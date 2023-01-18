WOHS AB-Salute Boys Step Team Wins 1st Place at Youth Step Brooklyn Borough Stepping Championship
WEST ORANGE, NJ -- The award-winning West Orange High School Ab-Salute Boys Step Team kicked off the season with a first-place win at the Youth Step USA Brooklyn Borough Stepping Championship, held Jan. 14 at Boys and Girls High School, beating out seven New York contenders.
Next up is the Regional Championship on Feb. 18 in Newark at George Washington Carver Elementary School. WOHS Fine Arts Director Dr. William Farley is the advisor for the Boys Step Team.
