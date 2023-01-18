ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Orange, NJ

WOHS AB-Salute Boys Step Team Wins 1st Place at Youth Step Brooklyn Borough Stepping Championship

By Elise Margulis
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 3 days ago

WEST ORANGE, NJ -- The award-winning West Orange High School Ab-Salute Boys Step Team kicked off the season with a first-place win at the Youth Step USA Brooklyn Borough Stepping Championship, held Jan. 14 at Boys and Girls High School, beating out seven New York contenders.

Next up is the Regional Championship on Feb. 18 in Newark at George Washington Carver Elementary School. WOHS Fine Arts Director Dr. William Farley is the advisor for the Boys Step Team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M2owi_0kJJTeGu00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1whofJ_0kJJTeGu00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TAPinto.net

Chatham 'Sisters Act' of Crawfords and Jengs Boost Cougar Swim Team to 14th Straight Morris County Championship

MORRISTOWN, NJ -- Over the years, the most mentioned positive experience about being a member of the Chatham girls swim program is the family atmosphere created within the team. On Saturday, the Cougar girls took that theme to a new level when actual family members led Chatham's charge to its 14th straight Morris County Swimming Championship held at Morristown High. The Crawford sisters, senior Kate and freshman Madeline, and the Jeng siblings, senior Flora and freshman Gloria, were the top four point scorers in the meet, combining for 114 of Chatham's 287 points, more than 100 ahead of runner-up Kinnelon, which ended with 175.50. Madeline Crawford...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Bernards Boys and Girls Swim Teams Remain Undefeated in Skyland Conference Valley Division Action

BERNARDSVILLE, NJ - Bernards boys and girls swim teams took down undefeated Franklin on Thursday. The girls team won 105-63 (record 6-0) and the boys team won 117-41 (record 4-1-1).   For the girls, leading the scoring were double winners Sami Bender (200Y free and 100Y butterfly), Grace Korey (500Y free and 100Y breaststroke), Meghan Robinson (200Y Individual Medley and 100Y backstroke). Others scoring for Bernards were: Ella Ecko (1st 100Y free and 2nd 200Y individual medley), Ashley Hartnett (1st in 50Y free and 2nd in 100Y backstroke) Caitlyn Sebastian (2nd  200Y free and 3rd 100Y free), Shannon Meeks (2nd 100Y butterfly), Anna Rekatas (3rd 50Y free), Annabella DeRosa (3rd 500Y free and 4th 100Y breaststroke) and Morgan...
BERNARDSVILLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Lake Como’s Annual “Kilt Run” to return to Bar Anticipation

LAKE COMO, NJ — Lads and lasses will be swapping out their sweats for some Irish garb at the annual Kilt Run this year, which is returning to Lake Como once again. At the most recent Mayor and Council meeting, an application to hold the event on March 18 was approved. The run/walk will again be held at Bar Anticipation, located at 703 16th Avenue.  Participants will be walking or running two miles sporting a kilt provided by race organizers. The run costs $30 to register after January 21 and $25 for those who registered earlier. Registration comes with a kilt,...
BELMAR, NJ
NJ.com

Black History Month celebrations at Clair Memorial; ‘BEE’yond teacher essay contest returns | Upcoming

The Hudson County Improvement Authority (HCIA) has announced the launch of their Sustainability Ambassadors Program this spring. The program is designed to teach high school students about environmental sustainability through education, volunteer work, and help them engage productively to make a difference in their communities. Applications are open until Feb. 23.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
themontclairgirl.com

19 Essex County News Stories You Missed This Week

Another busy week has come and gone in Montclair and Essex County. We’ve rounded up all the latest news to keep you up to date on everything happening in the community. Some highlights include: AeroFarm expands its partnership with Newark Public Schools; a teenage boy was killed in a one-car accident in Bloomfield; and a pet vaccination clinic will take place for pet owners in Montclair and Cedar Grove. Keep reading for all the North Jersey news you missed this week in Essex County and beyond.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Macy's Joins with BRICK Education Network and South Ward Promise Neighborhood to District Coats

About 750 winter coats along with hats and gloves were distributed free of charge to Newark's South Ward families through the third annual coat giveaway hosted by BRICK Education Network and South Ward Promise Neighborhood in partnership with Macy’s. “Seeing families leave our pop-up shop with quality coats, hats and gloves is truly heartwarming," said Dominique Lee, founder and CEO of BRICK Education Network. "This event reinforces South Ward Promise Neighborhood’s commitment to service our community’s needs all year long." A Macy’s pop-up shop was set up at Greater Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church in Newark, and community members had a full...
NEWARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

David Brearley to Hold Mandatory 8th Grade Parent Meeting

KENILWORTH, NJ - Please see the following message from David Brearley Middle-High School Principal Jeremy Davies.  Hello, 8th Grade Parents/Guardians, The 8th Grade PTO will be holding a mandatory parent meeting for all 8th Grade parents/guardians on Tuesday, January 24 at 7:30pm. For the convenience of everyone, this meeting will be held virtually only, on Google Meet HERE  https://meet.google.com/iny-hfxf-qzz. Meeting Flyer Agenda items include all events, costs, etc. associated with 8th Grade end-of-year events. Thank you, Jeremy Davies, Principal David Brearley Middle-High School   Have a news tip, feedback or story idea? Email tcuppari@tapinto.net. Don’t miss any TAPinto Kenilworth news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox. Interested in marketing your business on TAPinto Kenilworth? Email tcuppari@tapinto.net.
KENILWORTH, NJ
TAPinto.net

Author Gregory Tomaini to present poetry reading at Asbury Park Public Library on January 25

ASBURY PARK, NJ — The Asbury Park Public Library, located at 500 First Ave, will present a poetry reading event featuring author Gregory Tomaini on Wednesday, January 25 at 6:30 p.m. in the Bradley Room. Tomaini will be reading pieces from his book, “The Rainbow Cantos” which was published in June of 2022.  Tomaini is a first-generation LGBTQ Federal McNair Scholar and the author of seven books.  Tomaini's works can be found at grtomaini.com.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Columbia Knocks off West Side, 61-57

MAPLEWOOD, NJ -- The Columbia boys basketball team survived a scare and came away with a 61-57 victory over Newark West Side on Saturday. Shelton Colwell finished with 19 points, six rebounds and two steals for the Cougars (12-3). Jayden Meyers totaled 15 points, four assists and four steals; and Jalen James scored 14 points and knocked down three 3-pointers for Columbia, which will open play in the Essex County Tournament next Saturday.
NEWARK, NJ
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Newark Restaurant Named Best Seafood Spot in N.J.

A Newark restaurant has been named the best seafood spot in New Jersey. 24/7 Tempo ranked the best seafood restaurants across the country and Sol- Mar Restaurant, a locally and family-owned Portuguese and Mediterranean-style seafood restaurant came out on top as the Garden State’s top seafood eatery. Sol-Mar Restaurant...
NEWARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Chatham Girls Ice Hockey Short-Circuited by Short-Handed Goal in 4-0 Loss to Kent Place in Cohen Division Battle for First

NEWARK, NJ -- The top-scoring players on the Chatham girls ice hockey team are also the best defenseman on the team, so there are going to be those moments when they get caught inside the blue line when a break starts the other way. That was the case Friday when Chatham was pressing forward with its power play and Kent Place's Molly Brozowski skated out of the defensive end and finished a breakaway goal with 6:50 left in the opening period. The short-handed goal broke the scoreless tie and sparked Kent Place to a 4-0 win in rematch between the top two teams in...
NEWARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Scotch Plains-Fanwood School District Votes to Switch from YMCA for Before- and After-Care Services

SCOTCH PLAINS/FANWOOD, NJ – Parents of students in the Scotch Plains-Fanwood SPFK12 school district who use in-school before- and after-care programs run by the Fanwood-Scotch Plains YMCA were stunned this week to learn that the district is opting to go another route and has contracted with Right at School for the services. Right at School is a privately held company backed by a Chicago-based private equity firm. According to its website, Right at School offers on-site before and after-care programs as well as summer camps and break camps. The company says that it has grown from serving around 200 students per day in 2011 to...
FANWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Eighth Grader Wins 11th Annual Hasbrouck Heights Middle School Spelling Bee

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ -- Hasbrouck Heights Middle School student Nur Turkmani took first place in the 11th Annual Hasbrouck Heights Middle School Spelling Bee on Thursday night at Kiefer Auditorium. The event is sponsored by the Junior Beta Club. The final winning word was "emigrate."  The bee lasted 11 rounds, and the students spelled over 100 words. The eighth grader will advance to compete in the North Jersey Spelling Bee on March 14 at Bergen Community College, and ultimately has the opportunity to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee. The evening's runner-up was Deha Gurcan, a seventh grader, who was the 2022 champ. Third place went to sixth grader Divjyot Singh. Judges for the Spelling Bee...
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
TAPinto.net

Andrew Koontz: Born to Run, But Not Always for Political Office

Princeton, NJ -- In case anyone asks -- and I did -- Andrew Koontz, the longtime Mercer County and Princeton municipal elected office holder, is not running for anything. After serving as a Mercer County Commissioner for 12 years (four full terms first elected in 2010), he is not running for that post again. Nor is he running for the Mercer County executive post, which has generated some competitive interest among Democrats this year. After serving as a Princeton Borough Councilman for six years (appointed in 2004 and elected in 2007), he is not running for a seat on the consolidated...
PRINCETON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Girls Basketball: Union Defeats Roselle, 52-35

ROSELLE, NJ -- The Union girls basketball team pulled away in the fourth quarter to defeat Roselle, 52-35, on Saturday. Keira Miller-People scored 23 points for Union, which outscored Roselle, 18-7, in the fourth quarter to add to a four-point lead. Dasia Edmond finished with 19 points, four rebounds and three steals; Brielle Hayford came down with a team-high 10 rebounds; and Karesha Joseph totaled a team-high eight steals along with eight rebounds and five assists for the Farmers.
UNION, NJ
TAPinto.net

Kostrowski Nets Two Goals, Munsey Scores 1st Career Goal for Chatham in Ice Hockey Win vs. Kinnelon; Herr 80th Coaching Win

STOCKHOLM, NJ -- Roman Kostrowski scored two goals and Drew Munsey netted his first career goal in boosting Chatham to a 3-1 boys ice hockey win vs. Kinnelon on Friday at Skylands Ice World. The win represented the 80th for Cougar coach Brendon Herr during his tenure at Chatham. Freshman goalie Snowden Lange earned his first varsity win for Chatham (9-1-4). Kinnelon is 8-3-1.  
CHATHAM, NJ
TAPinto.net

Muslim Residents Ask East Brunswick Board of Education to Close Schools for Eid

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ - A group of local Muslim residents have asked the East Brunswick Board of Education to make Eid an official holiday and to close the schools. Parents and students plead their case at a Board of Education meeting on Thursday, January 19. Eid is a major holiday in the Islamic religion that marks the end of Ramadan. This year, Ramadan will begin on March 23 and Eid is observed on Friday, April 21, for three days. Residents were asking the board to close schools for at least one day to give Muslim students the chance to observe the holiday. “I have had the privilege to watch the Muslim community grow throughout my high school career in East Brunswick, and the main concern of each of them is Eid,” said a Muslim East Brunswick High School Student, “As a town that values diversity, it is important that we not just say so but show it to our Muslim students.” At the end of the meeting, the board decided to table an agenda item regarding the school calendar. Members of the board thanked the community for their comments and promised to look further into this issue.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Park Wrestling Show Up Big at the Union County Tournament

Union, NJ - The Union County Wrestling Tournament was held at Kean College on January 21. Sixteen schools participated in the tournament represented 14 weight classes. Roselle Park finished 4th overall, while three Park athletes won their weight class in the final round and were crowned champions of Union County. The following Park wrestlers won their weight class: Matthew Griffin pinned Henrique Ribeiro from Governor Livingston in 1:03 to win the 120 weight class. In addition to being champion, Griffin was presented with the 2023 Union County Most Outstanding Wrestler award. Mayson Harms won by decision (6-4) over Christian Gioia from Governor Livingston to win the 144 weight class. Kevin Osorio pinned Conor Reid from Elizabeth in 0:16 to win the 285 weight class. Congratulation to the Roselle Park Wrestling program for a great tournament!
UNION COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
205K+
Views
ABOUT

TAPinto is a network of more than 90 franchised online local news and digital marketing platforms that provide original local news reporting 24/7 and enable businesses to reach local, engaged readers effectively and affordably.

 http://www.tapinto.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy