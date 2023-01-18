Accuser’s mom testifies in trial for former CMS student’s sex assault lawsuit

CHARLOTTE — The trial has begun for a former Myers Park High School student’s lawsuit over her sexual assault case.

The former student sued Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and the City of Charlotte, saying they mishandled her report of a sexual assault that happened near the campus on Nov. 3, 2015. As we cover the trial, Channel 9 will have daily recaps in this story.

According to a nearly 30-page civil suit, the unidentified girl, Jane Doe, said a fellow student “grabbed and squeezed” her arm and pulled her toward the woods next to campus, despite her verbal protest. That’s when, according to the lawsuit, Doe started to send frantic texts: “Help me,” “Guys, I’m being serious. I’m really scared,” and “Mom, I’m being kidnapped. Call somebody.” Shortly after, she describes being raped by the student.

Doe is seeking an undisclosed amount of damages. The complaints say, “Ms. Doe suffered and continues to suffer injuries, including, without limitations, emotional distress, psychological trauma, and mortification.”

The court complaint also states, “The actions and inactions of defendants to discount Ms. Doe’s abduction and subsequent rape by a fellow student were driven by endemic and discriminatory sex-based stereotypes and gender biases held by officials at MPHS.”

Witnesses called

On Tuesday, Doe’s attorney called a number of witnesses, including four former Myers Park students.

One of them, identified as “S.B.,” was in tears as she took the stand to talk about her own sex assault on campus, and her allegation that school administrators dissuaded her from reporting the assault to law enforcement.

The defendants’ side countered, getting S.B. to admit she went to the woods to make out with someone she had been dating, and did not know it would go that far.

The deposition for former Myers Park principal Mark Bosco was also read in court Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Doe’s mom took the stand, giving about two hours of testimony. She talked about the texts she received from her daughter saying she had been kidnapped, and later, that she had been attacked in the woods. Her mom spoke about the emotional trauma the incident caused her and her daughter.

Doe’s mom, identified as Mrs. Doe, said she was frustrated the school resource officer spent more time talking to her daughter on campus rather than taking her to the hospital. Mrs. Doe also said she felt school officials had already come to the conclusion early on that her daughter skipped class with her alleged attacker, that no assault happened, and that a report had been taken.

Those conclusions are why Mrs. Doe said she decided not to let school officials interview her daughter.

In their cross-examination of Mrs. Doe, attorneys for CMS pointed out differences between her July 2020 deposition and her testimony Wednesday -- mainly that there were things she said Wednesday that she did not share in the original deposition. She also admitted she didn’t return a voicemail from the Myers Park principal in the days after the attack.

Channel 9′s Jonathan Lowe reported the main thing that stuck out from the cross-examination was about the core of the lawsuit, which alleges a deliberate indifference from the defendants about Doe’s sexual assault claims, and that the two groups mishandled the investigation. But the prosecution asked how the plaintiffs could make that allegation when the mom’s testimony revealed new information for the first time. They also said their claims are at odds with the fact that she didn’t return calls from the school.

Lowe stepped back into court as the hospital nurse who examined Jane Doe took the stand just before noon Wednesday.

Doe’s attorneys plan to call her to the stand on Thursday. Doe’s mother said she’s never had a conversation with her daughter about the details of the alleged assault seven years ago. She said her focus has been making sure her daughter is OK, and that she thought her daughter would talk to her when she was ready.

But her daughter’s testimony is what will be front and center for most -- if not all -- of the day Thursday.

Opening arguments

Doe’s attorneys began their opening statements Tuesday afternoon.

In their statements, Doe’s attorney said school administrators were “deliberately indifferent” about Doe’s reported kidnapping and sex assault, and said they failed to protect her and dissuaded her from pursing a criminal investigation.

They also claimed the City of Charlotte was negligent in the hiring, retention and training of the school resource officer who responded to the incident.

An attorney for the City of Charlotte argued the officer did everything he was supposed to do to investigate. The attorney said Doe didn’t report the assault until after she got home, and that she had initially told the SRO during an interview that she was OK.

The city’s attorney said when Doe’s mother called the school and said Doe had been raped, the officer took a report. The officer pursued the report, according to the attorney, and he reached out to sex assault detectives who told him no force was used, so it didn’t raise to the level of sexual assault. The attorney said he did everything he was supposed to do.

An attorney for the CMS Board of Education denied Doe’s claims, saying their response was reasonable. They said the district took measures to investigate in order to end further harassment.

The school board’s attorney said texts show Doe and the student she’s accusing of rape had a relationship, and said they had plans to skip school that day. The attorney said there was no evidence to substantiate a forced encounter.

The attorney also said Doe willingly left campus on her own, and said the two went to a location a mile away from campus.

Jury selected

On Tuesday, eight jurors were selected to decide the case. The jury was made up of six white men and two Black women. The jurors were asked a series of questions related to how potential jurors will make decisions.

Because of the way the courtroom is set up, the witness box directly faces the jury box. That was an intentional decision to make the jury the center of any jury trial.

During the trial, Jane Doe, her parents, and former Myers Park principal Mark Bosco are expected to take the stand, as well as CMPD officers, sex assault detectives and former Myers Park students.

The judge told jurors Tuesday the case can be summed up by the following allegations: That Jane Doe was kidnapped and sexually assaulted near Myers Park High’s campus, that the CMS Board of Education violated Title IX, and that the City of Charlotte employed the CMPD officer who failed to do an adequate investigation.

Federal court records show the parties involved in the lawsuit “reached an impasse” on Nov. 30.

Doe’s is one of three sexual assault lawsuits that have been filed against CMS. Two other former Myers Park High students filed lawsuits in Dec. 2019 and in June 2022, claiming their cases weren’t properly investigated.

Doe says CMS and the City of Charlotte, which hires police officers who serve as school resource officers, are responsible for, “the lack of training (that) left school officials at CMS/police officers unequipped to prohibit or discourage readily foreseeable conduct, despite the clearly established and well-known dangers of sexual harassment and violence in public schools, and at MPHS in particular,” according to court papers.

The judge expects the trial to last a week.

In an effort to better respond to reports of sexual harassment and assault, CMS launched a Title IX task force. The task force issued a 30-page report in Dec. 2021 with a list of recommendations for district leaders. Those included creating a safe space for students to report incidents and having clearer communication between students and administrators. The task force also recommended the district work together with law enforcement during investigations.

“We have worked very closely with our legal department, with local law enforcement to make sure that we are clear on how we report and handle all cases, and when we hand the ball off when it’s a serious offense,” said Crystal Hill, CMS interim superintendent.

Hill did not comment on the court case.

“We do not comment on litigation, so there’s no comment for that,” Hill said.

