ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
DVM 360

BluePrints Veterinary Marketing Group awarded 2 Gold VETTY Awards

Presented at the 40th Annual Veterinary Meeting & Expo this past week. BluePrints Veterinary Marketing Group, Inc, a full-service animal health marketing firm, has received 2 Gold VETTY Awards, the only creative competition recognizing marketing excellence in the animal healthcare industry. The winners were announced at the NAVC Veterinary Meeting...
ORLANDO, FL
DVM 360

dvm360® product report: Cancer imaging technology, plus animal shelter care guidelines and more

Here's our regular rundown of new and notable veterinary products. This shampoo and conditioner for short- and long-haired dogs and cats is made with natural, pet-safe ingredients for deep cleaning. It also eliminates odors, relieves itchy skin, controls shedding, and moisturizes, detangles and leaves coats shiny. It features a pomegranate citrus scent and vitamin E.
DVM 360

Point-of-care thyroid diagnostic device is shaking up the endocrinology world

TRUFORMA’s novel technology offers reference lab performance in 20 minutes or less. For Deb Greco, DVM, PhD, DACVIM, endocrinology is like a piecing together. a mystery. She is fascinated by the puzzle-solving elements of investigating clues and drawing inferences. At the end of the day, she says, that’s what makes it so satisfying to diagnose Cushing disease or hyper/hypothyroidism. Board certified in veterinary internal medicine, Greco recently retired from her position as a senior research scientist with Nestlé Purina Petcare and is an internationally renowned speaker and expert on endocrine diseases of small animals. She joined a recent episode of dvm360 Live!™ to discuss these topics and how a new point-of-care testing device is changing the way she practices.

Comments / 0

Community Policy