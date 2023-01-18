Read full article on original website
New COVID-19 subvariant spreading quickly in Alabama
For months, respiratory viruses like RSV and the flu have had a stronghold on the entire country — but those viruses seem to be dwindling as COVID-19 shows signs of another surge.
Heads up! USDA dropping rabies vaccines in south Alabama
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The United States Department of Agriculture, Wildlife Services is scheduled to distribute oral rabies vaccine baits for raccoons and other wildlife in Baldwin County from January 20 to January 23, according to a news release. This is part of a 10-day, statewide distribution plan. “These baits will be distributed via […]
What a Difference a Year Makes, but COVID’s Still Around
One year ago, Alabama was in the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic. At the state’s peak, on Jan 21, 2022, the 7-day average of new COVID cases per day was 12,918, according to the New York Times’ COVID tracker. The year before, in February, 2021, deaths hit their...
Previewing Perspectives with Eric Reynolds: Homelessness in lower Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Eric Reynolds joined us to preview this week’s episode of Perspectives about homelessness in Lower Alabama. The mission of Housing First, Inc. is to end homelessness in southwest Alabama. Their approach to serving people experiencing homelessness, recognizes a homeless person must first be able to access a decent, safe place to live, that does not limit length of stay (permanent housing), before stabilizing, improving health, reducing harmful behaviors, or increasing income.
Governor Ivey Issues Executive Order to Promote and Protect Religious Liberty in Alabama
Montgomery, AL – Governor Kay Ivey on Friday signed Executive Order 733, “Promoting and Defending Religious Liberty Through Implementation of the Alabama Religious Freedom Amendment,” to further strengthen protections for religious liberty in Alabama.
Overcrowded prisons versus harsh fentanyl punishment: Debate to stir in Montgomery over mandatory minimum bill
Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Baldwin County Coroner’s Office has seen a dramatic shift in the type of deaths occurring within one of the state’s fastest-growing counties. Since 2020, there are anywhere between 60 to 80 overdose deaths within Baldwin County, an increase of well...
It Costs More To Smoke In Alabama Than Almost Every Other State
Million-dollar homes, expensive cars, children's college funds, stock investments, or even lavish vacations are all things Alabama smokers could buy according to a recent study. When I think of millions of dollars at my disposal, I automatically go to houses. Plenty of natural lighting, space for the kids to run...
Guest opinion: Alabama Legislature should pass new police use-of-force standard
As we move into a new year with friends and loved ones, one Huntsville family continues to live an ongoing nightmare, with an empty place at the family’s table. For Officer Ben Darby, this represents another day in prison, away from his loving wife and family, since his unjust conviction for murder in May 2021. Officer Darby’s case represents not just a miscarriage of justice in its own right, but a tangible example of why Alabama needs to change its laws, so that future police officers like him don’t get railroaded for their actions.
Blacks, women, underrepresented on Alabama’s appointed boards, commissions
Blacks and women are underrepresented on appointed boards and commissions in Alabama, according to the numbers in a report compiled by the Alabama Department of Examiners of Public Accounts. The report, released Jan. 6, is an update of one compiled about every two years by the Examiners Department. It includes...
SNAP replacement benefits offered in 6 counties affected by Jan. 12 storms
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Human Resources has announced SNAP replacement benefits for program participants in six counties who experienced food losses in the Jan. 12 tornado outbreak. Eligible recipients in the following counties can request replacement benefits by visiting their local DHR office by Feb. 2:
Aniah's Law implemented across Alabama
Aniah's Law passed in November. Now less than two months later, judges across the state are using it. It's meant to deny bail to violent offenders accused of crimes ranging from human trafficking to murder. In Anniston, an 18-year-old man arrested in connection to the shooting deaths of two people...
Governor Ivey signs executive order to strengthen protections on religious liberty
Friday morning, Governor Kay Ivey signed an executive order to further protect religious liberty in Alabama.
First bills filed ahead of 2023 Alabama legislative session
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The first bills of the 2023 Alabama legislative session have officially been pre-filed. Both come from Republican Sen. April Weaver, who represents Shelby, Chilton and Bibb Counties. SB1, dubbed the “Deputy Brad Johnson Act” makes changes to correctional incentive time, or “good time” earned for inmates. It would make it harder […]
Confused about Alabama’s permitless carry law? One city to host meeting to address questions
Alabama on New Year’s Day became the 25th state to remove a requirement for gun owners to purchase a permit to carry a handgun. But law enforcement officials say the new law is sparking questions that include, among other things, whether guns are restricted from churches and government buildings. And another question: Do gun owners need to purchase an Alabama permit if they travel with their firearm to a nearby state?
"No Stone Unturned: Preserving Slave Cemeteries in Alabama." An APR news series
Part 1 — "The 40 unmarked graves" “I got all my equipment in the back of the Honda CRV. How’s that for efficiency and good engineering?” asked Len Strozier during a quiet morning in a wooded area on the Black Warrior River, north of Tuscaloosa. He's getting ready to go to work.
Alabama withdraws from voter registration group
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama has withdrawn from a 32-state voter registration partnership. New Secretary of State Wes Allen sent a letter Tuesday withdrawing from the Electronic Registration Information Center, a non-profit grouping of 32 states and the District of Columbia. Allen cited concerns over privacy, saying he was troubled...
3 more Alabama counties eligible for FEMA assistance for Jan. 12 tornadoes, storms
People in three more Alabama counties are now eligible for federal assistance in the wake of last’s weeks storms and tornadoes after FEMA added Coosa, Elmore and Hale counties to the designated disaster area. The Jan. 12 storms killed six people and left a trail of destruction in its...
5 Dinosaurs that Lived in Alabama (And Where to See Fossils Today)
5 Dinosaurs that Lived in Alabama (And Where to See Fossils Today) Sometimes, it’s easy to forget that parts of the United States once had large dinosaurs roaming the lands. Alabama was not necessarily a hotbed of dinosaur activity relative to the rest of the U.S. Yet, paleontologists have found a great deal of fossil evidence in this area. Although you won’t find fossils of Argentinosaurus or other vast creatures, we’re going to show you five dinosaurs that lived in Alabama and talk about where you can see their fossils today.
Alabama mother of overdose victim files wrongful death lawsuit against oncologist, Walgreens
A North Alabama oncologist is at the center of a recently filed wrongful death lawsuit tied to alleged conduct that led to his medical license being stripped.
How legislators are working to bring exhibition driving to a halt
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some Alabama lawmakers are working to stop the dangerous and sometimes deadly activity of exhibition driving. If you live in downtown Birmingham, you have undoubtedly heard the roars of the engines and screeching of the tires. The hope is the sights and sounds will stop after...
