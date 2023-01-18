ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to huge Anthony Davis news

The Los Angeles Lakers have struggled yet again this season, currently sitting at just 20-25 on the year. Much of this is due to the absence of star forward Anthony Davis, who has been out for over a month due to a right foot injury. A significant update has emerged on Davis on Friday that Read more... The post NBA world reacts to huge Anthony Davis news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Veteran NBA Player Reportedly Wants To Be Traded

The Milwaukee Bucks have reportedly agreed to find veteran center Serge Ibaka a new NBA home before this year's trade deadline, Shams Charania reports. Ibaka has been away from the team due to "personal reasons." The 14th-year big man recently expressed his discontent with the Bucks due to his ...
MILWAUKEE, WI
tennisuptodate.com

"It's just absurd that the players are playing": McEnroe hits back at Murray late finish, affects his chances of going further

John McEnroe wants the Australian Open to add a cut-off time so that players like Murray and Kokkinakis don't have to play for as long as they did. Murray and Kokkinakis started their match late in the day and then played one of the longest matches in event history. All of that combined made it so they finished in the small hours of the next day leaving the winner of the contest in a terrible situation moving forward. It was Andy Murray and he already played one 5-setter in the previous round.
Tennis Legend Diagnosed With Major Injury

Tennis fans from around the world have been holding their breath for news regarding the injury tennis legend Rafael Nadal suffered on the court during the Australian Open on Tuesday, and now there seems to be word of just how serious it is.
New York Post

Ex-Knicks star Jeremy Lin reveals secret marriage: ‘Highlight of my life’

Jeremy Lin was elated to reveal a “major change” in his life. The former Knicks star — who rose to fame in the 2012 season when he led the Knicks to 10 wins in 13 games – revealed in a Facebook post Wednesday that he tied the knot with his longtime partner “a couple years ago,” adding the intimate ceremony was the “highlight” of his life. Lin, who included a wedding picture in his post, did not disclose his wife’s name. The 34-year-old Taiwanese-American pro’s post was written in both English and Chinese. “The funny thing about becoming famous overnight is no one...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

