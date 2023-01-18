Read full article on original website
Recap: Scores and highlights from Friday night Blitz
Covenant Christian takes over first place in the River Valley conference with a 46-45 win against Tri-Unity
Stunning upset headlines Friday’s Kalamazoo-area prep hoops action
KALAMAZOO, MI – With wins over Parchment, Kalamazoo Hackett and Centreville all in the last seven days, it appeared Schoolcraft was ready to run away with a fourth consecutive SAC Valley boys basketball championship. Kalamazoo Christian had other plans.
Six new inductees go into Bronson High School Hall of Fame on Friday night
BRONSON, MI (WTVB) – The newest six members of the Bronson High School Hall of Fame were formally inducted Friday night in between the junior varsity and varsity girls basketball games between Bronson and Springport. This year’s inductees are Ted Modert, Pat Ross, Todd Germann, Chad Butters, Tom Rissman...
Three Rivers football coach steps down after 18 seasons, 105 wins
THREE RIVERS, MI – For the first time in almost two decades, Three Rivers will have a new head coach pacing the high school football sidelines following Thursday’s resignation of J.J. Wagner. Wagner spent the last 24 years at Three Rivers, including 18 as the Wildcats’ head coach,...
Vandals Break Nearly 100 Windows At Aspiring Van Buren County Brewery
An up-and-coming brewery in West Michigan now faces a major setback as vandals have damaged hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of equipment at their Gobles, MI taproom. I'm sure the irony of their name choice is not lost on them, the owners of DirtBag Brewing Company shared the devastating news on social media saying,
Kum & Go gas station opens first of 4 planned in Grand Rapids area
WALKER, MI — The first in a series of four new gas station and convenience store locations called Kum & Go has opened in the Grand Rapids area. The first store, at 2134 Alpine Ave. NW in Walker, opened Thursday, Jan. 19. The Iowa-based chain of stores has over...
Locally owned dispensary opens 24/7 location near I-94 in Kalamazoo County
PORTAGE, MI-- For those who love marijuana, they will never be empty-handed thanks to Lake Effect opening a 24/7 drive-thru. The new highly visible location close to I-94 is Lake Effect’s latest effort to attract and retain customers in the increasingly competitive legal cannabis market in Michigan.
Battle Creek firefighters contain house fire
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The City of Battle Creek fire marshal is investigating the cause of a house fire. It happened in the 300 block of West Jackson Street around 5:15 p.m. Saturday. Around 25 firefighters worked to contain the fire. It was under control in less than a...
Three Rivers High School alumni to appear on TV show Chicago Fire
THREE RIVERS, Mich. — A small-town Three Rivers local is making it big with a national TV debut. Corinne Gahan, a Three Rivers High School graduate, is expected to appear on the TV show Chicago Fire on Feb. 8, according to a news release. Battle Creek performance: Gabriel "Fluffy"...
Change-Ups: Stuck elected president of United Tribes of Michigan
Jamie Stuck, Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi Tribal chairman, has been elected president of the United Tribes of Michigan. Stuck, of Scotts, is a graduate of Central Michigan University. He was appointed as Tribal chairperson in May 2016 but was elected official of the NHBP in 2006. He is NHBP’s Education Committee chair, treasurer for the FireKeepers Local Revenue Sharing Board, ex-officio board member of Waséyabek Development Company LLC, and the chairman of the Native American Heritage Fund. Stuck also previously served as the United Tribes of Michigan’s vice president.
Michigan winters are super cloudy and getting worse
That’s how much sunshine Grand Rapids experienced over the first eight days of the year, before the glowing orb finally broke through the clouds. And the city was no anomaly: For nearly two weeks, clouds blanketed large swaths of Michigan, occasionally accompanied by rainfall that transformed our winter wonderland into a muddy mess.
Kalamazoo adds another business to list of social district stops downtown
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A business that opened last year is joining the downtown social district. The Kalamazoo City Commission approved another business to be part of its downtown social district, where alcoholic beverages can be purchased and carried around outside. Guess Who’s Dancing Fitness received approval for a social district...
Two people injured in crash on stolen motorcycle in Calhoun County
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI – Two people were injured in a crash on a stolen motorcycle Friday morning. An 18-year-old man was driving a motorcycle around 10:13 a.m., Jan. 20, south on Sharon Avenue at the intersection with East Roosevelt Avenue in Pennfield Township, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said.
I-94 reopens after Kalamazoo County crash
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — I-94 has reopened following a crash in Kalamazoo County on Saturday. The closure affected three eastbound lanes at mile marker 74 and lasted for about an hour, dispatchers say. Motorists were advised to seek an alternate route until the lanes reopened. Follow FOX 17: Facebook...
Three arrested in Calhoun County after attempting to lure 14-year-old children on the internet
MARSHALL, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Three men who thought they were meeting up with 14-year-old children were arrested by Calhoun County Sheriff’s deputies Thursday. WOOD TV-8 reports the 27-year-old Battle Creek man, a 49-year-old Portage man and a 33-year old man from Ghana who is living in Jackson were all arrested when they arrived at a location in Marshall.
Murder trial underway for 115 mph deadly crash of Kalamazoo County couple
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Jurors will decide if a 28-year-old man committed murder when he allegedly crashed into an elderly couple at a high-rate of speed while intoxicated. Ezra Phillips is on trial in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court, charged with with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of operating while impaired causing death in the 2021 crash that killed Joel Shaffer, 83, and his wife Dolores Shaffer, 84.
228-unit apartment complex proposed near Portage City Hall
PORTAGE, MI — A nine-building apartment complex with 228 units is being proposed for a 10.6-acre plat of land across the street from Portage City Hall, near the intersection of West Centre Avenue and Shaver Road. The complex, being proposed by River Caddis, Development, LLC of East Lansing, would...
Valerie Lego Leaving “13 On Your Side”: Where Is the Health Reporter Going?
Valerie Lego has had an incredible career as a reporter and anchor. Her health reporting has garnered much respect from West Michigan residents and WZZM-TV colleagues. For the past 17 years, she has been telling the community’s stories, and her impact has been immeasurable. But now, Valerie Lego is leaving 13 On Your Side for a special reason. Naturally, her longtime viewers are saddened by the news and have many questions, including whether they will see her on air again. So here’s what Valerie Lego has to say about her departure.
Motorcyclist, passenger hospitalized after crashing into pickup truck
PENNFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man and a woman riding together on a motorcycle were hospitalized after crashing into a pickup truck in Pennfield Township Friday morning. The crash happened on East Roosevelt Avenue near Sharon Avenue at 10:13 a.m. when a 18-year-old motorcyclist failed to stop at a stop sign and was hit by a pickup truck traveling east on East Roosevelt Avenue, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office.
Water shut-offs planned as Battle Creek crews update hydrants, valves
As crews replaced fire hydrants and valves around the city, water shut-offs are planned for four areas on Thursday and Friday.
