TRUFORMA’s novel technology offers reference lab performance in 20 minutes or less. For Deb Greco, DVM, PhD, DACVIM, endocrinology is like a piecing together. a mystery. She is fascinated by the puzzle-solving elements of investigating clues and drawing inferences. At the end of the day, she says, that’s what makes it so satisfying to diagnose Cushing disease or hyper/hypothyroidism. Board certified in veterinary internal medicine, Greco recently retired from her position as a senior research scientist with Nestlé Purina Petcare and is an internationally renowned speaker and expert on endocrine diseases of small animals. She joined a recent episode of dvm360 Live!™ to discuss these topics and how a new point-of-care testing device is changing the way she practices.

1 DAY AGO