Paw Paw, MI

Six new inductees go into Bronson High School Hall of Fame on Friday night

BRONSON, MI (WTVB) – The newest six members of the Bronson High School Hall of Fame were formally inducted Friday night in between the junior varsity and varsity girls basketball games between Bronson and Springport. This year’s inductees are Ted Modert, Pat Ross, Todd Germann, Chad Butters, Tom Rissman...
BRONSON, MI
Three Rivers football coach steps down after 18 seasons, 105 wins

THREE RIVERS, MI – For the first time in almost two decades, Three Rivers will have a new head coach pacing the high school football sidelines following Thursday’s resignation of J.J. Wagner. Wagner spent the last 24 years at Three Rivers, including 18 as the Wildcats’ head coach,...
THREE RIVERS, MI
Battle Creek firefighters contain house fire

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The City of Battle Creek fire marshal is investigating the cause of a house fire. It happened in the 300 block of West Jackson Street around 5:15 p.m. Saturday. Around 25 firefighters worked to contain the fire. It was under control in less than a...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Change-Ups: Stuck elected president of United Tribes of Michigan

Jamie Stuck, Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi Tribal chairman, has been elected president of the United Tribes of Michigan. Stuck, of Scotts, is a graduate of Central Michigan University. He was appointed as Tribal chairperson in May 2016 but was elected official of the NHBP in 2006. He is NHBP’s Education Committee chair, treasurer for the FireKeepers Local Revenue Sharing Board, ex-officio board member of Waséyabek Development Company LLC, and the chairman of the Native American Heritage Fund. Stuck also previously served as the United Tribes of Michigan’s vice president.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan winters are super cloudy and getting worse

That’s how much sunshine Grand Rapids experienced over the first eight days of the year, before the glowing orb finally broke through the clouds. And the city was no anomaly: For nearly two weeks, clouds blanketed large swaths of Michigan, occasionally accompanied by rainfall that transformed our winter wonderland into a muddy mess.
MICHIGAN STATE
I-94 reopens after Kalamazoo County crash

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — I-94 has reopened following a crash in Kalamazoo County on Saturday. The closure affected three eastbound lanes at mile marker 74 and lasted for about an hour, dispatchers say. Motorists were advised to seek an alternate route until the lanes reopened. Follow FOX 17: Facebook...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
Murder trial underway for 115 mph deadly crash of Kalamazoo County couple

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Jurors will decide if a 28-year-old man committed murder when he allegedly crashed into an elderly couple at a high-rate of speed while intoxicated. Ezra Phillips is on trial in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court, charged with with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of operating while impaired causing death in the 2021 crash that killed Joel Shaffer, 83, and his wife Dolores Shaffer, 84.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
228-unit apartment complex proposed near Portage City Hall

PORTAGE, MI — A nine-building apartment complex with 228 units is being proposed for a 10.6-acre plat of land across the street from Portage City Hall, near the intersection of West Centre Avenue and Shaver Road. The complex, being proposed by River Caddis, Development, LLC of East Lansing, would...
PORTAGE, MI
Valerie Lego Leaving “13 On Your Side”: Where Is the Health Reporter Going?

Valerie Lego has had an incredible career as a reporter and anchor. Her health reporting has garnered much respect from West Michigan residents and WZZM-TV colleagues. For the past 17 years, she has been telling the community’s stories, and her impact has been immeasurable. But now, Valerie Lego is leaving 13 On Your Side for a special reason. Naturally, her longtime viewers are saddened by the news and have many questions, including whether they will see her on air again. So here’s what Valerie Lego has to say about her departure.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Motorcyclist, passenger hospitalized after crashing into pickup truck

PENNFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man and a woman riding together on a motorcycle were hospitalized after crashing into a pickup truck in Pennfield Township Friday morning. The crash happened on East Roosevelt Avenue near Sharon Avenue at 10:13 a.m. when a 18-year-old motorcyclist failed to stop at a stop sign and was hit by a pickup truck traveling east on East Roosevelt Avenue, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office.
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI

