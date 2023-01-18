Read full article on original website
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 20th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. NBSE: This preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.5% over the last 60 days. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart...
Stock Market News for Jan 20, 2023
Wall Street closed lower on Thursday, primarily on robust labor market data. Recession fears gripped markets as a strong labor market continued to keep investors nervous that the Fed would be deterred from going slow in its policy measures. All three major indexes ended in the red. How Did the...
Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Industrial Products Stocks Now
Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise. We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to...
Is it Finally Time for Small Cap Value Stocks?
(1:15) - Lessons From, "The Case For Long-Term Value Investing”. (8:45) - Breaking Down Small Cap Value Stocks: Are They On The Rise?. (41:00) - Episode Roundup: VBR, AKA, VRTV, STRL, URBN. Welcome to Episode #313 of the Value Investor Podcast. Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value...
Health Care Sector Update for 01/20/2023: LLY, ABCL, BLI, TNYA, XLV, IBB
Health care stocks were mixed premarket Friday. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was 0.05% lower and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was unchanged recently. Eli Lilly (LLY) was slipping 1.6% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration refused to grant accelerated approval to donanemab, a potential treatment of early symptomatic Alzheimer's disease, due to insufficient trial data.
Is McCormick an Excellent Dividend Stock to Buy Now?
McCormick (NYSE: MKC) got a boost during the pandemic when millions more people started cooking at home. In this video, I'll determine whether McCormick is an excellent dividend stock to buy. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 17, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 19, 2023.
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Patterson-UTI Energy, e.l.f. Beauty, Helmerich & Payne, Reinsurance Group of America and Janus Henderson Group
Chicago, IL – January 20, 2023 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. PTEN, e.l.f. Beauty Inc. ELF, Helmerich & Payne Inc. HP, Reinsurance Group of America Inc. RGA and Janus Henderson Group plc JHG.
Update: How Is the Planned Sale of Citigroup's Very Profitable Mexican Consumer Banking Franchise Going?
At the very beginning of 2022, Citigroup (NYSE: C) announced its plans to shed its consumer, small business, and middle-market banking operations within its subsidiary Citibanamex, which also happens to be one of the largest banks in Mexico. The sale was never going to be easy, but it aligned with...
Is Axon Enterprise (AXON) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Axon Enterprise (AXON) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.
Why Concert Pharmaceuticals Stock Rocketed Higher This Week
If all goes according to plan, Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CNCE) will soon cease to be an independent company. The biotech signed a deal to be acquired by a peer; as a result, its share price leaped more than 17% higher on the week, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence.
Despite Fast-paced Momentum, Compass, Inc. (COMP) Is Still a Bargain Stock
Momentum investors typically don't time the market or "buy low and sell high." In other words, they avoid betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. Instead, they believe that "buying high and selling higher" is the way to make far more money in lesser time. Everyone...
Validea Daily Guru Fundamental Report for TXN - 1/20/2023
Below is Validea's daily guru fundamental report for TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INCORPORATED (TXN). Of the twelve guru strategies we follow, TXN rates highest using our Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.
Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Agilent Technologies (A) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Agilent Technologies (A) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.
APA (APA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, APA (APA) closed at $45.09, marking a -0.16% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.89% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10%. Heading into today, shares of the oil and...
Why PagerDuty Stock Was Climbing Today
Shares of PagerDuty (NYSE: PD) were moving higher Friday after the software-as-a-service company got an analyst upgrade. As of 12:11 p.m. ET, the stock was up by 5.6%. PagerDuty specializes in observability and monitoring software that notifies businesses of outages and other connectivity issues. On Friday morning, Morgan Stanley analyst Sanjit Singh raised his rating on the tech stock from equal weight to overweight.
First Week of March 17th Options Trading For Cognex (CGNX)
Investors in Cognex Corp (Symbol: CGNX) saw new options begin trading this week, for the March 17th expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the CGNX options chain for the new March 17th contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
Kinder Morgan's (KMI) Q4 Earnings In Line, Revenues Miss
Kinder Morgan, Inc. KMI reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of 31 cents, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line increased from the year-ago quarter’s 27 cents per share. Total quarterly revenues of $4,579 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5,527 million. The top...
Is It Worth Investing in PulteGroup (PHM) Based on Wall Street's Bullish Views?
The recommendations of Wall Street analysts are often relied on by investors when deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock. Media reports about these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts changing their ratings often affect a stock's price. Do they really matter, though?. Let's take a look at what these...
Investors Heavily Search MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI): Here is What You Need to Know
MercadoLibre (MELI) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this operator of an online marketplace and payments system in...
First Week of SBH September 15th Options Trading
Investors in Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (Symbol: SBH) saw new options become available this week, for the September 15th expiration. One of the key data points that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 238 days until expiration the newly available contracts represent a potential opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the SBH options chain for the new September 15th contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
