things come to an end, they say. This BBQ restaurant in Colorado has been serving up very good food for over four decades, but the time has come to move on. The man who began this joint worked with two legendary professionals. One, when he played for the New York Jets, and one after he left football to start a new career in the Denver area.
9News
Beatles legend announces Colorado concerts
DENVER — Ringo Starr is coming to Colorado. The two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Famer has announced two concerts in Colorado on a new North American tour. Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band will perform at Denver's Bellco Theatre on Tuesday, June 6, at 7:30 p.m. Starr...
Colorado rancher uses genetics to create super mountain cows
When a Denver Gazette reporter called the Walter Angus company to interview them on the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association award they just earned, Manager Ty Walter responded: “I’m cleaning the pens right now. The weather’s not helping.”. This was Wednesday, as the state was getting pounded with...
Two Colorado zoos ranked among best in United States in 2023
According to an article published by Travellers Worldwide, two of the best American zoos are located in Colorado. On a list of the country's 14 best zoos for 2023, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo ranked 4th and Denver zoo ranked 8th. It's hard to argue that Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, located in Colorado...
Watch: Fort Collins Gets a Cool Mention in the 2007 ‘Reno 911!’ Movie
Everybody just seems to love the actor, Paul Rudd. Does he have an affinity for Fort Collins? In the 2007 comedy, "Reno 911!: Miami," it sure does seem like it. He's part of the Marvel Universe as "Ant Man," he's been in the "Anchorman" movies, he's in the new "Ghostbusters" reboot, and he was in this wacky comedy. He plays a drug lord in Miami, but he's not from Miami. He's from Fort Collins.
